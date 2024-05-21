Ben Linfoot tipping record

Ben Linfoot is our Head of Racing Tipping & Analysis having worked at Sporting Life since 2005. He devised our leading Value Bet column in 2010 and established +290pts of profit for the column over a decade by searching for big-priced winners on a Saturday and at the big festivals. In 2020 he handed the reins over to colleague Matt Brocklebank who has done a great job with the concept as you can see here . Ben now writes his ‘Verdict’ column for Saturdays and the big festivals, trying to keep that ROI ticking over at a healthy rate by pinpointing winners from all areas of the market in the big races.

Records updated at the end of each month