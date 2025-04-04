Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for 2025 Randox Grand National day Aintree Saturday April 5

Taking two against the field in the National

They’ll have watered as much as they can for the 2025 Randox Grand National but there’s still going to be a large dollop of good in the ground description on Saturday and that will be a key factor in cracking the 34-horse puzzle.

I’m not sure it’s in I Am Maximus’s favour and he has a tough task anyway off a mark 8lb higher than last year, while Intense Raffles is another fancied Irish-trained horse who would ideally want conditions a good deal softer.

Stumptown and Vanillier are highly respected for Gavin Cromwell, but I just wonder if they’ll get outpaced at a crucial stage on the drying conditions, while Iroko just looks short enough for all that he’s long been a National project and could have a chunk of improvement up his sleeve.

The two I’ve come down on at the prices are well proven on good ground and both have had the minimum qualifying requirement of six chase runs, so you can’t get more unexposed which I like in the modern National.

First up, SENIOR CHIEF for Henry de Bromhead at 40/1.

This eight-year-old won at Cheltenham at the Showcase Meeting in October, staying on really well in first-time cheekpieces to see off his stablemate The Short Go on good ground under Saturday’s jockey Darragh O’Keeffe.

That was from a mark of 142 and he won well, running through the line over the extended 3m1f like a horse that wants a trip and it was no surprise to see him go off 9/2 for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on the back of that.

He ran well behind Kandoo Kid, beaten 11 lengths in sixth, and crucially he stayed on well to the line again, outpaced half a mile from home but finishing his race off like a horse that could improve over a trip.

That was his sixth chasing start and he hasn’t seen a fence since, a handicap hurdle in heavy ground at Naas in February keeping him ticking along and on track for this assignment.

The cheekpieces were left off at Naas but they are back on here and I’m not concerned at all that Rachael Blackmore prefers Minella Indo. O’Keeffe is a fine jockey and he gets on well with this horse.

De Bromhead reminded us all at Cheltenham that he can get them ready for the big day even amongst a quieter campaign in general and he’s got recent previous in the National after training the first two home in 2021.

One man who hasn't trained a Grand National winner is Nicky Henderson but all the tweaks to the race give him a better chance of doing so and this could be his year with HYLAND.

Again, he loves good ground and again, he’s had just the bare minimum six qualifying runs over fences, and he's one of the horses who could be nippy enough to cope with the relative test of speed in the conditions.

On top of that he brings good Grade 1 novice form to the table on the back of his second to The Jukebox Man in the Kauto Star at Kempton over Christmas where he beat the Cheltenham Festival Plate third Masaccio by 16 lengths.

After that he was second to runaway Ladbrokes Trophy winner Katate Dori back at Kempton in February, but he gave that horse 22lb and hinted he might have a big staying race in him by finishing his race off better than most off what was a searching gallop.

Henderson trained a grey mare by Turgeon, Ma Filleule, to win the Topham over the Aintree fences and this son of the same sire could well be the one to finally get the National monkey off his back.

The Verdict: Back SENIOR CHIEF and HYLAND in the Grand National