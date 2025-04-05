Live Grand National updates: Aintree blog

Follow the build-up to the Randox Grand National - and the great race itself - live with us.

15:29 So, the countdown begins for the main event. Will I Am Maximus go back-to-back? Will Hewick add another chapter to his remarkable story? Will Gavin Cromwell do the Gold Cup/Grand National double? Will the Iroko plot pay off? Who knows. But I for one can't wait to find out.

The Robcour have a stranglehold on the staying hurdle division! No Bob Olinger. No Teahupoo. No problem. Hiddenvalley Lake wins the Liverpool Hurdle. 15:05 Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) RESULT 1. HIDDENVALLEY LAKE (12/1) 2. Strong Leader (5/1) 3. Jetara (15/2)

No Teahupoo? No problem!



Owners Robcour still land the £250,000 Ivy Liverpool Hurdle as Hiddenvalley Lake powers to Grade 1 glory at Aintree

He's done it again! Cruz Control goes back-to-back in the William Hill Handicap Chase. A fine training performance from Tom Lacey. 14:30 William Hill Handicap Chase RESULT 1. CRUZ CONTROL (10/1) 2. Imperial Saint (11/4) 3. Erne River (25/1) 4. Weveallbeencaught (17/2) 5. Happygolucky (4/1)

Heartbreak for Regent's Stroll backers as Honesty Policy finishes with a rattle to land the Grade 1 Novice Hurdle! A first Grade 1 of the week for Gordon Elliott. Another shambolic start to the race. 13:55 Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) RESULT 1. HONESTY POLICY (5/1) 2. Regent's Stroll (9/1) 3. Funiculi Funicula (12/1)

What a finish to the £100,000 Grade 1 Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle!



Honesty Policy lands the hat-trick and his Grade 1 breakthrough from Regent's Stroll and Funiculi Funicula

One runner for Christian Williams on Grand National day, and it's a winner! Deep Cave lands the opener at a big price. 13:20 William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) RESULT 1. DEEP CAVE (28/1) 2. Timmy Tuesday (11/1) 3. Double Powerful (7/1) 4. Park Of Kings (12/1) 5. Catch Him Derry (5/1) 6. Push The Button (16/1)

Deep Cave strikes in the opener on Randox Grand National day!



The 28/1 chance strikes in the Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle

13:07 Where is the money going? Here's Michael Shinners of Sky Bet with the latest: Market movers Percival Legallois 8/1 (from 10/1) Stumptown 9/1 (from 11/1) Kandoo Kid 16/1 (from 22/1) Worst results for the bookies (in order) Chantry House Hitman Kandoo Kid Threeunderthrufive Stumptown Best results for the bookies (in order) Iroko Grangeclare West Intense Raffles Senior Chief Percival Legallois

12:46 There's been plenty of talk around Hewick this morning. There always is. Shark Hanlon was on BBC Breakfast this morning to tell his remarkable story. He's the horse who only cost £800. He's the horse goes to the pub for a pint of Guinness. His trainer doesn't mind a drink, either. The scenes at Aintree will be something to behold if he wins the National. He's got a right chance of doing so, too. This drying ground is massively in his favour, as is the long run in on the National course. I think he'll love these fences and I can't see stamina being an issue, either. Big chance.

Hewick on the Aintree gallops this morning

12:14 The Grand National is the one race missing from Nicky Henderson's illustrious CV and he's relying on Hyland and Chantry House to try and break the hoodoo this year. Here's what he had to say in his Unibet blog: Hyland "He ran a very eye-catching race at Kempton when coming from behind, which suggested this trip will suit, and he jumps very well. He’s only a novice but has all the right credentials to run a big race on ground that he will love. He’s schooled over National-type fences and really enjoyed himself. This is obviously a different task entirely, but the Grand National has been his target for quite some time, and he sneaks in off a very nice weight. Can he be the one to break my National hoodoo? Let’s hope so!" Chantry House "He has been the most marvellous servant to us all and I was delighted to see him get his head back in front at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. He stays and jumps well so with a bit of luck he can run into a place."

11:54 Gold Cup-winning trainer Gavin Cromwell can do no wrong at the moment and he runs three. This is what he had to say in his William Hill blog: “We’ll have the blinkers on Stumptown, and they seemed to do the trick with Vanillier as well. He also ran well at Cheltenham, and he seems in good form. He’s off the same mark as he was when finishing second here a couple of years ago, which certainly gives us hope that he could run well. “The short gap between their runs at Cheltenham and the National is always going to be a concern because you’re in unknown territory, really, and you’re taking a bit of a chance. “Perceval Legallois has had a longer break than the rest of them, having been off the track since the Dublin Racing Festival. He goes well fresh, so that is definitely a positive. He’s never run over this distance before, which brings a bit of an unknown element, but I don’t see any reason why he won’t stay. He’s been in good form at home."

11:42 What do the trainers have to say about their Grand National hopes? Paul Nicholls runs five and he covered them all in his Betfair blog. Kandoo Kid "We run five in the National which is exciting for everyone involved. Harry Cobden has chosen Kandoo Kid and you can see why because he is a lightly raced horse with plenty of upside. Immediately after he finished a close third in last year's Topham I remember saying to Harry that he had two objectives for this season...the Coral Gold Cup and the National. "He duly won the Coral Gold Cup, I've been training him all winter for Aintree and he had a nice day out at Newbury recently under top weight over an inadequate trip. The National is a tough ask but we think he will be very competitive." Bravemansgame "He's a class horse, a great jumper and if he takes to the fences on ground that should suit then off that rating you never know. You'd imagine Harry would be more fearful of Bravemansgame than any of our other contenders. He has thrived during the recent warm spell and James Reveley has been over from France to give him a school." Hitman "He does find it hard to win but we will not be disappointed if he finishes second on Saturday. He should give young Freddie Gingell a great first ride in the National." Threeunderthrufive "I've trained him all season with Aintree in mind and his defeat by the narrowest margin at Ascot two months ago under top weight was highly encouraging. He hasn't had a hard season, is in top form at home and has plenty of positives. He's an interesting each way outsider." Stay Away Fay "He wasn't quite right for a while but he is definitely coming to himself now and has improved since Cheltenham where there were little signs of a revival after a messy start. We know he stays well but obviously he needs to show more now and I'm hoping he can give Paul O'Brien a rewarding first ride in the National."

10:30 I like Push The Button in the opener. He ran a cracker in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham, finishing well up the hill after coming off worst of all in another messy start, and this step back up to three-miles on good ground looks ideal. That Martin Pipe form isn't looking to shabby either, with Wodhooh giving Lossiemouth a race on Thursday.

10:14 But it's not all about one race. There's a belting seven-race card at Aintree and plenty of tempting betting opportunities. Our expert tipsters have been amongst the winners already at Aintree this week and they're eyeing up more profits this afternoon. The both like Hyland in the Grand National. Here's what they're backing this afternoon: Matt Brocklebank 1pt win Barry Lyndon in the 1:20 at 20/1 1pt e.w. Hyland in the 4:00 at 20/1 Ben Linfoot 2pts win Act Of Authority in the 1:20 at 8/1 1pt win Hyland in the 4:00 at 20/1 1pt win Senior Chief in the 4:00 at 40/1

09:59 Dave Ord is at the track for us and he caught up with Patrick Mullins - son and assistant trainer to Willie. He rides Nick Rockett in The Nash, one of six runners for team Mullins. Of the six, he thinks Minella Cocooner "has a huge chance". Hear from Patrick below.

💬 "𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁'𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗶𝗲𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲..."



Sporting Life columnist Patrick Mullins joins our man on the eve of the Grand National at Aintree, where he'll partner Nick Rockett...

09:50 Happy Grand National day one and all! The sun is beating down on Aintree and the stage is set for the worlds most famous steeplechase. It's Good to Soft on the National course, Good on the Mildmay, and last year's winner, I Am Maximus, heads the betting for the big one. In fact, the top three in the betting as we speak are all owned by a certain J. P. McManus. Skybet odds (six places): 13/2 I Am Maximus 7/1 Iroko 8/1 Perceval Legallois 10/1 Hewick 11/1 Stumptown 12/1 Minella Cocooner 12/1 Intense Raffles 16/1 Vanillier Bet here