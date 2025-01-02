Darts results: Luke Littler to face Michael van Gerwen in the PDC World Darts Championship final after thrashing Stephen Bunting

Luke Littler reached his second Paddy Power World Darts Championship in a row with a 6-1 demolition of Stephen Bunting as he moved one step closer to becoming the youngest player ever to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy.
The 17-year-old sensation, who finished runner-up on his headline-spinning Alexandra Palace debut 12 months ago, will now face the player who currently holds the record he's attempting to break in Friday night's climax.
Michael van Gerwen was 24 back in 2014 when he beat Peter Wright to win the first of his three world titles and he earlier thrashed Chris Dobey by the same scoreline to keep alive his hopes of ending a six-year drought for number four.
MVG would love to reestablish himself at the top of the sport after a difficult season in which he failed to win a major title and watched Littler and Luke Humphries share the limelight. finishes and 13 180s as he averaged over 100 for the fourth time out of five this tournament.
His 105 average was also the ninth time he's exceeded three figures on this stage since making his debut last year and to put that into context, only eight other players have done it more times.
On this form, Littler will start as hot favourite and MVG will need to be at his very best to stop him.
“It has been an amazing tournament so far,” Littler said. “I have just beaten what’s in front of me and I am glad to get through.
“I have won plenty of titles leading up to this, that is what we do, we lead up to the big one, I can’t wait for tomorrow night.
“If we both turn up like we did tonight, it’s going to be really good. We all know he is hunting another title, but I’m hunting for my first.”
Stephen Bunting 1-6 Luke Littler: Match stats
- Average
Bunting: 100.1
Littler: 105.48
- 180s
Bunting: 9
Littler: 13
- Checkout %
Bunting: 36.4% (12/33)
Littler: 44.2% (19/43)
- 100+ Checkouts
Bunting: N/A (High: 80)
Littler: 3 (High: 170)
Magic Mike
Michael van Gerwen showed Chris Dobey no mercy as he reached his seventh Paddy Power World Championship final at the Alexandra Palace.
The Dutchman has finished runner-up twice since he last lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy in 2019 but he's now one win away from ending his six-year wait for a fourth world title.
Van Gerwen didn't need to be at his absolute sparkling during a 6-1 thrashing as Dobey struggled to get remotely close to the form that helped him reach his maiden semi-final, but he still averaged 98.84 and hit eight of the 13 maximums in a disappointingly one-sided affair.
Dobey did managed a show-stopping 170 checkout during the set that he did win and will head back to Bedlington incredibly proud of his efforts over the past three weeks.
MVG would love to restablish himself at the top of the sport after a difficult season in which he failed to win a major title and watched Littler and Luke Humphries share the limelight.
He said: “I’m in the final, I’ve won f*** all yet, I need to make sure I do it in the final.
“I am here with a mission, with a target, you are always going to have ups and downs, today I showed maturity, even when I wasn’t at my best I produced some good stuff at the right moments and that gives me confidence.
“To win in the semi-final means a lot to me. What do I always say, we are not even close yet, we are still so far away.
“Tomorrow is another day. The title is still far away, that is what I have to tell myself, I don’t want to make mistakes, I want to keep battling.”
Chris Dobey 1-6 Michael van Gerwen: Match stats
- Average
Dobey: 94.77
MVG: 98.84
- 180s
Dobey: 5
MVG: 8
- Checkout %
Dobey: 40% (10/25)
MVG: 43% (18/43)
- 100+ Checkouts
Dobey: 170, 120, 108
MVG: 158, 100, 100
PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Round-by-round results
- All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets
SEMI-FINALS
- (8) Stephen Bunting (100.10) 1-6 (105.48) Luke Littler (4)
Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 1–3
- (15) Chris Dobey (94.77) 1-6 (98.84) Michael van Gerwen (3)
Set scores: 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3
QUARTER-FINALS
- (17) Peter Wright (92.41) 2-5 (95.55) Stephen Bunting (8)
Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 2–3, 0–3, 3–0, 3–1, 0–3
- (4) Luke Littler (101.54) 5-2 (96.31) Nathan Aspinall (12)
Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1, 2–3, 3–0
- (15) Chris Dobey (95.38) 5-3 (92.74) Gerwyn Price (10)
Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–0, 2–3, 3–1
- (3) Michael van Gerwen (103.10) 5-3 (103.88) Callan Rydz
Set scores: 3–2, 0–3, 3–2, 1–3, 3–2, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2
ROUND FOUR
- (1) Luke Humphries (99.23) 1-4 (100.93) Peter Wright (17)
Set scores: 2–3, 3–2, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
- (8) Stephen Bunting (96.78) 4-0 (90.67) Luke Woodhouse
Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 3–1, 3–1
- (4) Luke Littler (103.14) 4-3 (97.73) Ryan Joyce
Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 3–1
- Ricardo Pietreczko (78.46) 0-4 (94.28) Nathan Aspinall (12)
Set scores: 1–3, 0–3, 0–3, 1–3
- Kevin Doets (88.17) 3-4 (91.59) Chris Dobey (15)
Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 0–3, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 1–3
- (7) Jonny Clayton (91.73) 2-4 (92.28) Gerwyn Price (10)
Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–1, 1–3, 1–3
- (3) Michael van Gerwen (101.98) 4-2 (91.85) Jeffrey de Graaf
Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–0
- Robert Owen (94.07) 2-4 (97.38) Callan Rydz
Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 2–3, 0–3, 0–3, 3–1, 1–3
ROUND THREE
- (1) Luke Humphries (98.59) 4-0 (93.42) Nick Kenny
Set scores: 3–2, 3–1, 3–1, 3–0
- Jermaine Wattimena (96.5) 2-4 (96.19) Peter Wright (17)
Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 1-3
- (8) Stephen Bunting (100.06) 4-1 (90.92) Madars Razma
Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 2–3, 3–0, 3–2
- (9) Damon Heta (89.69) 3-4 (92.34) Luke Woodhouse
Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 0–3, 0–3
- (4) Luke Littler (97.84) 4-1 (96.40) Ian White
Set scores: 3–2, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
- Ryan Joyce (97.40) 4-3 (100.97) Ryan Searle (20)
Set scores: 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 2–3, 4–2
- Scott Williams (94.29) 1-4 (97.00) Ricardo Pietreczko
Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 0–3, 2–3
- (12) Nathan Aspinall (92.17) 4-0 (86.65) Andrew Gilding (21)
Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–1
- Kevin Doets (89.67) 4–3 (94.55) Krzysztof Ratajski (31)
Set scores: 0–3, 0–3, 3–1, 3–0, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1
- (15) Chris Dobey (97.29) v (95.99) Josh Rock (18)
Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
- (7) Jonny Clayton (90.11) 4-3 (92.60) Daryl Gurney
Set scores: 3–2, 3–1, 3–0, 1–3, 0–3, 1–3, 3–1
- (10) Gerwyn Price (92.6) 4-3 (92.77) Joe Cullen (23)
Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 1-3, 1-3, 6-5
- (3) Michael van Gerwen (97.01) 4-2 (96.08) Brendan Dolan (30)
Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–0, 3–0, 1–3, 3–2
- Jeffrey de Graaf (89.99) 4–1 Paolo Nebrida (83.01)
Set scores: 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1, 3–1
- Ricky Evans (86.84) 2-4 (92.92) Robert Owen
Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
- (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh (94.79) 0-4 (105.31) Callan Rydz
Set scores: 0–3, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Humphries (90.79) 3-0 (85.62) Thibault Tricole
Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-0
- (32) Raymond van Barneveld (84.64) 1-3 (86.39) Nick Kenny
Set scores: 1-3, 2-3, 3-0, 2-3
- (16) James Wade (97.01) 0-3 (99.17) Jermaine Wattimena
Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 1-3
- (17) Peter Wright (89.63) 3-1 (93.77) Wesley Plaisier
Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 0-3, 3-2
- (8) Stephen Bunting (92.12) 3-1 (89.40) Kai Gotthardt
Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0
- (25) Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-3 Madars Razma
Set scores: 3–0, 2–3, 0–3, 2–3
- (9) Damon Heta (97.96) 3-1 (98.47) Connor Scutt
Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-0
- (24) Mike de Decker (87.38) 1-3 (88.38) Luke Woodhouse
Set scores: 0-3, 1-3, 3-0, 1-3
- (4) Luke Littler (100.85) 3-1 (91.93) Ryan Meikle
Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
- (29) Ritchie Edhouse (84.19) 1-3 (88.86) Ian White
Set scores: 3–1, 1–3, 1–3, 1–3
- (13) Danny Noppert (93.91) 1-3 (93.88) Ryan Joyce
Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3
- (20) Ryan Searle (99.38) 3-0 (90.66) Matt Campbell
Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 3–0
- (5) Rob Cross (88.64) 1-3 (87.90) Scott Williams
Set scores: 3–2, 2–3, 1–3, 2–3
- (28) Gian van Veen (91.99) 1-3 (91.64) Ricardo Pietreczko
Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 0-3, 1-3
- (12) Nathan Aspinall (88.03) 3-1 (83.41) Leonard Gates
Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2
- (21) Andrew Gilding (92.65) 3-1 (91.28) Martin Lukeman
Set scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-2, 3-2
- (2) Michael Smith (96.93) 2-3 (96.90) Kevin Doets
Set scores: 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 0-3, 4-6
- (31) Krysztof Ratajski (95.32) 3-1 (96.39) Alexis Toylo
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1
- (15) Chris Dobey (95.62) 3-1 (90.54) Alexander Merkx
Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 3-1
- (18) Josh Rock (87.13) 3-0 (85.99) Rhys Griffin
Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-0
- (7) Jonny Clayton (92.45) 3-2 (84.26) Mickey Mansell
Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-0, 1-3, 6-5
- (26) Daryl Gurney (98.31) 3-2 (96.44) Florian Hempel
Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 0-3, 3-2, 3-1
- (10) Gerwyn Price (91.32) 3-0 (86.81) Keane Barry
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1
- (23) Joe Cullen (98.18) 3-0 (98.01) Wessel Nijman
Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 3–1
- (3) Michael van Gerwen (94.85) 3-0 (89.32) James Hurrell
Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
- (30) Brendan Dolan (92.02) 3-0 (83.20) Lok Yin Lee
Set Scores: 3-2, 3-0, 3-1
- (14) Gary Anderson (92.51) 0-3 (95.56) Jeffrey de Graaf
Set scores: 1–3, 0–3, 2–3
- (19) Ross Smith (89.79) 0-3 (91.07) Paolo Nebrida
Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 2-3
- (6) Dave Chisnall (95.54) 2-3 (94.30) Ricky Evans
Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 3-0, 5-6
- (27) Gabriel Clemens (92.39) 1-3 (98.97) Robert Owen
Set scores: 2-3, 0-3, 3-1, 1-3
- (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh (96) 3-0 (95.02) Dylan Slevin
Set scores: 3–2, 3–2, 3–2
- (22) Martin Schindler (89.37) 0-3 (91.05) Callan Rydz
Set scores: 2-3, 1-3, 0-3
ROUND ONE
- Thibault Tricole (80.61) 3-1 (81.25) Joe Comito
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
- Nick Kenny (87.66) 3-0 (87.26) Stowe Buntz
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-1
- Jermaine Wattimena (98.54) 3-0 (92.95) Stefan Bellmont
Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
- Wesley Plaisier (82.56) v (79.23) Ryusei Azemoto
Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
- Alan Soutar (84.19) 1-3 (89.10) Kai Gotthardt
Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 0-3, 2-3
- Madars Razma (90.65) 3-1 (94.9) Christian Kist
Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
- Connor Scutt (101.92) 3-0 (82.64) Ben Robb
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
- Luke Woodhouse (94.38) 3-0 (81.11) Lourence Ilagan
Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-2
- Ryan Meikle (83.53) 3-2 (81.81) Fallon Sherrock
Set scores: 0-3, 3-0, 3-0, 2-3, 3-1
- Ian White W/O v Sandro Eric Sosing
- Ryan Joyce (92.97) 3-1 (89.62) Darius Labanauskas
Set scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1
- Mensur Suljovic (88.44) 2-3 (93.31) Matt Campbell
Set scores: 2-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3
- Scott Williams (96.24) v (98.92) Niko Springer
Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
- Ricardo Pietreczko (88.68) 3-0 (84.03) Zong Xiao Chen
Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-1
- Cameron Menzies (83.77) 1-3 (82.96) Leonard Gates
Set scores: 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3
- Martin Lukeman (86.66) 3-1 (85.77) Nitin Kumar
Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
- Kevin Doets (88.13) 3-1 (87.02) Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
- Richard Veenstra (86.00) 0-3 (86.03) Alexis Toylo
Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 2-3
- Stephen Burton (75.63) 0-3 (78.41) Alexander Merkx
Set scores: 1-3, 1-3, 2-3
- Karel Sedlacek (82.58) 0-3 (91.10) Rhys Griffin
Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 0-3
- Mickey Mansell (81.34) 3-1 (82.22) Tomoya Goto
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
- Florian Hempel (92.73) 3-1 (94.36) Jeffrey De Zwaan
Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-1
- Kim Huybrechts (96.92) 1-3 (94.97) Keane Barry
Set scores: 3-2, 2-3, 1-3, 1-3
- Wessel Nijman (94.83) 3-2 (95.90) Cameron Carolissen
Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3, 3-2
- James Hurrell (88.75) 3-0 (79.17) Jim Long
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
- Chris Landman (80.71) 1-3 (84.40) Lok Yin Lee
Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 0-3, 0-3
- Jeffrey de Graaf (92.30) 3-1 (82.88) Rashad Sweeting
Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-1
- Jim Williams (94.10) 2-3 (86.63) Paolo Nebrida
Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-0, 2-3
- Ricky Evans (86.23) 3-2 (87.57) Gordon Mathews
Set scores: 3-1, 0-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1
- Niels Zonneveld (93.19) 1-3 (91.64) Robert Owen
Set scores: 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3
- William O'Connor (85.92) 1-3 (86.35) Dylan Slevin
Set scores: 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2
- Callan Rydz (107.06) 3-0 (97.92) Romeo Grbavac
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1
