Strong Leader (left) on his way to Liverpool Hurdle success
Strong Leader (left) on his way to Liverpool Hurdle success

Ben Linfoot tipping record

By Sporting Life
15:53 · TUE May 21, 2024

Ben Linfoot tipping record including his current 'The Verdict' column.

Ben Linfoot is our Head of Racing Tipping & Analysis having worked at Sporting Life since 2005. He devised our leading Value Bet column in 2010 and established +290pts of profit for the column over a decade by searching for big-priced winners on a Saturday and at the big festivals. In 2020 he handed the reins over to colleague Matt Brocklebank who has done a great job with the concept as you can see here. Ben now writes his ‘Verdict’ column for Saturdays and the big festivals, trying to keep that ROI ticking over at a healthy rate by pinpointing winners from all areas of the market in the big races.

Records updated at the end of each month

Ben Linfoot Verdict 2023 – Present

The Verdict 2024 +22.38pts (ROI 21.31%)

Jan +2.08pts (Fast Buck 7/2, Movethechains 16/1)

(Stakes 15pts)

Feb -8.6pts

(Stakes 14pts)

Mar +7.5pts (2pt Heltenham 8/1, Prydwen 12/1, Fivethousandtoone 9/1, Numitor 9/2)

(Stakes 43pts)

Apr +21.4pts (Strong Leader 9/1, 2pt Favour And Fortune 11/2, Equity Law 12/1, Helnwein 25/1)

(Stakes 33pts)

May

Will appear here...

The Verdict 2023 +21.73pts (ROI 7%)

January +25pts (Obsidian Knight 7/1, Ahoy Senor 8/1, Coopers Cross 20/1)

Stakes (21pts)

Feb -14.4pts

Stakes (24pts)

Mar +12.7pts (Iceo 9/1, Hudson De Grugy 8/1, The Real Whacker 13/2, Major Dundee 20/1)

(Stakes 38pts)

Apr -24pts

(Stakes 24pts)

May +0.9pts (Novus 10/1, Chaldean 15/2, King Of Conquest 6/1, Urban Sprawl 12/1)

(Stakes 46pts)

Jun -23.1pts

(Stakes 34pts)

July +40.2pts (Batal Dubai 13/2, Kemari 6/1, Jasour 20/1, Aberama Gold 11/2, Alflaila 9/2, Hukum 9/2)

(Stakes 35pts)

Aug -13.5pts (Epictetus 17/2)

(Stakes 28pts)

Sep -7.27pts (Wobwobwob 10/1, Ghostwriter 10/3, Sea Silk Road 8/1)

(Stakes 35pts)

Oct +16.2pts (Rosallion 8/1, Montassib 12/1, Big Rock 7/1, Aberama Gold 8/1)

(Stakes 26pts)

Nov +12.4pts (Good Look Charm 22/1, Homme Public 5/1)

(Stakes 22pts)

Dec -3.4pts (2pt Nassalam 6/1)

(Stakes 20pts)

Ben Linfoot

ITV Tips Record 2020-2022

+60.22pts (ROI: 10%)

Ben Linfoot Value Bet Record

From 2010 inception to June 2020

+290.64pts (ROI: 11%)

Click here for full Value Bet record

