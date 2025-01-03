Darts results: Luke Littler beats Michael van Gerwen to become youngest winner of PDC World Darts Championship at the age of just 17

Luke Littler completed one of the greatest ever debut seasons in sport by defeating Michael van Gerwen 7-3 to become youngest winner of PDC's Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

At the age of just 17 and 347 days, the teenage prodigy smashes the record set by van Gerwen, who was 24 and 9 months when beating Peter Wright to clinch the first of his three world titles back in 2014. Twelve months on from a headline-spinning run to the final on his Alexandra Palace debut which transcended darts like never before and saw him become the biggest star the sport has ever produced despite ultimately finishing runner-up to Luke Humphries, Littler went one better on this occasion to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy and a cheque for £500,000.

Luke Littler's coronation from Prince of the Palace to King of the Palace has been a procession!



7-3 to become the youngest world champion ever at 17. Wow pic.twitter.com/ZkrXLWogVT — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2025

To beat such an iconic legend like van Gerwen was arguably the perfect way to end this particular chapter to his remarkable story, which has seen him already collect 11 titles, including the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts, as well as over £1.5million in total prize money - a sum that most players won't earn in their entire careers. Just to add the icing on the cake, Littler also picked up the Ballon d'Art trophy for the most 180s thanks to a total of 76 that wasn't too far off Michael Smith's record of 83.

Luke Littler's ridiculous last 13 months completes one of the most insane sporting stories ever, let alone in darts.



🏆 Youngest world champion (by 7 years!)

🏆 Premier League & Grand Slam

🏆 11 total titles

📈 World no 2 (from 164)

🤑 £1.5m total prize money



He's still 17 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ee2VhJLIhl — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2025

Littler, who was presented with both trophies by Olympic hero Sir Chris Hoy, averaged 102.73 compared to his opponent's 100, threw 12 of the 23 180s and took out 56% of his doubles as MVG could only manage 36.8%. And that finish proved to be the real difference in a one-sided final which looked like being a rare whitewash when Littler led 4-0.

Luke Littler's impression of Michael van Gerwen when he reveals what they said to one another after the final 😃



The youngest ever world champion also still refuses to declare he's the best player in the world pic.twitter.com/ETzDTIyMN4 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2025

Littler's form since a shock first-round defeat to Andrew Gilding at the European Championship back in October has been frightening; winning of his matches and averaging over 100 in of them, including the only one he lost against Luke Humphries in the Players Championship Finals. On this evidence, the rest of the tour might be relieved if he 'only' won another 11 titles in the forthcoming season.

Luke Littler has now crashed through the £1.5million barrier in total prize money in exactly 12 months!



Most darts players won't win that in their entire career and he's not turned 18 yet. Absolutely staggering. pic.twitter.com/ifCKNmYuDU — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2025

Littler told Sky Sports: “I can’t believe it, honestly, I can’t believe it. “We both played so well, and I said I needed to get off to a quick start tonight, and that’s what I did. But I knew Michael was behind me the whole game. Everyone dreams of lifting this trophy. I can’t believe it.

Luke Littler's record at the World Championship after just two attempts 🤯



- Played: 13

- Won: 12

- Finals: 2

- Titles: 1

- 100+ Averages: 10

- Overall Ave: 101.97

- 180s: 139

- 100+ Checkouts: 25 (High: 170x2)

- Checkout %: 43% (210/486 )



👑 The King of the Palace pic.twitter.com/zK4jvfAynH — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2025

“That first game against Ryan Meikle, I keep saying it, but it’s the game that really mattered, and throughout I’ve just settled. “At 2-0 up (in the final set) I started getting nervous but I said to myself to just relax. I was throwing for the match and to get it over and done with then was special.”

"I can't believe it" 😳



Luke Littler reacts to winning the World Darts Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/awETtwP3cD — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2025

Van Gerwen, who last got his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy back in 2019, has now lost his last three World Championship finals said: “Fair play to him, every chance he got, every moment he had to hurt me, he did it. I sometimes say that every 17 years a star gets born, and he is one of them. “He did well and he deserves it. Of course it hurts, but that’s how it should be. If it doesn’t hurt, you’re not going to be a sportsman. “It is what it is at the moment, and I have to move on, I have to make sure I keep playing better. I’m an old b****** compared to him! I have to take this on the chin. I wasn’t sharp enough at the beginning of the game.”

This is such a classy runners-up speech from Michael van Gerwen. That defeat will have hurt a lot but gives amazing praise to Luke Littler.



"Every 17 years a new star is born" pic.twitter.com/wOxCwbr8KH — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2025

Luke Littler 7-3 Michael van Gerwen: Match stats SET SCORES: 3–1, 3–0, 3–1, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2, 2–3, 3–0, 1–3, 3–0 Average

Littler: 102.73

MVG: 100.69

Littler: 102.73 MVG: 100.69 180s

Littler: 12

MVG: 13

Littler: 12 MVG: 13 Checkout %

Littler: 55.6% 25/45

MVG: 36.8% 14/38

Littler: 55.6% 25/45 MVG: 36.8% 14/38 100+ Checkouts

Littler: 2 (High: 130)

MVG: 1 (132)