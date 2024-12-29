Darts results: Peter Wright stuns defending world champion Luke Humphries at the Alexandra Palace

Peter Wright rolled back the years in sensational fashion as he thrashed Luke Humphries 4-1 at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.
Snakebite headed to the Alexandra Palace on the back of the worst season in his illustrious career but ended the calendar year with one of his proudest moments as he moved into the quarter-finals on New Year's Day.
Wright's bullish pre-tournament claims that he had the game to beat both Humphries and Luke Littler were dismissed as mind games by the defending champion, who felt the 54-year-old was in danger of having "egg on his face".
As it turned out, the two-time champion backed up his confident words with magic darts as he averaged 100.93 and pinned 14 of his 20 darts at doubles in a tremendously clinical display of finishing.
Cool Hand wasn't at his sparkling best despite managing a hefty average of 99.23 and as much as the defeat would have hurt, he still sportingly showed tremendous respect to one of the greatest players in the sport's history.
Humphries fist bumped Wright after a sublime bullseye finish that moved him towards the brink of victory and then raised his arm aloft to the Ally Pally crowd, who'd roared the resurgent legend to one of his finest moments on this stage.
An emotional Wright, who slid to world number 17 before the tournament, said: “Luke gave me a load of chances there, he didn’t play like he can.
“I’ve never had support like this in my life, thank you all. It’s amazing. I’ve been struggling for form all year and it’s so annoying because I know I can still play darts.
“I’ve never experienced anything like (the crowd’s support) in the world. Luckily I wasn’t playing Luke Humphries from last year because he was awesome.”
Price is right
Gerwyn Price earlier became the first man to book his place in the quarter-finals by defeating Jonny Clayton.
Price, who won the title in front of no fans in 2021, had a lot more support from the Ally Pally crowd as usual during a see-saw battle which saw him spurn a 2-0 lead before eventually prevailing 4-2.
Callan Rydz produced another brilliant display to book his place in the last 16 by whitewashing Dimitri van den Bergh 4-0 with an average of 105.
the world number 43, who managed 107 in the first round, has yet to lose a set at the Alexandra Palace and he will now play Robert Owen in the fourth round.
Owen, a part-time delivery driver from Bridgend and 77th in the world rankings, secured the biggest win of his career to beat Ricky Evans 4-2.
Dutchman Kevin Doets produced a thrilling comeback to beat Krzysztof Ratajski 4-3 to set up a fourth-round match with 15th seed Chris Dobey.
World number 81 Jeffrey de Graaf will play third seed Michael van Gerwen in the last 16 after beating Filipino Paolo Nebrida 4-1 in the opening match of the day.
Sunday results and Monday schedule
Sunday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Jeffrey de Graaf 4-1 Paolo Nebrida
- Kevin Doets 4-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 0-4 Callan Rydz
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Ricky Evans 2-4 Robert Owen
- Jonny Clayton 2-4 Gerwyn Price
- Luke Humphries 1-4 Peter Wright
Monday December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Kevin Doets v Chris Dobey
- Robert Owen v Callan Rydz
- Ricardo Pietreczko v Nathan Aspinall
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Stephen Bunting v Luke Woodhouse
- Michael van Gerwen v Jeffrey de Graaf
- Luke Littler v Ryan Joyce
