Darts results: Luke Littler survives huge scare to overcome Ryan Joyce and reach PDC World Championship quarter-finals

Luke Littler kept his Paddy Power World Championship dreams alive as he survived a huge scare against Ryan Joyce to reach the quarter-finals.
The 17-year-old sensation, who is clear tournament favourite following the shock exit of Luke Humphries on Sunday night, played superbly well with his 15th 100+ average in his last 16 games but the fittingly nicknamed 'Relentless' refused to give him an easy night.
Littler was never more than one set ahead as Joyce levelled the scores at 1-1, 2-2 and 3-3 in an absorbing contest that kept the Ally Pally crowd on their feet throughout.
The Nuke eventually got the job done 3-1 in the deciding set and will now face his close friend Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals on New Year's Day.
Earlier, Michael van Gerwen survived a minor scare against Jeffrey de Graaf to book his place in the quarter-finals.
De Graaf had caused one of the tournament's biggest upsets before Christmas when taking out the highly-fancied Gary Anderson and looked as though he could send more shockwaves through the Ally Pally when coming from 2-0 down in sets to level up at 2-2.
The Dutch-born Swede only dropped one leg in those two sets but MVG responded in emphatic fashion with six successive legs to run out a 4-2 winner with an impressive average of 101.98.
Crowd favourite Stephen Bunting whitewashed Luke Woodhouse for the loss of just three legs set up a quarter-final clash Peter Wright, who memorably stunned Luke Humphries the previous night.
The Bullet wasn't drawn on Snakebite's comments about who would have the most support on New Year's Day but he did reveal that Humphries wants him to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy on January 3.
Haircut 180
Earlier in the day, Callan Rydz maintained his superb run with a 4-3 victory over Robert Owen that he dedicated to the Ally Pally crowd despite their unconventional way of supporting him.
Although the popular Geordie was unable to post a 100+ average for the third time this tournament, he showed plenty of character to come from 2-0 down and book his place in the quarter-finals for the second time in his career.
Rydz, who averaged 97.38 this time, was playfully mocked with some x-rated chants over his hairstyle during the match and afterwards admitted he saw the funny side.
He saaid: "I'll not cry about it. I've had worse off loads of people back home, my best friends, they take the mick out of it all the time, you know.
"Listen, the crowd won me that game, I didn't win it. Averaging 97 in the end and I felt like I struggled, it shows I'm in a good stead moving forward.
"I'm all for the banter. I can give it to them just as much as they give it to me. I love the banter with them. And I think they won me this game, I didn't win it. So I've got to thank them."
Asp marches on
Nathan Aspinall wasn't at his brilliant best but he was plenty good enough to whitewash Ricardo Pietreczko for the loss of just two legs.
The world number 12, who averaged in the low 90s compared to the German's 78, later admitted he has previously struggled with the pressure to prove wrong the critics on social media.
“I’m putting so much pressure on myself. My biggest problem is I go on social media. I’m off it now,” he told Sky Sports.
“I can’t do right for doing wrong: I play well, I get criticised. I say the wrong thing, I get criticised.
“I try so hard to stick two fingers up at the keyboard warriors – why am I bothered? I’ve got this support here today, why am I bothered what people are saying?
“I think it’s a lesson learned for myself and other darts players.”
Quarter-final in draw bracket order
- (17) Peter Wright v Stephen Bunting (8)
- (4) Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall (12)
- (15) Chris Dobey v Gerwyn Price (10)
- (3) Michael van Gerwen v Callan Rydz
Ties to be played on New Year's Day
Monday results and remaining schedule
Monday December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Kevin Doets 3-4 Chris Dobey
- Robert Owen 3-4 Callan Rydz
- Ricardo Pietreczko 0-4 Nathan Aspinall
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Stephen Bunting 4-0 Luke Woodhouse
- Michael van Gerwen 4-2 Jeffrey de Graaf
- Luke Littler 4-3 Ryan Joyce
Wednesday January 1
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Chris Dobey v Gerwyn Price
- Peter Wright v Stephen Bunting
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Michael van Gerwen v Callan Rydz
- Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall
Thursday January 2
Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Friday January 3 (8pm GMT)
Final (Best of 13 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
