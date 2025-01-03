Darts results: Luke Littler beats Michael van Gerwen to become youngest winner of PDC World Darts Championship at the age of just 17

Luke Littler completed one of the greatest ever debut seasons in sport by defeating Michael van Gerwen 7-3 to become youngest winner of PDC's Paddy Power World Darts Championship.
At the age of just 17 and 347 days, the teenage prodigy smashes the record set by van Gerwen, who was 24 and 9 months when beating Peter Wright to clinch the first of his three world titles back in 2014.
Twelve months on from a headline-spinning run to the final on his Alexandra Palace debut which transcended darts like never before and saw him become the biggest star the sport has ever produced despite ultimately finishing runner-up to Luke Humphries, Littler went one better on this occasion to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy and a cheque for £500,000.
To beat such an iconic legend like van Gerwen was arguably the perfect way to end this particular chapter to his remarkable story, which has seen him already collect 11 titles, including the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts, as well as over £1.5million in total prize money - a sum that most players won't earn in their entire careers.
Just to add the icing on the cake, Littler also picked up the Ballon d'Art trophy for the most 180s thanks to a total of 76 that wasn't too far off Michael Smith's record of 83.
Littler, who was presented with both trophies by Olympic hero Sir Chris Hoy, averaged 102.73 compared to his opponent's 100, threw 12 of the 23 180s and took out 56% of his doubles as MVG could only manage 36.8%. And that finish proved to be the real difference in a one-sided final which looked like being a rare whitewash when Littler led 4-0.
Littler's form since a shock first-round defeat to Andrew Gilding at the European Championship back in October has been frightening; winning of his matches and averaging over 100 in of them, including the only one he lost against Luke Humphries in the Players Championship Finals.
On this evidence, the rest of the tour might be relieved if he 'only' won another 11 titles in the forthcoming season.
Littler told Sky Sports: “I can’t believe it, honestly, I can’t believe it.
“We both played so well, and I said I needed to get off to a quick start tonight, and that’s what I did. But I knew Michael was behind me the whole game. Everyone dreams of lifting this trophy. I can’t believe it.
“That first game against Ryan Meikle, I keep saying it, but it’s the game that really mattered, and throughout I’ve just settled.
“At 2-0 up (in the final set) I started getting nervous but I said to myself to just relax. I was throwing for the match and to get it over and done with then was special.”
Van Gerwen, who last got his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy back in 2019, has now lost his last three World Championship finals said: “Fair play to him, every chance he got, every moment he had to hurt me, he did it. I sometimes say that every 17 years a star gets born, and he is one of them.
“He did well and he deserves it. Of course it hurts, but that’s how it should be. If it doesn’t hurt, you’re not going to be a sportsman.
“It is what it is at the moment, and I have to move on, I have to make sure I keep playing better. I’m an old b****** compared to him! I have to take this on the chin. I wasn’t sharp enough at the beginning of the game.”
Luke Littler 7-3 Michael van Gerwen: Match stats
SET SCORES: 3–1, 3–0, 3–1, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2, 2–3, 3–0, 1–3, 3–0
- Average
Littler: 102.73
MVG: 100.69
- 180s
Littler: 12
MVG: 13
- Checkout %
Littler: 55.6% 25/45
MVG: 36.8% 14/38
- 100+ Checkouts
Littler: 2 (High: 130)
MVG: 1 (132)
Littler v MVG: 2025 World Championship statistics
Pre-final stats
- Tournament Average: 102.13 - 99.75
100+ match averages: 4 - 2
Highest average: 105.48 (SF) - 103.10 (QF)
Lowest average: 97.84 (R3) - 94.85 (R2)
- Tournament 180s: 64 - 43
180s per leg: 0.50 - 0.36
- Checkout %: 41.05% (78/190) - 43.90% (72/164)
- 100+ checkouts: 8 - 10
Per leg won: 10.25% - 13.88%
Highest checkout: 170 - 158
- Sets won/lost: 22/8 - 22/8
Legs won/lost: 78/49 - 72/47
Routes to the World Championship final
LUKE LITTLER
- R2: 3-1 v Ryan Meikle
Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
Average: 100.85
180s: 10
100+ Checkouts: 1 (100)
Checkout %: 50% (10/20)
- R3: 4-1 v Ian White
Set scores: 3–2, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
Average: 97.84
180s: 12
100+ Checkouts: 1 (114)
Checkout %: 35.1%(13/37)
- R4: 4-3 v Ryan Joyce
Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 3–1
Average: 103.14
180s: 14
100+ Checkouts: 0 (68)
Checkout %: 35.4% (17/48)
- QF: 5-2 v Nathan Aspinall
Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1, 2–3, 3–0
Average: 101.54
180s: 15
100+ Checkouts: 3 (105)
Checkout %: 45.2% (19/42)
- SF: 6-1 v Stephen Bunting
Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 1–3
Average: 105.48
180s: 13
100+ Checkouts: 3 (170)
Checkout %: 44.2%(19/43)
MICHAEL VAN GERWEN
- R2: 3-0 v James Hurrell
Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
Average: 94.85
180s: 5
100+ Checkouts: 2 (120)
Checkout %: 50% (9/18)
- R3: 4-2 v Brendan Dolan
Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–0, 3–0, 1–3, 3–2
Average: 97.01
180s: 10
100+ Checkouts: 2 (149)
Checkout %: 39.5% (15/38)
- R4: 4-2 v Jeffrey de Graaf
Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–0
Average: 101.98
180s: 6
100+ Checkouts: 2 (126)
Checkout %: 46.4% (13/28)
- QF: 5-3 v Callan Rydz
Set scores: 3–2, 0–3, 3–2, 1–3, 3–2, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2
Average: 103.1
180s: 14
100+ Checkouts: 1 (154)
Checkout %: 44.7% (17/38)
- SF: 6-1 v Chris Dobey
Set scores: 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3
Average: 98.84
180s: 8
100+ Checkouts: 3 (158)
Checkout %: 42.9% (18/42)
Luke Littler: PDC Roll of honour
- World Champion: 2025
- Grand Slam: 2024
- Premier League: 2024
- World Series Finals: 2024
- European Tour titles x2
- World Series tour titles x2
- Pro Tour titles x3
- Nine-darters: 4
- Televised nine-darters: 2
Michael van Gerwen: PDC Roll of honour
- World Championship x3: 2014, 2017, 2019
- World Matchplay x3: 2015, 2016, 2022
- World Grand Prix x6: 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022
- UK Open x3: 2015, 2016, 2020
- Grand Slam x3: 2015, 2016, 2017
- European Championship x4: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
- Premier League x7: 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023
- Players Championship Finals x7: 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022
- Masters x5: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
- Champions League: 2019
- World Series Finals x5: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023
- World Cup of Darts x3: 2014, 2017, 2018
- European Tour titles x37
- World Series tour titles x16
- Pro Tour titles x52
- Nine-darters: 29
- Televised nine-darters: 10
PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Round-by-round results
- All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets
FINAL (Jan 3)
- (4) Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen (3)
SEMI-FINALS
- (8) Stephen Bunting (100.1) 1-6 (105.48) Luke Littler (4)
Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 1–3
- (15) Chris Dobey (94.77) 1-6 (98.84) Michael van Gerwen (3)
Set scores: 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3
QUARTER-FINALS
- (17) Peter Wright (92.41) 2-5 (95.55) Stephen Bunting (8)
Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 2–3, 0–3, 3–0, 3–1, 0–3
- (4) Luke Littler (101.54) 5-2 (96.31) Nathan Aspinall (12)
Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1, 2–3, 3–0
- (15) Chris Dobey (95.38) 5-3 (92.74) Gerwyn Price (10)
Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–0, 2–3, 3–1
- (3) Michael van Gerwen (103.10) 5-3 (103.88) Callan Rydz
Set scores: 3–2, 0–3, 3–2, 1–3, 3–2, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2
ROUND FOUR
- (1) Luke Humphries (99.23) 1-4 (100.93) Peter Wright (17)
Set scores: 2–3, 3–2, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
- (8) Stephen Bunting (96.78) 4-0 (90.67) Luke Woodhouse
Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 3–1, 3–1
- (4) Luke Littler (103.14) 4-3 (97.73) Ryan Joyce
Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 3–1
- Ricardo Pietreczko (78.46) 0-4 (94.28) Nathan Aspinall (12)
Set scores: 1–3, 0–3, 0–3, 1–3
- Kevin Doets (88.17) 3-4 (91.59) Chris Dobey (15)
Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 0–3, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 1–3
- (7) Jonny Clayton (91.73) 2-4 (92.28) Gerwyn Price (10)
Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–1, 1–3, 1–3
- (3) Michael van Gerwen (101.98) 4-2 (91.85) Jeffrey de Graaf
Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–0
- Robert Owen (94.07) 2-4 (97.38) Callan Rydz
Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 2–3, 0–3, 0–3, 3–1, 1–3
ROUND THREE
- (1) Luke Humphries (98.59) 4-0 (93.42) Nick Kenny
Set scores: 3–2, 3–1, 3–1, 3–0
- Jermaine Wattimena (96.5) 2-4 (96.19) Peter Wright (17)
Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 1-3
- (8) Stephen Bunting (100.06) 4-1 (90.92) Madars Razma
Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 2–3, 3–0, 3–2
- (9) Damon Heta (89.69) 3-4 (92.34) Luke Woodhouse
Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 0–3, 0–3
- (4) Luke Littler (97.84) 4-1 (96.40) Ian White
Set scores: 3–2, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
- Ryan Joyce (97.40) 4-3 (100.97) Ryan Searle (20)
Set scores: 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 2–3, 4–2
- Scott Williams (94.29) 1-4 (97.00) Ricardo Pietreczko
Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 0–3, 2–3
- (12) Nathan Aspinall (92.17) 4-0 (86.65) Andrew Gilding (21)
Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–1
- Kevin Doets (89.67) 4–3 (94.55) Krzysztof Ratajski (31)
Set scores: 0–3, 0–3, 3–1, 3–0, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1
- (15) Chris Dobey (97.29) v (95.99) Josh Rock (18)
Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
- (7) Jonny Clayton (90.11) 4-3 (92.60) Daryl Gurney
Set scores: 3–2, 3–1, 3–0, 1–3, 0–3, 1–3, 3–1
- (10) Gerwyn Price (92.6) 4-3 (92.77) Joe Cullen (23)
Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 1-3, 1-3, 6-5
- (3) Michael van Gerwen (97.01) 4-2 (96.08) Brendan Dolan (30)
Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–0, 3–0, 1–3, 3–2
- Jeffrey de Graaf (89.99) 4–1 Paolo Nebrida (83.01)
Set scores: 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1, 3–1
- Ricky Evans (86.84) 2-4 (92.92) Robert Owen
Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
- (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh (94.79) 0-4 (105.31) Callan Rydz
Set scores: 0–3, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Humphries (90.79) 3-0 (85.62) Thibault Tricole
Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-0
- (32) Raymond van Barneveld (84.64) 1-3 (86.39) Nick Kenny
Set scores: 1-3, 2-3, 3-0, 2-3
- (16) James Wade (97.01) 0-3 (99.17) Jermaine Wattimena
Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 1-3
- (17) Peter Wright (89.63) 3-1 (93.77) Wesley Plaisier
Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 0-3, 3-2
- (8) Stephen Bunting (92.12) 3-1 (89.40) Kai Gotthardt
Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0
- (25) Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-3 Madars Razma
Set scores: 3–0, 2–3, 0–3, 2–3
- (9) Damon Heta (97.96) 3-1 (98.47) Connor Scutt
Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-0
- (24) Mike de Decker (87.38) 1-3 (88.38) Luke Woodhouse
Set scores: 0-3, 1-3, 3-0, 1-3
- (4) Luke Littler (100.85) 3-1 (91.93) Ryan Meikle
Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
- (29) Ritchie Edhouse (84.19) 1-3 (88.86) Ian White
Set scores: 3–1, 1–3, 1–3, 1–3
- (13) Danny Noppert (93.91) 1-3 (93.88) Ryan Joyce
Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3
- (20) Ryan Searle (99.38) 3-0 (90.66) Matt Campbell
Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 3–0
- (5) Rob Cross (88.64) 1-3 (87.90) Scott Williams
Set scores: 3–2, 2–3, 1–3, 2–3
- (28) Gian van Veen (91.99) 1-3 (91.64) Ricardo Pietreczko
Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 0-3, 1-3
- (12) Nathan Aspinall (88.03) 3-1 (83.41) Leonard Gates
Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2
- (21) Andrew Gilding (92.65) 3-1 (91.28) Martin Lukeman
Set scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-2, 3-2
- (2) Michael Smith (96.93) 2-3 (96.90) Kevin Doets
Set scores: 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 0-3, 4-6
- (31) Krysztof Ratajski (95.32) 3-1 (96.39) Alexis Toylo
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1
- (15) Chris Dobey (95.62) 3-1 (90.54) Alexander Merkx
Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 3-1
- (18) Josh Rock (87.13) 3-0 (85.99) Rhys Griffin
Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-0
- (7) Jonny Clayton (92.45) 3-2 (84.26) Mickey Mansell
Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-0, 1-3, 6-5
- (26) Daryl Gurney (98.31) 3-2 (96.44) Florian Hempel
Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 0-3, 3-2, 3-1
- (10) Gerwyn Price (91.32) 3-0 (86.81) Keane Barry
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1
- (23) Joe Cullen (98.18) 3-0 (98.01) Wessel Nijman
Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 3–1
- (3) Michael van Gerwen (94.85) 3-0 (89.32) James Hurrell
Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
- (30) Brendan Dolan (92.02) 3-0 (83.20) Lok Yin Lee
Set Scores: 3-2, 3-0, 3-1
- (14) Gary Anderson (92.51) 0-3 (95.56) Jeffrey de Graaf
Set scores: 1–3, 0–3, 2–3
- (19) Ross Smith (89.79) 0-3 (91.07) Paolo Nebrida
Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 2-3
- (6) Dave Chisnall (95.54) 2-3 (94.30) Ricky Evans
Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 3-0, 5-6
- (27) Gabriel Clemens (92.39) 1-3 (98.97) Robert Owen
Set scores: 2-3, 0-3, 3-1, 1-3
- (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh (96) 3-0 (95.02) Dylan Slevin
Set scores: 3–2, 3–2, 3–2
- (22) Martin Schindler (89.37) 0-3 (91.05) Callan Rydz
Set scores: 2-3, 1-3, 0-3
ROUND ONE
- Thibault Tricole (80.61) 3-1 (81.25) Joe Comito
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
- Nick Kenny (87.66) 3-0 (87.26) Stowe Buntz
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-1
- Jermaine Wattimena (98.54) 3-0 (92.95) Stefan Bellmont
Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
- Wesley Plaisier (82.56) v (79.23) Ryusei Azemoto
Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
- Alan Soutar (84.19) 1-3 (89.10) Kai Gotthardt
Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 0-3, 2-3
- Madars Razma (90.65) 3-1 (94.9) Christian Kist
Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
- Connor Scutt (101.92) 3-0 (82.64) Ben Robb
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
- Luke Woodhouse (94.38) 3-0 (81.11) Lourence Ilagan
Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-2
- Ryan Meikle (83.53) 3-2 (81.81) Fallon Sherrock
Set scores: 0-3, 3-0, 3-0, 2-3, 3-1
- Ian White W/O v Sandro Eric Sosing
- Ryan Joyce (92.97) 3-1 (89.62) Darius Labanauskas
Set scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1
- Mensur Suljovic (88.44) 2-3 (93.31) Matt Campbell
Set scores: 2-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3
- Scott Williams (96.24) v (98.92) Niko Springer
Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
- Ricardo Pietreczko (88.68) 3-0 (84.03) Zong Xiao Chen
Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-1
- Cameron Menzies (83.77) 1-3 (82.96) Leonard Gates
Set scores: 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3
- Martin Lukeman (86.66) 3-1 (85.77) Nitin Kumar
Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
- Kevin Doets (88.13) 3-1 (87.02) Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
- Richard Veenstra (86.00) 0-3 (86.03) Alexis Toylo
Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 2-3
- Stephen Burton (75.63) 0-3 (78.41) Alexander Merkx
Set scores: 1-3, 1-3, 2-3
- Karel Sedlacek (82.58) 0-3 (91.10) Rhys Griffin
Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 0-3
- Mickey Mansell (81.34) 3-1 (82.22) Tomoya Goto
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
- Florian Hempel (92.73) 3-1 (94.36) Jeffrey De Zwaan
Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-1
- Kim Huybrechts (96.92) 1-3 (94.97) Keane Barry
Set scores: 3-2, 2-3, 1-3, 1-3
- Wessel Nijman (94.83) 3-2 (95.90) Cameron Carolissen
Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3, 3-2
- James Hurrell (88.75) 3-0 (79.17) Jim Long
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
- Chris Landman (80.71) 1-3 (84.40) Lok Yin Lee
Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 0-3, 0-3
- Jeffrey de Graaf (92.30) 3-1 (82.88) Rashad Sweeting
Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-1
- Jim Williams (94.10) 2-3 (86.63) Paolo Nebrida
Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-0, 2-3
- Ricky Evans (86.23) 3-2 (87.57) Gordon Mathews
Set scores: 3-1, 0-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1
- Niels Zonneveld (93.19) 1-3 (91.64) Robert Owen
Set scores: 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3
- William O'Connor (85.92) 1-3 (86.35) Dylan Slevin
Set scores: 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2
- Callan Rydz (107.06) 3-0 (97.92) Romeo Grbavac
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1
PDC World Darts Championship Finals
Final scores in sets
- 1994 - Dennis Priestley 6-1 Phil Taylor
- 1995 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Rod Harrington
- 1996 - Phil Taylor 6-4 Dennis Priestley
- 1997 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Dennis Priestley
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dennis Priestley
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Peter Manley
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 7-3 Dennis Priestley
- 2001 - Phil Taylor 7-0 John Part
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-0 Peter Manley
- 2003 - John Part 7-6 Phil Taylor
- 2004 - Phil Taylor 7-6 Kevin Painter
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Mark Dudbridge
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-0 Peter Manley
- 2007 - Raymond van Barneveld 7-6 Phil Taylor
- 2008 - John Part 7-2 Kirk Shepherd
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - Phil Taylor 7-3 Simon Whitlock
- 2011 - Adrian Lewis 7-5 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Adrian Lewis 7-3 Andy Hamilton
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 7-4 Peter Wright
- 2015 - Gary Anderson 7-6 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Gary Anderson 7-5 Adrian Lewis
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Gary Anderson
- 2018 - Rob Cross 7-2 Phil Taylor
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Michael Smith
- 2020 - Peter Wright 7-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 7-3 Gary Anderson
- 2022 - Peter Wright 7-5 Michael Smith
- 2023 - Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 7-4 Luke Littler
PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 14
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Peter Wright - 2
- John Part - 2
- Adrian Lewis - 2
- Gary Anderson - 2
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Rob Cross - 1
- Dennis Priestly - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
