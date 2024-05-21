Ben Linfoot tipping record including his current 'The Verdict' column.
Ben Linfoot is our Head of Racing Tipping & Analysis having worked at Sporting Life since 2005. He devised our leading Value Bet column in 2010 and established +290pts of profit for the column over a decade by searching for big-priced winners on a Saturday and at the big festivals. In 2020 he handed the reins over to colleague Matt Brocklebank who has done a great job with the concept as you can see here. Ben now writes his ‘Verdict’ column for Saturdays and the big festivals, trying to keep that ROI ticking over at a healthy rate by pinpointing winners from all areas of the market in the big races.
Records updated at the end of each month
Jan +2.08pts (Fast Buck 7/2, Movethechains 16/1)
(Stakes 15pts)
Feb -8.6pts
(Stakes 14pts)
Mar +7.5pts (2pt Heltenham 8/1, Prydwen 12/1, Fivethousandtoone 9/1, Numitor 9/2)
(Stakes 43pts)
Apr +21.4pts (Strong Leader 9/1, 2pt Favour And Fortune 11/2, Equity Law 12/1, Helnwein 25/1)
(Stakes 33pts)
May
Will appear here...
January +25pts (Obsidian Knight 7/1, Ahoy Senor 8/1, Coopers Cross 20/1)
Stakes (21pts)
Feb -14.4pts
Stakes (24pts)
Mar +12.7pts (Iceo 9/1, Hudson De Grugy 8/1, The Real Whacker 13/2, Major Dundee 20/1)
(Stakes 38pts)
Apr -24pts
(Stakes 24pts)
May +0.9pts (Novus 10/1, Chaldean 15/2, King Of Conquest 6/1, Urban Sprawl 12/1)
(Stakes 46pts)
Jun -23.1pts
(Stakes 34pts)
July +40.2pts (Batal Dubai 13/2, Kemari 6/1, Jasour 20/1, Aberama Gold 11/2, Alflaila 9/2, Hukum 9/2)
(Stakes 35pts)
Aug -13.5pts (Epictetus 17/2)
(Stakes 28pts)
Sep -7.27pts (Wobwobwob 10/1, Ghostwriter 10/3, Sea Silk Road 8/1)
(Stakes 35pts)
Oct +16.2pts (Rosallion 8/1, Montassib 12/1, Big Rock 7/1, Aberama Gold 8/1)
(Stakes 26pts)
Nov +12.4pts (Good Look Charm 22/1, Homme Public 5/1)
(Stakes 22pts)
Dec -3.4pts (2pt Nassalam 6/1)
(Stakes 20pts)
ITV Tips Record 2020-2022
+60.22pts (ROI: 10%)
From 2010 inception to June 2020
+290.64pts (ROI: 11%)