Luke Littler in action at the PDC World Darts Championship
Luke Littler in action at the PDC World Darts Championship

Darts results: Luke Littler to face Michael van Gerwen in the PDC World Darts Championship final after thrashing Stephen Bunting

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Fri January 03, 2025 · 44 min ago

Luke Littler reached his second Paddy Power World Darts Championship in a row with a 6-1 demolition of Stephen Bunting as he moved one step closer to becoming the youngest player ever to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy.

The 17-year-old sensation, who finished runner-up on his headline-spinning Alexandra Palace debut 12 months ago, will now face the player who currently holds the record he's attempting to break in Friday night's climax.

Michael van Gerwen was 24 back in 2014 when he beat Peter Wright to win the first of his three world titles and he earlier thrashed Chris Dobey by the same scoreline to keep alive his hopes of ending a six-year drought for number four.

MVG would love to reestablish himself at the top of the sport after a difficult season in which he failed to win a major title and watched Littler and Luke Humphries share the limelight. finishes and 13 180s as he averaged over 100 for the fourth time out of five this tournament.

His 105 average was also the ninth time he's exceeded three figures on this stage since making his debut last year and to put that into context, only eight other players have done it more times.

On this form, Littler will start as hot favourite and MVG will need to be at his very best to stop him.

“It has been an amazing tournament so far,” Littler said. “I have just beaten what’s in front of me and I am glad to get through.

“I have won plenty of titles leading up to this, that is what we do, we lead up to the big one, I can’t wait for tomorrow night.

“If we both turn up like we did tonight, it’s going to be really good. We all know he is hunting another title, but I’m hunting for my first.”

Stephen Bunting 1-6 Luke Littler: Match stats

  • Average
    Bunting: 100.1
    Littler: 105.48
  • 180s
    Bunting: 9
    Littler: 13
  • Checkout %
    Bunting: 36.4% (12/33)
    Littler: 44.2% (19/43)
  • 100+ Checkouts
    Bunting: N/A (High: 80)
    Littler: 3 (High: 170)

Magic Mike

Michael van Gerwen showed Chris Dobey no mercy as he reached his seventh Paddy Power World Championship final at the Alexandra Palace.

The Dutchman has finished runner-up twice since he last lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy in 2019 but he's now one win away from ending his six-year wait for a fourth world title.

Van Gerwen didn't need to be at his absolute sparkling during a 6-1 thrashing as Dobey struggled to get remotely close to the form that helped him reach his maiden semi-final, but he still averaged 98.84 and hit eight of the 13 maximums in a disappointingly one-sided affair.

Dobey did managed a show-stopping 170 checkout during the set that he did win and will head back to Bedlington incredibly proud of his efforts over the past three weeks.

MVG would love to restablish himself at the top of the sport after a difficult season in which he failed to win a major title and watched Littler and Luke Humphries share the limelight.

He said: “I’m in the final, I’ve won f*** all yet, I need to make sure I do it in the final.

“I am here with a mission, with a target, you are always going to have ups and downs, today I showed maturity, even when I wasn’t at my best I produced some good stuff at the right moments and that gives me confidence.

“To win in the semi-final means a lot to me. What do I always say, we are not even close yet, we are still so far away.

“Tomorrow is another day. The title is still far away, that is what I have to tell myself, I don’t want to make mistakes, I want to keep battling.”

Chris Dobey 1-6 Michael van Gerwen: Match stats

  • Average
    Dobey: 94.77
    MVG: 98.84
  • 180s
    Dobey: 5
    MVG: 8
  • Checkout %
    Dobey: 40% (10/25)
    MVG: 43% (18/43)
  • 100+ Checkouts
    Dobey: 170, 120, 108
    MVG: 158, 100, 100
Michael van Gerwen and Chris Dobey
Michael van Gerwen and Chris Dobey

PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Round-by-round results

  • All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets

SEMI-FINALS

  • (8) Stephen Bunting (100.10) 1-6 (105.48) Luke Littler (4)
    Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 1–3
  • (15) Chris Dobey (94.77) 1-6 (98.84) Michael van Gerwen (3)
    Set scores: 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3

QUARTER-FINALS

  • (17) Peter Wright (92.41) 2-5 (95.55) Stephen Bunting (8)
    Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 2–3, 0–3, 3–0, 3–1, 0–3
  • (4) Luke Littler (101.54) 5-2 (96.31) Nathan Aspinall (12)
    Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1, 2–3, 3–0
  • (15) Chris Dobey (95.38) 5-3 (92.74) Gerwyn Price (10)
    Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–0, 2–3, 3–1
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (103.10) 5-3 (103.88) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 3–2, 0–3, 3–2, 1–3, 3–2, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2

ROUND FOUR

  • (1) Luke Humphries (99.23) 1-4 (100.93) Peter Wright (17)
    Set scores: 2–3, 3–2, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
  • (8) Stephen Bunting (96.78) 4-0 (90.67) Luke Woodhouse
    Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 3–1, 3–1
  • (4) Luke Littler (103.14) 4-3 (97.73) Ryan Joyce
    Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 3–1
  • Ricardo Pietreczko (78.46) 0-4 (94.28) Nathan Aspinall (12)
    Set scores: 1–3, 0–3, 0–3, 1–3
  • Kevin Doets (88.17) 3-4 (91.59) Chris Dobey (15)
    Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 0–3, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 1–3
  • (7) Jonny Clayton (91.73) 2-4 (92.28) Gerwyn Price (10)
    Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–1, 1–3, 1–3
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (101.98) 4-2 (91.85) Jeffrey de Graaf
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–0
  • Robert Owen (94.07) 2-4 (97.38) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 2–3, 0–3, 0–3, 3–1, 1–3

ROUND THREE

  • (1) Luke Humphries (98.59) 4-0 (93.42) Nick Kenny
    Set scores: 3–2, 3–1, 3–1, 3–0
  • Jermaine Wattimena (96.5) 2-4 (96.19) Peter Wright (17)
    Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 1-3
  • (8) Stephen Bunting (100.06) 4-1 (90.92) Madars Razma
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 2–3, 3–0, 3–2
  • (9) Damon Heta (89.69) 3-4 (92.34) Luke Woodhouse
    Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 0–3, 0–3
  • (4) Luke Littler (97.84) 4-1 (96.40) Ian White
    Set scores: 3–2, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
  • Ryan Joyce (97.40) 4-3 (100.97) Ryan Searle (20)
    Set scores: 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 2–3, 4–2
  • Scott Williams (94.29) 1-4 (97.00) Ricardo Pietreczko
    Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 0–3, 2–3
  • (12) Nathan Aspinall (92.17) 4-0 (86.65) Andrew Gilding (21)
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–1
  • Kevin Doets (89.67) 4–3 (94.55) Krzysztof Ratajski (31)
    Set scores: 0–3, 0–3, 3–1, 3–0, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1
  • (15) Chris Dobey (97.29) v (95.99) Josh Rock (18)
    Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
  • (7) Jonny Clayton (90.11) 4-3 (92.60) Daryl Gurney
    Set scores: 3–2, 3–1, 3–0, 1–3, 0–3, 1–3, 3–1
  • (10) Gerwyn Price (92.6) 4-3 (92.77) Joe Cullen (23)
    Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 1-3, 1-3, 6-5
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (97.01) 4-2 (96.08) Brendan Dolan (30)
    Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–0, 3–0, 1–3, 3–2
  • Jeffrey de Graaf (89.99) 4–1 Paolo Nebrida (83.01)
    Set scores: 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1, 3–1
  • Ricky Evans (86.84) 2-4 (92.92) Robert Owen
    Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
  • (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh (94.79) 0-4 (105.31) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 0–3, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3

ROUND TWO

  • (1) Luke Humphries (90.79) 3-0 (85.62) Thibault Tricole
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-0
  • (32) Raymond van Barneveld (84.64) 1-3 (86.39) Nick Kenny
    Set scores: 1-3, 2-3, 3-0, 2-3
  • (16) James Wade (97.01) 0-3 (99.17) Jermaine Wattimena
    Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 1-3
  • (17) Peter Wright (89.63) 3-1 (93.77) Wesley Plaisier
    Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 0-3, 3-2
  • (8) Stephen Bunting (92.12) 3-1 (89.40) Kai Gotthardt
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0
  • (25) Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-3 Madars Razma
    Set scores: 3–0, 2–3, 0–3, 2–3
  • (9) Damon Heta (97.96) 3-1 (98.47) Connor Scutt
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-0
  • (24) Mike de Decker (87.38) 1-3 (88.38) Luke Woodhouse
    Set scores: 0-3, 1-3, 3-0, 1-3
  • (4) Luke Littler (100.85) 3-1 (91.93) Ryan Meikle
    Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
  • (29) Ritchie Edhouse (84.19) 1-3 (88.86) Ian White
    Set scores: 3–1, 1–3, 1–3, 1–3
  • (13) Danny Noppert (93.91) 1-3 (93.88) Ryan Joyce
    Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3
  • (20) Ryan Searle (99.38) 3-0 (90.66) Matt Campbell
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 3–0
  • (5) Rob Cross (88.64) 1-3 (87.90) Scott Williams
    Set scores: 3–2, 2–3, 1–3, 2–3
  • (28) Gian van Veen (91.99) 1-3 (91.64) Ricardo Pietreczko
    Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 0-3, 1-3
  • (12) Nathan Aspinall (88.03) 3-1 (83.41) Leonard Gates
    Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2
  • (21) Andrew Gilding (92.65) 3-1 (91.28) Martin Lukeman
    Set scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-2, 3-2
  • (2) Michael Smith (96.93) 2-3 (96.90) Kevin Doets
    Set scores: 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 0-3, 4-6
  • (31) Krysztof Ratajski (95.32) 3-1 (96.39) Alexis Toylo
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1
  • (15) Chris Dobey (95.62) 3-1 (90.54) Alexander Merkx
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 3-1
  • (18) Josh Rock (87.13) 3-0 (85.99) Rhys Griffin
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-0
  • (7) Jonny Clayton (92.45) 3-2 (84.26) Mickey Mansell
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-0, 1-3, 6-5
  • (26) Daryl Gurney (98.31) 3-2 (96.44) Florian Hempel
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 0-3, 3-2, 3-1
  • (10) Gerwyn Price (91.32) 3-0 (86.81) Keane Barry
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1
  • (23) Joe Cullen (98.18) 3-0 (98.01) Wessel Nijman
    Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 3–1
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (94.85) 3-0 (89.32) James Hurrell
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
  • (30) Brendan Dolan (92.02) 3-0 (83.20) Lok Yin Lee
    Set Scores: 3-2, 3-0, 3-1
  • (14) Gary Anderson (92.51) 0-3 (95.56) Jeffrey de Graaf
    Set scores: 1–3, 0–3, 2–3
  • (19) Ross Smith (89.79) 0-3 (91.07) Paolo Nebrida
    Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 2-3
  • (6) Dave Chisnall (95.54) 2-3 (94.30) Ricky Evans
    Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 3-0, 5-6
  • (27) Gabriel Clemens (92.39) 1-3 (98.97) Robert Owen
    Set scores: 2-3, 0-3, 3-1, 1-3
  • (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh (96) 3-0 (95.02) Dylan Slevin
    Set scores: 3–2, 3–2, 3–2
  • (22) Martin Schindler (89.37) 0-3 (91.05) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 2-3, 1-3, 0-3

ROUND ONE

  • Thibault Tricole (80.61) 3-1 (81.25) Joe Comito
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
  • Nick Kenny (87.66) 3-0 (87.26) Stowe Buntz
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-1
  • Jermaine Wattimena (98.54) 3-0 (92.95) Stefan Bellmont
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
  • Wesley Plaisier (82.56) v (79.23) Ryusei Azemoto
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
  • Alan Soutar (84.19) 1-3 (89.10) Kai Gotthardt
    Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 0-3, 2-3
  • Madars Razma (90.65) 3-1 (94.9) Christian Kist
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
  • Connor Scutt (101.92) 3-0 (82.64) Ben Robb
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
  • Luke Woodhouse (94.38) 3-0 (81.11) Lourence Ilagan
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-2
  • Ryan Meikle (83.53) 3-2 (81.81) Fallon Sherrock
    Set scores: 0-3, 3-0, 3-0, 2-3, 3-1
  • Ian White W/O v Sandro Eric Sosing
  • Ryan Joyce (92.97) 3-1 (89.62) Darius Labanauskas
    Set scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1
  • Mensur Suljovic (88.44) 2-3 (93.31) Matt Campbell
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3
  • Scott Williams (96.24) v (98.92) Niko Springer
    Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
  • Ricardo Pietreczko (88.68) 3-0 (84.03) Zong Xiao Chen
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-1
  • Cameron Menzies (83.77) 1-3 (82.96) Leonard Gates
    Set scores: 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3
  • Martin Lukeman (86.66) 3-1 (85.77) Nitin Kumar
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
  • Kevin Doets (88.13) 3-1 (87.02) Noa-Lynn van Leuven
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
  • Richard Veenstra (86.00) 0-3 (86.03) Alexis Toylo
    Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 2-3
  • Stephen Burton (75.63) 0-3 (78.41) Alexander Merkx
    Set scores: 1-3, 1-3, 2-3
  • Karel Sedlacek (82.58) 0-3 (91.10) Rhys Griffin
    Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 0-3
  • Mickey Mansell (81.34) 3-1 (82.22) Tomoya Goto
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
  • Florian Hempel (92.73) 3-1 (94.36) Jeffrey De Zwaan
    Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-1
  • Kim Huybrechts (96.92) 1-3 (94.97) Keane Barry
    Set scores: 3-2, 2-3, 1-3, 1-3
  • Wessel Nijman (94.83) 3-2 (95.90) Cameron Carolissen
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3, 3-2
  • James Hurrell (88.75) 3-0 (79.17) Jim Long
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
  • Chris Landman (80.71) 1-3 (84.40) Lok Yin Lee
    Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 0-3, 0-3
  • Jeffrey de Graaf (92.30) 3-1 (82.88) Rashad Sweeting
    Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-1
  • Jim Williams (94.10) 2-3 (86.63) Paolo Nebrida
    Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-0, 2-3
  • Ricky Evans (86.23) 3-2 (87.57) Gordon Mathews
    Set scores: 3-1, 0-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1
  • Niels Zonneveld (93.19) 1-3 (91.64) Robert Owen
    Set scores: 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3
  • William O'Connor (85.92) 1-3 (86.35) Dylan Slevin
    Set scores: 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2
  • Callan Rydz (107.06) 3-0 (97.92) Romeo Grbavac
    Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1

