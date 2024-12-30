Darts results: Luke Littler survives huge scare to overcome Ryan Joyce and reach PDC World Championship quarter-finals

Luke Littler kept his Paddy Power World Championship dreams alive as he survived a huge scare against Ryan Joyce to reach the quarter-finals.

The 17-year-old sensation, who is clear tournament favourite following the shock exit of Luke Humphries on Sunday night, played superbly well with his 15th 100+ average in his last 16 games but the fittingly nicknamed 'Relentless' refused to give him an easy night. Littler was never more than one set ahead as Joyce levelled the scores at 1-1, 2-2 and 3-3 in an absorbing contest that kept the Ally Pally crowd on their feet throughout. The Nuke eventually got the job done 3-1 in the deciding set and will now face his close friend Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals on New Year's Day.

Luke Littler is into the quarter-finals but what an incredible effort from Ryan Joyce to push him all the way. What a match!pic.twitter.com/jbQIXUCJTy — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 30, 2024

🤯 Luke Littler back to his 100+ average ways but Ryan Joyce certainly gave him one of his toughest tests in those last 16 matches. pic.twitter.com/3lLG0uaTlR — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 30, 2024

Earlier, Michael van Gerwen survived a minor scare against Jeffrey de Graaf to book his place in the quarter-finals. De Graaf had caused one of the tournament's biggest upsets before Christmas when taking out the highly-fancied Gary Anderson and looked as though he could send more shockwaves through the Ally Pally when coming from 2-0 down in sets to level up at 2-2. The Dutch-born Swede only dropped one leg in those two sets but MVG responded in emphatic fashion with six successive legs to run out a 4-2 winner with an impressive average of 101.98.

Here's what Michael van Gerwen had to say about Peter Wright 😬 pic.twitter.com/mhNCmcRx6T — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 30, 2024

Crowd favourite Stephen Bunting whitewashed Luke Woodhouse for the loss of just three legs set up a quarter-final clash Peter Wright, who memorably stunned Luke Humphries the previous night. The Bullet wasn't drawn on Snakebite's comments about who would have the most support on New Year's Day but he did reveal that Humphries wants him to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy on January 3.

Stephen Bunting's thoughts on Peter Wright throughout this interview make some viewing!



The Bullet also reveals that Luke Humphries wants him to lift the trophy... pic.twitter.com/MErPCJC6JV — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 30, 2024

Haircut 180 Earlier in the day, Callan Rydz maintained his superb run with a 4-3 victory over Robert Owen that he dedicated to the Ally Pally crowd despite their unconventional way of supporting him. Although the popular Geordie was unable to post a 100+ average for the third time this tournament, he showed plenty of character to come from 2-0 down and book his place in the quarter-finals for the second time in his career. Rydz, who averaged 97.38 this time, was playfully mocked with some x-rated chants over his hairstyle during the match and afterwards admitted he saw the funny side.

You've got to love Callan Rydz's response to the Ally Pally crowd chanting about his hair - and why he still dedicated his latest victory to them 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XsNu8aPx1j — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 30, 2024

He saaid: "I'll not cry about it. I've had worse off loads of people back home, my best friends, they take the mick out of it all the time, you know. "Listen, the crowd won me that game, I didn't win it. Averaging 97 in the end and I felt like I struggled, it shows I'm in a good stead moving forward. "I'm all for the banter. I can give it to them just as much as they give it to me. I love the banter with them. And I think they won me this game, I didn't win it. So I've got to thank them." Asp marches on Nathan Aspinall wasn't at his brilliant best but he was plenty good enough to whitewash Ricardo Pietreczko for the loss of just two legs. The world number 12, who averaged in the low 90s compared to the German's 78, later admitted he has previously struggled with the pressure to prove wrong the critics on social media. “I’m putting so much pressure on myself. My biggest problem is I go on social media. I’m off it now,” he told Sky Sports. “I can’t do right for doing wrong: I play well, I get criticised. I say the wrong thing, I get criticised. “I try so hard to stick two fingers up at the keyboard warriors – why am I bothered? I’ve got this support here today, why am I bothered what people are saying? “I think it’s a lesson learned for myself and other darts players.”