I Am Maximus on his way to winning the Grand National

Sporting Life Racing Podcast | Grand National preview

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed April 02, 2025 · 9 min ago

Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash join David Ord to talk all things Grand National this week.

The £1million Aintree feature comes under the spotlight with all the big talking points discussed - who are Willie Mullins' and Gavin Cromwell's best chances? Could Iroko beat the lot of them? What about Intense Raffles for Tom Gibney and the remarkable Hewick representing Shark Hanlon...

The rest of the big races on Merseyside are also dissected including Constitution Hill's latest clash with Lossiemouth and Jonbon back for another crack at the Melling Chase on Friday.

Saturday is also a big night in Meydan where Calandagan, Romantic Warrior, Believing and Forever Young are some of the Flat stars in action. GC gives us the lowdown on what to expect in Dubai.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify and YouTube

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

