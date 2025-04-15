Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham and Newmarket Wednesday April 16

Our form expert tipped Jonquil in the Greenham in his last Verdict column and he has another strong fancy from the same yard at Newmarket on Wednesday.

The Verdict: Wednesday April 16 1pt e.w Gallant in 1.50 Newmarket at 11/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4, 10/1 General) 1pt win Fugitif in 2.40 Cheltenham at 12/1 (bet365, Paddy Power) 1pt win Opera Ballo in 3.35 Newmarket at 4/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Opera to hit the high notes

We should learn plenty in what looks a deep renewal of the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday and it will be no surprise if Charlie Appleby’s OPERA BALLO firmly throws his hat into the QIPCO 2000 Guineas ring. The son of Ghaiyyath has been really impressive in two starts on the Kempton polytrack this year, winning a mile conditions race in a good time when last seen on February 26 as he cruised to victory under William Buick. Appleby has farmed that race in recent years with some smart types, most notably with last year’s 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech, and Opera Ballo could have a significant fitness edge on his market rivals thanks to his all-weather experience. He’s firmly on the upgrade and while these rivals are a big step up on any horse he’s faced so far he looks to have all the tools to thrive at this level. Appleby often runs his Guineas prospects in this race and he’s won the Craven three times in the last six years, while it’s of no concern that William Buick has opted to ride stablemate Aomori City. He’s the form horse out of the pair after being highly-tried as a juvenile, so it’s a no brainer for Buick to stay on him knowing he can jump ship for the 2000 Guineas should Opera Ballo show up well in his trial. The Verdict: Back OPERA BALLO in the 3.35 Newmarket

Gallant effort expected in the opener

Earlier on at Newmarket GALLANT looks the bet in the opening bet365 Handicap over six furlongs. Trainer Andrew Balding has started the turf season like a man possessed and this horse has been laid out for a nice handicap after completing the minimum three qualifying runs in his prep race at Lingfield last month. Drawn on the inside that day, he was keen early as Oisin Murphy looked across for cover and while moving through the race well he had no room when hanging off the rail in the home straight. He shaped like he needed it and it should have put him spot on for a tilt at handicap company back on turf where he could be thrown in off 85 judging by his second run at Kempton last October. He cruised through that assignment and won it easily, beating subsequent dual Meydan winner West Acre who is now rated 114. Even if you’re not prepared to take that form at face value the third home So Darn Hot has won three times since and is rated 93, too, while the fourth, sixth, seventh and 10th have all won since, as well. That’s red-hot form and even in a competitive race like this Gallant looks a massive price at double-figure odds. The Verdict: Back GALLANT in the 1.50 Newmarket

Fugitif appeals at Cheltenham