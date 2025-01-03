Sporting Life
Luke Littler beat Michael van Gerwen in the World Championship final
Luke Littler beat Michael van Gerwen in the World Championship final

Darts results: Luke Littler beats Michael van Gerwen to become youngest winner of PDC World Darts Championship at the age of just 17

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Fri January 03, 2025 · 3h ago

Luke Littler completed one of the greatest ever debut seasons in sport by defeating Michael van Gerwen 7-3 to become youngest winner of PDC's Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

At the age of just 17 and 347 days, the teenage prodigy smashes the record set by van Gerwen, who was 24 and 9 months when beating Peter Wright to clinch the first of his three world titles back in 2014.

Twelve months on from a headline-spinning run to the final on his Alexandra Palace debut which transcended darts like never before and saw him become the biggest star the sport has ever produced despite ultimately finishing runner-up to Luke Humphries, Littler went one better on this occasion to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy and a cheque for £500,000.

To beat such an iconic legend like van Gerwen was arguably the perfect way to end this particular chapter to his remarkable story, which has seen him already collect 11 titles, including the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts, as well as over £1.5million in total prize money - a sum that most players won't earn in their entire careers.

Just to add the icing on the cake, Littler also picked up the Ballon d'Art trophy for the most 180s thanks to a total of 76 that wasn't too far off Michael Smith's record of 83.

Littler, who was presented with both trophies by Olympic hero Sir Chris Hoy, averaged 102.73 compared to his opponent's 100, threw 12 of the 23 180s and took out 56% of his doubles as MVG could only manage 36.8%. And that finish proved to be the real difference in a one-sided final which looked like being a rare whitewash when Littler led 4-0.

Littler's form since a shock first-round defeat to Andrew Gilding at the European Championship back in October has been frightening; winning of his matches and averaging over 100 in of them, including the only one he lost against Luke Humphries in the Players Championship Finals.

On this evidence, the rest of the tour might be relieved if he 'only' won another 11 titles in the forthcoming season.

Littler told Sky Sports: “I can’t believe it, honestly, I can’t believe it.

“We both played so well, and I said I needed to get off to a quick start tonight, and that’s what I did. But I knew Michael was behind me the whole game. Everyone dreams of lifting this trophy. I can’t believe it.

“That first game against Ryan Meikle, I keep saying it, but it’s the game that really mattered, and throughout I’ve just settled.

“At 2-0 up (in the final set) I started getting nervous but I said to myself to just relax. I was throwing for the match and to get it over and done with then was special.”

Van Gerwen, who last got his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy back in 2019, has now lost his last three World Championship finals said: “Fair play to him, every chance he got, every moment he had to hurt me, he did it. I sometimes say that every 17 years a star gets born, and he is one of them.

“He did well and he deserves it. Of course it hurts, but that’s how it should be. If it doesn’t hurt, you’re not going to be a sportsman.

“It is what it is at the moment, and I have to move on, I have to make sure I keep playing better. I’m an old b****** compared to him! I have to take this on the chin. I wasn’t sharp enough at the beginning of the game.”

ALSO READ: HOW LUKE LITTLER BECAME A MILLIONAIRE IN ONE SEASON

Scroll down to find out how Luke Littler achieved this incredible feat

Luke Littler 7-3 Michael van Gerwen: Match stats

SET SCORES: 3–1, 3–0, 3–1, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2, 2–3, 3–0, 1–3, 3–0

  • Average
    Littler: 102.73
    MVG: 100.69
  • 180s
    Littler: 12
    MVG: 13
  • Checkout %
    Littler: 55.6% 25/45
    MVG: 36.8% 14/38
  • 100+ Checkouts
    Littler: 2 (High: 130)
    MVG: 1 (132)

Littler v MVG: 2025 World Championship statistics

Pre-final stats

  • Tournament Average: 102.13 - 99.75
    100+ match averages: 4 - 2
    Highest average: 105.48 (SF) - 103.10 (QF)
    Lowest average: 97.84 (R3) - 94.85 (R2)
  • Tournament 180s: 64 - 43
    180s per leg: 0.50 - 0.36
  • Checkout %: 41.05% (78/190) - 43.90% (72/164)
  • 100+ checkouts: 8 - 10
    Per leg won: 10.25% - 13.88%
    Highest checkout: 170 - 158
  • Sets won/lost: 22/8 - 22/8
    Legs won/lost: 78/49 - 72/47

Routes to the World Championship final

LUKE LITTLER

  • R2: 3-1 v Ryan Meikle
    Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
    Average: 100.85
    180s: 10
    100+ Checkouts: 1 (100)
    Checkout %: 50% (10/20)
  • R3: 4-1 v Ian White
    Set scores: 3–2, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
    Average: 97.84
    180s: 12
    100+ Checkouts: 1 (114)
    Checkout %: 35.1%(13/37)
  • R4: 4-3 v Ryan Joyce
    Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 3–1
    Average: 103.14
    180s: 14
    100+ Checkouts: 0 (68)
    Checkout %: 35.4% (17/48)
  • QF: 5-2 v Nathan Aspinall
    Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1, 2–3, 3–0
    Average: 101.54
    180s: 15
    100+ Checkouts: 3 (105)
    Checkout %: 45.2% (19/42)
  • SF: 6-1 v Stephen Bunting
    Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 1–3
    Average: 105.48
    180s: 13
    100+ Checkouts: 3 (170)
    Checkout %: 44.2%(19/43)

MICHAEL VAN GERWEN

  • R2: 3-0 v James Hurrell
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
    Average: 94.85
    180s: 5
    100+ Checkouts: 2 (120)
    Checkout %: 50% (9/18)
  • R3: 4-2 v Brendan Dolan
    Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–0, 3–0, 1–3, 3–2
    Average: 97.01
    180s: 10
    100+ Checkouts: 2 (149)
    Checkout %: 39.5% (15/38)
  • R4: 4-2 v Jeffrey de Graaf
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–0
    Average: 101.98
    180s: 6
    100+ Checkouts: 2 (126)
    Checkout %: 46.4% (13/28)
  • QF: 5-3 v Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 3–2, 0–3, 3–2, 1–3, 3–2, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2
    Average: 103.1
    180s: 14
    100+ Checkouts: 1 (154)
    Checkout %: 44.7% (17/38)
  • SF: 6-1 v Chris Dobey
    Set scores: 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3
    Average: 98.84
    180s: 8
    100+ Checkouts: 3 (158)
    Checkout %: 42.9% (18/42)

Luke Littler: PDC Roll of honour

  • World Champion: 2025
  • Grand Slam: 2024
  • Premier League: 2024
  • World Series Finals: 2024
  • European Tour titles x2
  • World Series tour titles x2
  • Pro Tour titles x3
  • Nine-darters: 4
  • Televised nine-darters: 2

Michael van Gerwen: PDC Roll of honour

  • World Championship x3: 2014, 2017, 2019
  • World Matchplay x3: 2015, 2016, 2022
  • World Grand Prix x6: 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022
  • UK Open x3: 2015, 2016, 2020
  • Grand Slam x3: 2015, 2016, 2017
  • European Championship x4: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
  • Premier League x7: 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023
  • Players Championship Finals x7: 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022
  • Masters x5: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
  • Champions League: 2019
  • World Series Finals x5: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023
  • World Cup of Darts x3: 2014, 2017, 2018
  • European Tour titles x37
  • World Series tour titles x16
  • Pro Tour titles x52
  • Nine-darters: 29
  • Televised nine-darters: 10

PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Round-by-round results

  • All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets

FINAL (Jan 3)

  • (4) Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen (3)

SEMI-FINALS

  • (8) Stephen Bunting (100.1) 1-6 (105.48) Luke Littler (4)
    Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 1–3
  • (15) Chris Dobey (94.77) 1-6 (98.84) Michael van Gerwen (3)
    Set scores: 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3

QUARTER-FINALS

  • (17) Peter Wright (92.41) 2-5 (95.55) Stephen Bunting (8)
    Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 2–3, 0–3, 3–0, 3–1, 0–3
  • (4) Luke Littler (101.54) 5-2 (96.31) Nathan Aspinall (12)
    Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1, 2–3, 3–0
  • (15) Chris Dobey (95.38) 5-3 (92.74) Gerwyn Price (10)
    Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–0, 2–3, 3–1
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (103.10) 5-3 (103.88) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 3–2, 0–3, 3–2, 1–3, 3–2, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2

ROUND FOUR

  • (1) Luke Humphries (99.23) 1-4 (100.93) Peter Wright (17)
    Set scores: 2–3, 3–2, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
  • (8) Stephen Bunting (96.78) 4-0 (90.67) Luke Woodhouse
    Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 3–1, 3–1
  • (4) Luke Littler (103.14) 4-3 (97.73) Ryan Joyce
    Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 3–1
  • Ricardo Pietreczko (78.46) 0-4 (94.28) Nathan Aspinall (12)
    Set scores: 1–3, 0–3, 0–3, 1–3
  • Kevin Doets (88.17) 3-4 (91.59) Chris Dobey (15)
    Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 0–3, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 1–3
  • (7) Jonny Clayton (91.73) 2-4 (92.28) Gerwyn Price (10)
    Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–1, 1–3, 1–3
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (101.98) 4-2 (91.85) Jeffrey de Graaf
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–0
  • Robert Owen (94.07) 2-4 (97.38) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 2–3, 0–3, 0–3, 3–1, 1–3

ROUND THREE

  • (1) Luke Humphries (98.59) 4-0 (93.42) Nick Kenny
    Set scores: 3–2, 3–1, 3–1, 3–0
  • Jermaine Wattimena (96.5) 2-4 (96.19) Peter Wright (17)
    Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 1-3
  • (8) Stephen Bunting (100.06) 4-1 (90.92) Madars Razma
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 2–3, 3–0, 3–2
  • (9) Damon Heta (89.69) 3-4 (92.34) Luke Woodhouse
    Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 0–3, 0–3
  • (4) Luke Littler (97.84) 4-1 (96.40) Ian White
    Set scores: 3–2, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
  • Ryan Joyce (97.40) 4-3 (100.97) Ryan Searle (20)
    Set scores: 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 2–3, 4–2
  • Scott Williams (94.29) 1-4 (97.00) Ricardo Pietreczko
    Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 0–3, 2–3
  • (12) Nathan Aspinall (92.17) 4-0 (86.65) Andrew Gilding (21)
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–1
  • Kevin Doets (89.67) 4–3 (94.55) Krzysztof Ratajski (31)
    Set scores: 0–3, 0–3, 3–1, 3–0, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1
  • (15) Chris Dobey (97.29) v (95.99) Josh Rock (18)
    Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
  • (7) Jonny Clayton (90.11) 4-3 (92.60) Daryl Gurney
    Set scores: 3–2, 3–1, 3–0, 1–3, 0–3, 1–3, 3–1
  • (10) Gerwyn Price (92.6) 4-3 (92.77) Joe Cullen (23)
    Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 1-3, 1-3, 6-5
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (97.01) 4-2 (96.08) Brendan Dolan (30)
    Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–0, 3–0, 1–3, 3–2
  • Jeffrey de Graaf (89.99) 4–1 Paolo Nebrida (83.01)
    Set scores: 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1, 3–1
  • Ricky Evans (86.84) 2-4 (92.92) Robert Owen
    Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
  • (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh (94.79) 0-4 (105.31) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 0–3, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3

ROUND TWO

  • (1) Luke Humphries (90.79) 3-0 (85.62) Thibault Tricole
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-0
  • (32) Raymond van Barneveld (84.64) 1-3 (86.39) Nick Kenny
    Set scores: 1-3, 2-3, 3-0, 2-3
  • (16) James Wade (97.01) 0-3 (99.17) Jermaine Wattimena
    Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 1-3
  • (17) Peter Wright (89.63) 3-1 (93.77) Wesley Plaisier
    Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 0-3, 3-2
  • (8) Stephen Bunting (92.12) 3-1 (89.40) Kai Gotthardt
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0
  • (25) Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-3 Madars Razma
    Set scores: 3–0, 2–3, 0–3, 2–3
  • (9) Damon Heta (97.96) 3-1 (98.47) Connor Scutt
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-0
  • (24) Mike de Decker (87.38) 1-3 (88.38) Luke Woodhouse
    Set scores: 0-3, 1-3, 3-0, 1-3
  • (4) Luke Littler (100.85) 3-1 (91.93) Ryan Meikle
    Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
  • (29) Ritchie Edhouse (84.19) 1-3 (88.86) Ian White
    Set scores: 3–1, 1–3, 1–3, 1–3
  • (13) Danny Noppert (93.91) 1-3 (93.88) Ryan Joyce
    Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3
  • (20) Ryan Searle (99.38) 3-0 (90.66) Matt Campbell
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 3–0
  • (5) Rob Cross (88.64) 1-3 (87.90) Scott Williams
    Set scores: 3–2, 2–3, 1–3, 2–3
  • (28) Gian van Veen (91.99) 1-3 (91.64) Ricardo Pietreczko
    Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 0-3, 1-3
  • (12) Nathan Aspinall (88.03) 3-1 (83.41) Leonard Gates
    Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2
  • (21) Andrew Gilding (92.65) 3-1 (91.28) Martin Lukeman
    Set scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-2, 3-2
  • (2) Michael Smith (96.93) 2-3 (96.90) Kevin Doets
    Set scores: 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 0-3, 4-6
  • (31) Krysztof Ratajski (95.32) 3-1 (96.39) Alexis Toylo
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1
  • (15) Chris Dobey (95.62) 3-1 (90.54) Alexander Merkx
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 3-1
  • (18) Josh Rock (87.13) 3-0 (85.99) Rhys Griffin
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-0
  • (7) Jonny Clayton (92.45) 3-2 (84.26) Mickey Mansell
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-0, 1-3, 6-5
  • (26) Daryl Gurney (98.31) 3-2 (96.44) Florian Hempel
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 0-3, 3-2, 3-1
  • (10) Gerwyn Price (91.32) 3-0 (86.81) Keane Barry
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1
  • (23) Joe Cullen (98.18) 3-0 (98.01) Wessel Nijman
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 3–1
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (94.85) 3-0 (89.32) James Hurrell
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
  • (30) Brendan Dolan (92.02) 3-0 (83.20) Lok Yin Lee
    Set Scores: 3-2, 3-0, 3-1
  • (14) Gary Anderson (92.51) 0-3 (95.56) Jeffrey de Graaf
    Set scores: 1–3, 0–3, 2–3
  • (19) Ross Smith (89.79) 0-3 (91.07) Paolo Nebrida
    Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 2-3
  • (6) Dave Chisnall (95.54) 2-3 (94.30) Ricky Evans
    Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 3-0, 5-6
  • (27) Gabriel Clemens (92.39) 1-3 (98.97) Robert Owen
    Set scores: 2-3, 0-3, 3-1, 1-3
  • (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh (96) 3-0 (95.02) Dylan Slevin
    Set scores: 3–2, 3–2, 3–2
  • (22) Martin Schindler (89.37) 0-3 (91.05) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 2-3, 1-3, 0-3

ROUND ONE

  • Thibault Tricole (80.61) 3-1 (81.25) Joe Comito
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
  • Nick Kenny (87.66) 3-0 (87.26) Stowe Buntz
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-1
  • Jermaine Wattimena (98.54) 3-0 (92.95) Stefan Bellmont
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
  • Wesley Plaisier (82.56) v (79.23) Ryusei Azemoto
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
  • Alan Soutar (84.19) 1-3 (89.10) Kai Gotthardt
    Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 0-3, 2-3
  • Madars Razma (90.65) 3-1 (94.9) Christian Kist
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
  • Connor Scutt (101.92) 3-0 (82.64) Ben Robb
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
  • Luke Woodhouse (94.38) 3-0 (81.11) Lourence Ilagan
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-2
  • Ryan Meikle (83.53) 3-2 (81.81) Fallon Sherrock
    Set scores: 0-3, 3-0, 3-0, 2-3, 3-1
  • Ian White W/O v Sandro Eric Sosing
  • Ryan Joyce (92.97) 3-1 (89.62) Darius Labanauskas
    Set scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1
  • Mensur Suljovic (88.44) 2-3 (93.31) Matt Campbell
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3
  • Scott Williams (96.24) v (98.92) Niko Springer
    Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
  • Ricardo Pietreczko (88.68) 3-0 (84.03) Zong Xiao Chen
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-1
  • Cameron Menzies (83.77) 1-3 (82.96) Leonard Gates
    Set scores: 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3
  • Martin Lukeman (86.66) 3-1 (85.77) Nitin Kumar
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
  • Kevin Doets (88.13) 3-1 (87.02) Noa-Lynn van Leuven
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
  • Richard Veenstra (86.00) 0-3 (86.03) Alexis Toylo
    Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 2-3
  • Stephen Burton (75.63) 0-3 (78.41) Alexander Merkx
    Set scores: 1-3, 1-3, 2-3
  • Karel Sedlacek (82.58) 0-3 (91.10) Rhys Griffin
    Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 0-3
  • Mickey Mansell (81.34) 3-1 (82.22) Tomoya Goto
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
  • Florian Hempel (92.73) 3-1 (94.36) Jeffrey De Zwaan
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-1
  • Kim Huybrechts (96.92) 1-3 (94.97) Keane Barry
    Set scores: 3-2, 2-3, 1-3, 1-3
  • Wessel Nijman (94.83) 3-2 (95.90) Cameron Carolissen
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3, 3-2
  • James Hurrell (88.75) 3-0 (79.17) Jim Long
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
  • Chris Landman (80.71) 1-3 (84.40) Lok Yin Lee
    Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 0-3, 0-3
  • Jeffrey de Graaf (92.30) 3-1 (82.88) Rashad Sweeting
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-1
  • Jim Williams (94.10) 2-3 (86.63) Paolo Nebrida
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-0, 2-3
  • Ricky Evans (86.23) 3-2 (87.57) Gordon Mathews
    Set scores: 3-1, 0-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1
  • Niels Zonneveld (93.19) 1-3 (91.64) Robert Owen
    Set scores: 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3
  • William O'Connor (85.92) 1-3 (86.35) Dylan Slevin
    Set scores: 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2
  • Callan Rydz (107.06) 3-0 (97.92) Romeo Grbavac
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1

PDC World Darts Championship Finals

Final scores in sets

PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 14
  • Michael van Gerwen - 3
  • Peter Wright - 2
  • John Part - 2
  • Adrian Lewis - 2
  • Gary Anderson - 2
  • Luke Humphries - 1
  • Michael Smith - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Rob Cross - 1
  • Dennis Priestly - 1
  • Raymond van Barneveld - 1

