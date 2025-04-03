Menu icon
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
The horses in the 2024 Grand National passing the Grand Stand at Aintree
Find out who we're backing for the Grand National

Our team give their top-six verdicts for the 2025 Grand National

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri April 04, 2025 · 19 min ago

The Sporting Life and Timeform team join the ITV stars to give their top-six verdicts for the 2025 Randox Grand National.

Oli Bell

  1. MINELLA COCOONER
  2. I Am Maximus
  3. Vanillier
  4. Stumptown
  5. Kandoo Kid
  6. Bravemansgame

Matt Brocklebank

  1. HYLAND
  2. Minella Cocooner
  3. Minella Indo
  4. Vanillier
  5. Duffle Coat
  6. Twig

Ed Chamberlin

  1. PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS
  2. Kandoo Kid
  3. Vanillier
  4. Senior Chief
  5. Minella Cocooner
  6. Beauport

Nic Doggett

  1. MINELLA COCOONER
  2. Minella Indo
  3. Perceval Legallois
  4. Grangeclare West
  5. Stumptown
  6. Iroko

John Ingles

  1. VANILLIER
  2. Hewick
  3. Three Card Brag
  4. Stumptown
  5. Perceval Legallois
  6. Minella Cocooner

Daryl Jacob

  1. INTENSE RAFFLES
  2. I Am Maximus
  3. Stumptown
  4. Kandoo Kid
  5. Grangeclare West
  6. Fil D’Or
David Johnson

  1. INTENSE RAFFLES
  2. Hyland
  3. Grangeclare West
  4. Perceval Legallois
  5. I Am Maximus
  6. Vanillier

Ben Linfoot

  1. SENIOR CHIEF
  2. Hyland
  3. Stumptown
  4. Vanillier
  5. Iroko
  6. I Am Maximus

David Massey

  1. VANILLIER
  2. Grangeclare West
  3. Iroko
  4. Twig
  5. Hewick
  6. Idas Boy
Vanillier en route to victory in the Florida Pearl
Vanillier is a popular pick

Dave Ord

  1. PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS
  2. Minella Cocooner
  3. Iroko
  4. Stumptown
  5. Three Card Brag
  6. Hyland

Lewis Tomlinson

  1. VANILLIER
  2. Stumptown
  3. Minella Cocooner
  4. Grangeclare West
  5. Intense Raffles
  6. Meetingofthewaters

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

