Darts results: Luke Littler to face Michael van Gerwen in the PDC World Darts Championship final after thrashing Stephen Bunting

Luke Littler reached his second Paddy Power World Darts Championship in a row with a 6-1 demolition of Stephen Bunting as he moved one step closer to becoming the youngest player ever to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy.

The 17-year-old sensation, who finished runner-up on his headline-spinning Alexandra Palace debut 12 months ago, will now face the player who currently holds the record he's attempting to break in Friday night's climax. Michael van Gerwen was 24 back in 2014 when he beat Peter Wright to win the first of his three world titles and he earlier thrashed Chris Dobey by the same scoreline to keep alive his hopes of ending a six-year drought for number four.

Luke Littler was too young to remember Michael van Gerwen becoming the youngest world champion at 24 in 2014. On Friday night he can break it by seven years!



He's also asked if he's blown his own mind by what he's achieved in 13 months... pic.twitter.com/vjtFt05E0t — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2025

I'm giving away a Luke Littler set of darts with three extra flights that I got signed by Littler, Luke Humphries and MVG.



Just Like/RT this tweet and follow me to enter the draw & I'll pick a winner on Jan 5th.



PS you can find my darts content on https://t.co/GUdNUeEvCx 👍 pic.twitter.com/zo8C6pyfAn — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 21, 2024

MVG would love to reestablish himself at the top of the sport after a difficult season in which he failed to win a major title and watched Littler and Luke Humphries share the limelight. finishes and 13 180s as he averaged over 100 for the fourth time out of five this tournament.

Luke Littler is just outrageous. And Stephen Bunting can only smile.



This was the most inevitable 170 checkout you'll ever see...pic.twitter.com/vdsvO9iEDD — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 2, 2025

His 105 average was also the ninth time he's exceeded three figures on this stage since making his debut last year and to put that into context, only eight other players have done it more times.

Luke Littler reaches his second World Championship final in a row before he's turned 18.



🤯 Played 12, won 11, averaged over 100 NINE times! Only eight players have ever done it more. Oh and he's hit 127 180s on this stage too. Crazy pic.twitter.com/y6nBz5FCzt — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 2, 2025

On this form, Littler will start as hot favourite and MVG will need to be at his very best to stop him.

Stephen Bunting's son clearly proud of his dad getting a set on the board in the biggest game of his life. Nice acknowledgment from Luke Littler too 👏pic.twitter.com/Lf1hq2JZkT — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 2, 2025

“It has been an amazing tournament so far,” Littler said. “I have just beaten what’s in front of me and I am glad to get through. “I have won plenty of titles leading up to this, that is what we do, we lead up to the big one, I can’t wait for tomorrow night. “If we both turn up like we did tonight, it’s going to be really good. We all know he is hunting another title, but I’m hunting for my first.”

Luke Littler greeting his family and friends during another electric Ally Pally walk-on. Even Stephen Bunting is dancing in the background pic.twitter.com/UlRn3uEhS3 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 2, 2025

Stephen Bunting 1-6 Luke Littler: Match stats Average

Bunting: 100.1

Littler: 105.48

Bunting: 100.1 Littler: 105.48 180s

Bunting: 9

Littler: 13

Bunting: 9 Littler: 13 Checkout %

Bunting: 36.4% (12/33)

Littler: 44.2% (19/43)

Bunting: 36.4% (12/33) Littler: 44.2% (19/43) 100+ Checkouts

Bunting: N/A (High: 80)

Littler: 3 (High: 170)

This was Michael van Gerwen's scoreline prediction for Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting when Littler led 2-0 👏



MVG also talks about whether he'd mind Littler taking his record as the youngest world champion at some point... pic.twitter.com/IxkYCQaq5X — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 2, 2025

Magic Mike Michael van Gerwen showed Chris Dobey no mercy as he reached his seventh Paddy Power World Championship final at the Alexandra Palace. The Dutchman has finished runner-up twice since he last lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy in 2019 but he's now one win away from ending his six-year wait for a fourth world title. Van Gerwen didn't need to be at his absolute sparkling during a 6-1 thrashing as Dobey struggled to get remotely close to the form that helped him reach his maiden semi-final, but he still averaged 98.84 and hit eight of the 13 maximums in a disappointingly one-sided affair.

VAN GERWEN INTO THE FINAL! 🟢



Michael van Gerwen storms into his SEVENTH World Championship final!



The Dutch superstar puts in a stellar display to dispatch Chris Dobey 6-1 and continue his title bid at Ally Pally!



📺 https://t.co/pIQvhqYxEj #WCDarts | SFs pic.twitter.com/Xz8gflXUn2 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 2, 2025

Dobey did managed a show-stopping 170 checkout during the set that he did win and will head back to Bedlington incredibly proud of his efforts over the past three weeks.

CHRIS DOBEY WITH THE BIG FISH! 🐟 pic.twitter.com/WNaSz46XDd — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 2, 2025

MVG would love to restablish himself at the top of the sport after a difficult season in which he failed to win a major title and watched Littler and Luke Humphries share the limelight. He said: “I’m in the final, I’ve won f*** all yet, I need to make sure I do it in the final. “I am here with a mission, with a target, you are always going to have ups and downs, today I showed maturity, even when I wasn’t at my best I produced some good stuff at the right moments and that gives me confidence. “To win in the semi-final means a lot to me. What do I always say, we are not even close yet, we are still so far away. “Tomorrow is another day. The title is still far away, that is what I have to tell myself, I don’t want to make mistakes, I want to keep battling.” Chris Dobey 1-6 Michael van Gerwen: Match stats Average

Dobey: 94.77

MVG: 98.84

Dobey: 94.77 MVG: 98.84 180s

Dobey: 5

MVG: 8

Dobey: 5 MVG: 8 Checkout %

Dobey: 40% (10/25)

MVG: 43% (18/43)

Dobey: 40% (10/25) MVG: 43% (18/43) 100+ Checkouts

Dobey: 170, 120, 108

MVG: 158, 100, 100