Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham and Newmarket Wednesday April 16

Our form expert tipped Jonquil in the Greenham in his last Verdict column and he has another strong fancy from the same yard at Newmarket on Wednesday.
The Verdict: Wednesday April 16
1pt e.w Gallant in 1.50 Newmarket at 11/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4, 10/1 General)
1pt win Fugitif in 2.40 Cheltenham at 12/1 (bet365, Paddy Power)
1pt win Opera Ballo in 3.35 Newmarket at 4/1 (General)
Opera to hit the high notes
We should learn plenty in what looks a deep renewal of the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday and it will be no surprise if Charlie Appleby’s OPERA BALLO firmly throws his hat into the QIPCO 2000 Guineas ring.
The son of Ghaiyyath has been really impressive in two starts on the Kempton polytrack this year, winning a mile conditions race in a good time when last seen on February 26 as he cruised to victory under William Buick.
Appleby has farmed that race in recent years with some smart types, most notably with last year’s 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech, and Opera Ballo could have a significant fitness edge on his market rivals thanks to his all-weather experience.
He’s firmly on the upgrade and while these rivals are a big step up on any horse he’s faced so far he looks to have all the tools to thrive at this level.
Appleby often runs his Guineas prospects in this race and he’s won the Craven three times in the last six years, while it’s of no concern that William Buick has opted to ride stablemate Aomori City.
He’s the form horse out of the pair after being highly-tried as a juvenile, so it’s a no brainer for Buick to stay on him knowing he can jump ship for the 2000 Guineas should Opera Ballo show up well in his trial.
The Verdict: Back OPERA BALLO in the 3.35 Newmarket
Gallant effort expected in the opener
Earlier on at Newmarket GALLANT looks the bet in the opening bet365 Handicap over six furlongs.
Trainer Andrew Balding has started the turf season like a man possessed and this horse has been laid out for a nice handicap after completing the minimum three qualifying runs in his prep race at Lingfield last month.
Drawn on the inside that day, he was keen early as Oisin Murphy looked across for cover and while moving through the race well he had no room when hanging off the rail in the home straight.
He shaped like he needed it and it should have put him spot on for a tilt at handicap company back on turf where he could be thrown in off 85 judging by his second run at Kempton last October.
He cruised through that assignment and won it easily, beating subsequent dual Meydan winner West Acre who is now rated 114.
Even if you’re not prepared to take that form at face value the third home So Darn Hot has won three times since and is rated 93, too, while the fourth, sixth, seventh and 10th have all won since, as well.
That’s red-hot form and even in a competitive race like this Gallant looks a massive price at double-figure odds.
The Verdict: Back GALLANT in the 1.50 Newmarket
Fugitif appeals at Cheltenham
Finally, FUGITIF can enhance his already excellent Cheltenham record in the Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase at 2.40.
Willie Mullins has a strong hand here, but his pair will likely face a strong challenge from Fugitif who looks well treated off 147 on the best of his course form especially with Charlie Maggs taking off another 5lb.
Maggs is three from six for trainer Richard Hobson so it’s no surprise he gets the leg up on the stable star here who ran much better than his final position at the Festival last time out in the Plate.
Sean Bowen was just creeping into the contest nicely on him when a mistake at the fourth last knocked his rhythm and he was given an easy time of things after that.
Back in a smaller field in slightly easier company he can jump better and if he’s anywhere near his best form on the Cheltenham New Course he’ll go close to winning this.
The Verdict: Back FUGITIF in the 2.40 Cheltenham
Preview posted at 1550 BST on 15/04/25
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.