Sporting Life Racing Podcast | Grand National preview

The £1million Aintree feature comes under the spotlight with all the big talking points discussed - who are Willie Mullins' and Gavin Cromwell's best chances? Could Iroko beat the lot of them? What about Intense Raffles for Tom Gibney and the remarkable Hewick representing Shark Hanlon...

The rest of the big races on Merseyside are also dissected including Constitution Hill's latest clash with Lossiemouth and Jonbon back for another crack at the Melling Chase on Friday.

Saturday is also a big night in Meydan where Calandagan, Romantic Warrior, Believing and Forever Young are some of the Flat stars in action. GC gives us the lowdown on what to expect in Dubai.

