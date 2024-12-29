Darts results: Peter Wright stuns defending world champion Luke Humphries at the Alexandra Palace

Peter Wright rolled back the years in sensational fashion as he thrashed Luke Humphries 4-1 at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

Snakebite headed to the Alexandra Palace on the back of the worst season in his illustrious career but ended the calendar year with one of his proudest moments as he moved into the quarter-finals on New Year's Day. Wright's bullish pre-tournament claims that he had the game to beat both Humphries and Luke Littler were dismissed as mind games by the defending champion, who felt the 54-year-old was in danger of having "egg on his face". As it turned out, the two-time champion backed up his confident words with magic darts as he averaged 100.93 and pinned 14 of his 20 darts at doubles in a tremendously clinical display of finishing.

Peter Wright has endured such a tough year and to end it by beating world champion Luke Humphries and becoming a crowd favourite again is extraordinary.



Fantastic sportsmanship at the endpic.twitter.com/rX0EqMt1i0 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 29, 2024

Cool Hand wasn't at his sparkling best despite managing a hefty average of 99.23 and as much as the defeat would have hurt, he still sportingly showed tremendous respect to one of the greatest players in the sport's history. Humphries fist bumped Wright after a sublime bullseye finish that moved him towards the brink of victory and then raised his arm aloft to the Ally Pally crowd, who'd roared the resurgent legend to one of his finest moments on this stage.