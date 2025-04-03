Our team give their top-six verdicts for the 2025 Grand National

The Sporting Life and Timeform team join the ITV stars to give their top-six verdicts for the 2025 Randox Grand National.
Oli Bell
- MINELLA COCOONER
- I Am Maximus
- Vanillier
- Stumptown
- Kandoo Kid
- Bravemansgame
Matt Brocklebank
- HYLAND
- Minella Cocooner
- Minella Indo
- Vanillier
- Duffle Coat
- Twig
Ed Chamberlin
- PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS
- Kandoo Kid
- Vanillier
- Senior Chief
- Minella Cocooner
- Beauport
Nic Doggett
- MINELLA COCOONER
- Minella Indo
- Perceval Legallois
- Grangeclare West
- Stumptown
- Iroko
John Ingles
- VANILLIER
- Hewick
- Three Card Brag
- Stumptown
- Perceval Legallois
- Minella Cocooner
Daryl Jacob
- INTENSE RAFFLES
- I Am Maximus
- Stumptown
- Kandoo Kid
- Grangeclare West
- Fil D’Or
David Johnson
- INTENSE RAFFLES
- Hyland
- Grangeclare West
- Perceval Legallois
- I Am Maximus
- Vanillier
Ben Linfoot
- SENIOR CHIEF
- Hyland
- Stumptown
- Vanillier
- Iroko
- I Am Maximus
David Massey
- VANILLIER
- Grangeclare West
- Iroko
- Twig
- Hewick
- Idas Boy
Dave Ord
- PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS
- Minella Cocooner
- Iroko
- Stumptown
- Three Card Brag
- Hyland
Lewis Tomlinson
- VANILLIER
- Stumptown
- Minella Cocooner
- Grangeclare West
- Intense Raffles
- Meetingofthewaters
