PDC World Darts Championship final: Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen preview, betting tips, predictions, odds, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV start time

Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen will contest the PDC's Paddy Power World Darts Championship final and our guide includes tournament statistics, head-to-head records, how they got here, betting tips plus TV details of when and where to watch.
Once again we've been treated to 15 days of darting drama featuring an array of shocks, epic matches, herculean comebacks, record-breaking feats, TWO nine-dart finishes and 882 180s that's generated just over £1million to Prostate Cancer UK.
All that's left to be decided at the Alexandra Palace is the biggest issue of all - who will walk away with their hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy and a cheque for £500,000.
It'll either be a history-making 17-year-old bidding to become the youngest world champion of all time in his second final in a row or a legend who still holds that record 11 years on from when he first reigned at the age of 24.
Michael van Gerwen has done it all and more in darts since beating Peter Wright on this stage back in 2014 but the desire to end a six-year wait to get his hands on the sport's biggest prize for the fourth time in his seventh final will be greater than ever.
A clash of the ages against the "Prince of the Palace" would be the most fitting of occasions in his career to be crowned 'King' once again. But who better scripted for Luke Littler to complete his fairytale debut season against than MVG?
It promises to be the most viewed darts match ever around the world, so now it's time to take a closer look at all the key statistics and various factors to prepare you for tonight's climax at the Ally Pally...
Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen
- PDC World Darts Championship final: Friday January 3
TV coverage & start time: Sky Sports Main Event (1945 GMT)
- Format: Best of 13 sets. All sets best of five legs except the 13th, when either player will need to win by two clear legs until it reaches a sudden-death leg at 5-5.
- Odds: Littler (2/5), MVG (9/4)
- SL Double: 1pt Littler (-3.5 sets) to win and Littler (-4.5) to hit most 180s at 2/1 with Paddy Power
Littler v MVG: Head-to-head record
- Overall Head-to-Head: 6-6
- Televised Head-to-Head: 5-6
Michael van Gerwen was asked before the World Championship began whether he was 'scared' of Luke Littler and of course the answer was "no", combined with one of his dismissive smiles.
"I'm not playing my best and he still doesn't beat me more than I beat him. You know what I mean? So that might be an answer.
"Am I scared of him? Not a chance."
The three-time world champion, who openly admitted he'd had a poor season with 'just' four titles and none of them majors, was correct to point out the head-to-head record was level, while he's actually marginally ahead when it comes to televised meetings.
One of those came in the first round of the World Matchplay when van Gerwen ran out a 10-6 winner in a clash where both players averaged over 100, although Littler did wipe the floor with the Dutchmen in their two showdowns since then.
In September he crushed him 11-4 en route to the World Series of Darts Finals title in September with an average of 107.95 while another spectacular performance followed on the European Tour when reaching 110.57 in a 6-1 thrashing. MVG managed 112.19 that day too!
If those last three meetings are anything to go by, they've clearly got used to each other's styles and stage presences throughout the season and bring out the best of each other.
Ignoring Premier League nightly 'finals', tonight isn't their first clash with a trophy on the line. Back in January they traded titles at the Bahrain Darts Masters and the Dutch Darts Masters, so a year on it's the climax of a very unofficial 'seasonal trilogy'.
Littler v MVG: 2025 World Championship statistics
- Tournament Average: 102.13 - 99.75
100+ match averages: 4 - 2
Highest average: 105.48 (SF) - 103.10 (QF)
Lowest average: 97.84 (R3) - 94.85 (R2)
- Tournament 180s: 64 - 43
180s per leg: 0.50 - 0.36
- Checkout %: 41.05% (78/190) - 43.90% (72/164)
- 100+ checkouts: 8 - 10
Per leg won: 10.25% - 13.88%
Highest checkout: 170 - 158
- Sets won/lost: 22/8 - 22/8
Legs won/lost: 78/49 - 72/47
We always hear it said that averages are just a guide - and it's true. Especially in set play.
And when you get to the World Championship final, both players are generally going to have pretty similar tournament averages having worked their way through a high class field to battle it out for the richest prize in darts.
Littler's 102.13 average isn't that much higher than MVG's 99.75 but I think the key point here is that the 17-year-old has managed to go above 100 in four of his five matches, while his lowest of 97.84 is still higher than two of MVG's performances - a 94.85 vs James Hurrell and a 97.01 vs Brendan Dolan.
Remarkably, the 17-year-old has averaged over 100+ on this stage nine times since his debut and only eight players have managed that more times. Just look how many campaigns they've had though!
We'll go into it more during the route to the final section, but Littler has been getting more and more relaxed as the tournament progresses, and you just sense he's ready to explode and find another phenomenal level.
It certainly helps that he's been here before, and even in just 12 months, he's picked up so much of experience of winning titles, milking big crowds and dealing with the insane media pressure that he won't be overawed by the occasion.
As you might expect, Littler bosses the 180s count and he's already wrapped up the Ballon d'Art award for most maximums having opened up a lead of 21 over MVG.
Interestingly he needs 20 more 180s to break Michael Smith's tournament record of 83 and he's 4/9 to do that.
As for van Gerwen, it's been a very steady campaign from a performance perspective by his own high standards.
He came into this tournament with very valid question marks over his seasonal form and while he did send out a very strong warning to his rivals by overcoming Callan Rydz in an absolute thriller with an average of over 103, I don't feel he's done enough to make anyone think the scary, dominating MVG of old is back.
Littler v MVG: 2024 Season Stats
- Three-dart average: 99.28 - 97.19
- 180s per leg: 0.40 - 0.28
- Checkout % (2024): 41.40% - 41.01%
- Titles in 2024: 10-4 (TV: 5-0)
This is largely irrelevant compared to the tournament statistics but I thought I'd just squeeze it in to confirm that Littler's leads in averages and 180s per leg at the Ally Pally is also reflected by what they've done all season.
The only difference is that MVG's checkout percentage is fractionally worse over the season but better throughout this World Championship. Feel free to shrug your shoulders at that info!
You've also probably heard it a million times over the past few weeks but Littler also managed 10 titles throughout the season, including the Grand Slam of Darts, Premier League and World Series of Darts Finals, whereas MVG didn't manage any majors in his four.
Routes to the World Championship final
LUKE LITTLER
- R2: 3-1 v Ryan Meikle
Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
Average: 100.85
180s: 10
100+ Checkouts: 1 (100)
Checkout %: 50% (10/20)
- R3: 4-1 v Ian White
Set scores: 3–2, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
Average: 97.84
180s: 12
100+ Checkouts: 1 (114)
Checkout %: 35.1%(13/37)
- R4: 4-3 v Ryan Joyce
Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 3–1
Average: 103.14
180s: 14
100+ Checkouts: 0 (68)
Checkout %: 35.4% (17/48)
- QF: 5-2 v Nathan Aspinall
Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1, 2–3, 3–0
Average: 101.54
180s: 15
100+ Checkouts: 3 (105)
Checkout %: 45.2% (19/42)
- SF: 6-1 v Stephen Bunting
Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 1–3
Average: 105.48
180s: 13
100+ Checkouts: 3 (170)
Checkout %: 44.2%(19/43)
As much as Luke Littler got off to an uncharacteristically nervy and emotional start against Ryan Meikle, that was also the match where we saw a short - yet breathtaking - glimpse of his crazy abilities on the dart board.
Despite looking jittery throughout, he averaged a world record 140.91 for the final set and came agonisingly close to his fifth nine-darter of the year when missing double 12. That was one of just four darts out of 32 in the set that missed their intended target!
While that didn't inspire him enough to find top gear against Ian White in his next match, Ryan Joyce forced him to raise the bar in the fourth round otherwise he'd probably have crashed out.
That was easily Littler's biggest scare so far but after that he's cruised past Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting in ominous fashion and I feel his standards in this showdown with MVG will only go one way. And it's not down.
He's won 11 of his 12 matches on this stage overall and has averaged over 100 on nine occasions. The longer the format, the more dangerous he becomes and I expect another high octane display tonight.
MICHAEL VAN GERWEN
- R2: 3-0 v James Hurrell
Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
Average: 94.85
180s: 5
100+ Checkouts: 2 (120)
Checkout %: 50% (9/18)
- R3: 4-2 v Brendan Dolan
Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–0, 3–0, 1–3, 3–2
Average: 97.01
180s: 10
100+ Checkouts: 2 (149)
Checkout %: 39.5% (15/38)
- R4: 4-2 v Jeffrey de Graaf
Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–0
Average: 101.98
180s: 6
100+ Checkouts: 2 (126)
Checkout %: 46.4% (13/28)
- QF: 5-3 v Callan Rydz
Set scores: 3–2, 0–3, 3–2, 1–3, 3–2, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2
Average: 103.1
180s: 14
100+ Checkouts: 1 (154)
Checkout %: 44.7% (17/38)
- SF: 6-1 v Chris Dobey
Set scores: 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3
Average: 98.84
180s: 8
100+ Checkouts: 3 (158)
Checkout %: 42.9% (18/42)
Whereas Luke Littler survived one scare to reach his second World Championship final, you could argue that Michael van Gerwen has found himself embroiled in three tough tests to reach his seventh.
It was no real surprise to see Brendan Dolan give him an awkward challenge in the early rounds given the clash of styles while Jeffrey de Graaf's stunning mid-match spell of darts he produced against MVG would have troubled anyone.
He actually lost more legs than he won against Callan Rydz before coming through an absolute thriller that would have broken the record for the most 180s in a best-of-nine set match had the Geordie managed to take it to a decider.
MVG has always found the answers so far - which is the obviously the most important quality in darts - but there's going to be a lot of serious questions posed tonight.
World Championship final predictions and tips
As you might have already gathered, I really do feel the stage is set for Luke Littler to fittingly complete the most ridiculous debut season ever seen by defeating one of the greatest legends in darts history.
It couldn't have been scripted any better by the Sporting Gods (who do exist FYI).
And while I do try to make predictions with my head rather than listing to my old sporting romantic heart, all the logic and statistics point the way of Littler as well.
If this was a normal 17-year-old thrust into the limelight, then Michael van Gerwen would have a massive advantage of experience.
Apart from Phil Taylor, nobody has ever handled the biggest occasions as dominantly - and as frequently - as the formidable Dutchman and like he said in his interview after crushing Chris Dobey, he's done this too many times to be nervous.
MVG is not fazed by Littler but deep down he knows it's going to take one of his finest displays in recent times - perhaps even his very best - to claim what would be a highly emotional fourth world title.
However, this isn't a normal 17-year-old.
The closest we've ever got to seeing an emotionally fragile side of him came in that first victory over Ryan Meikle when he did admit the pressure and hype suddenly got to him on stage.
But having got that out of his system, he's been relaxed, composed and devastating.
The Nuke genuinely doesn't seem blown away by any of his insane achievements and he's just calmly heading into 'yet another' World Championship final as if it's just a routine operation.
I really do feel this could be one-way traffic in terms of the scoreline if Littler gets motoring early on and gives MVG too much to do. I wouldn't be surprised to see a scoreline of 7-2 or bigger but backing him on the handicap at -3.5 sets is a slightly safer play.
That's not to say van Gerwen will play poorly and I actually expect to see a pair of 100+ averages like we saw 12 months ago when Luke Humphries beat Littler by a 7-4 scoreline.
MVG managed averages of 99.58, 102.88 and 100.66 in the World Championship finals that he lost in 2023 (7-4 to Smith), 2020 (7-3 to Wright) and 2013 (7-4 to Taylor) while he unsurprisingly managed the feat in the three that he won in 2014 (7-4 v Wright), 2017 (7-3 v Anderson) & 2019 (7-3 v Smith).
The runner-up has averaged over 100 nine times in the 16 Ally Pally editions and if Littler does run riot and prevent MVG having 'that' many attempts at doubles, then it'll only help this bet.
Finally, regular readers of my previews will know I'm going to back a nine-dart finish like I have in every Littler game.
Strictly speaking, I perhaps don't need to at 5/1 because I also tipped three or more in the tournament at 4/1 right at the start. However, I can't expect everyone to be in that position, so I'll advise it again.
Sure, he hasn't as close as he did against Meikle in his first match but I've lost count of the number of legs he's kicked off with 180s and also recorded back-to-back maximums.
Even if he wins 7-0 tonight, I do envisage a couple of opportunities to take out 141 and finally win his battle with double 12.
Oh, and if Littler doesn't manage it, I'm sure van Gerwen is more than able to give us a run for our money too!
- Scoreline Prediction: Luke Littler 7-2 Michael Van Gerwen (6/1 with Sky Bet)
SELECTIONS:
- 2pts Both players to average over 100 at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
- 1pt Luke Littler (-3.5 sets) to beat MVG at 9/5 (Boylesports)
- 1pt nine-dart finish in the match at 5/1 (General)
Luke Littler: PDC Roll of honour
- Grand Slam: 2024
- Premier League: 2024
- World Series Finals: 2024
- European Tour titles x2
- World Series tour titles x2
- Pro Tour titles x3
- Nine-darters: 4
- Televised nine-darters: 2
Michael van Gerwen: PDC Roll of honour
- World Championship x3: 2014, 2017, 2019
- World Matchplay x3: 2015, 2016, 2022
- World Grand Prix x6: 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022
- UK Open x3: 2015, 2016, 2020
- Grand Slam x3: 2015, 2016, 2017
- European Championship x4: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
- Premier League x7: 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023
- Players Championship Finals x7: 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022
- Masters x5: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
- Champions League: 2019
- World Series Finals x5: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023
- World Cup of Darts x3: 2014, 2017, 2018
- European Tour titles x37
- World Series tour titles x16
- Pro Tour titles x52
- Nine-darters: 29
- Televised nine-darters: 10
What time does Littler v Van Gerweb start and what TV channel is it on?
Coverage of the final between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries starts at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Darts, with the match expected to begin around 8.00pm.
PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Round-by-round results
- All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets
FINAL (Jan 3)
- (4) Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen (3)
SEMI-FINALS
- (8) Stephen Bunting (100.1) 1-6 (105.48) Luke Littler (4)
Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 1–3
- (15) Chris Dobey (94.77) 1-6 (98.84) Michael van Gerwen (3)
Set scores: 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3
QUARTER-FINALS
- (17) Peter Wright (92.41) 2-5 (95.55) Stephen Bunting (8)
Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 2–3, 0–3, 3–0, 3–1, 0–3
- (4) Luke Littler (101.54) 5-2 (96.31) Nathan Aspinall (12)
Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1, 2–3, 3–0
- (15) Chris Dobey (95.38) 5-3 (92.74) Gerwyn Price (10)
Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–0, 2–3, 3–1
- (3) Michael van Gerwen (103.10) 5-3 (103.88) Callan Rydz
Set scores: 3–2, 0–3, 3–2, 1–3, 3–2, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2
ROUND FOUR
- (1) Luke Humphries (99.23) 1-4 (100.93) Peter Wright (17)
Set scores: 2–3, 3–2, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
- (8) Stephen Bunting (96.78) 4-0 (90.67) Luke Woodhouse
Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 3–1, 3–1
- (4) Luke Littler (103.14) 4-3 (97.73) Ryan Joyce
Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–1, 2–3, 3–1
- Ricardo Pietreczko (78.46) 0-4 (94.28) Nathan Aspinall (12)
Set scores: 1–3, 0–3, 0–3, 1–3
- Kevin Doets (88.17) 3-4 (91.59) Chris Dobey (15)
Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 0–3, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 1–3
- (7) Jonny Clayton (91.73) 2-4 (92.28) Gerwyn Price (10)
Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–1, 1–3, 1–3
- (3) Michael van Gerwen (101.98) 4-2 (91.85) Jeffrey de Graaf
Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 0–3, 1–3, 3–0, 3–0
- Robert Owen (94.07) 2-4 (97.38) Callan Rydz
Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 2–3, 0–3, 0–3, 3–1, 1–3
ROUND THREE
- (1) Luke Humphries (98.59) 4-0 (93.42) Nick Kenny
Set scores: 3–2, 3–1, 3–1, 3–0
- Jermaine Wattimena (96.5) 2-4 (96.19) Peter Wright (17)
Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 1-3
- (8) Stephen Bunting (100.06) 4-1 (90.92) Madars Razma
Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 2–3, 3–0, 3–2
- (9) Damon Heta (89.69) 3-4 (92.34) Luke Woodhouse
Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 0–3, 0–3
- (4) Luke Littler (97.84) 4-1 (96.40) Ian White
Set scores: 3–2, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
- Ryan Joyce (97.40) 4-3 (100.97) Ryan Searle (20)
Set scores: 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 2–3, 3–0, 2–3, 4–2
- Scott Williams (94.29) 1-4 (97.00) Ricardo Pietreczko
Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 0–3, 2–3
- (12) Nathan Aspinall (92.17) 4-0 (86.65) Andrew Gilding (21)
Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–1
- Kevin Doets (89.67) 4–3 (94.55) Krzysztof Ratajski (31)
Set scores: 0–3, 0–3, 3–1, 3–0, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1
- (15) Chris Dobey (97.29) v (95.99) Josh Rock (18)
Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1
- (7) Jonny Clayton (90.11) 4-3 (92.60) Daryl Gurney
Set scores: 3–2, 3–1, 3–0, 1–3, 0–3, 1–3, 3–1
- (10) Gerwyn Price (92.6) 4-3 (92.77) Joe Cullen (23)
Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 1-3, 1-3, 6-5
- (3) Michael van Gerwen (97.01) 4-2 (96.08) Brendan Dolan (30)
Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–0, 3–0, 1–3, 3–2
- Jeffrey de Graaf (89.99) 4–1 Paolo Nebrida (83.01)
Set scores: 1–3, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1, 3–1
- Ricky Evans (86.84) 2-4 (92.92) Robert Owen
Set scores: 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
- (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh (94.79) 0-4 (105.31) Callan Rydz
Set scores: 0–3, 2–3, 2–3, 0–3
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Humphries (90.79) 3-0 (85.62) Thibault Tricole
Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-0
- (32) Raymond van Barneveld (84.64) 1-3 (86.39) Nick Kenny
Set scores: 1-3, 2-3, 3-0, 2-3
- (16) James Wade (97.01) 0-3 (99.17) Jermaine Wattimena
Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 1-3
- (17) Peter Wright (89.63) 3-1 (93.77) Wesley Plaisier
Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 0-3, 3-2
- (8) Stephen Bunting (92.12) 3-1 (89.40) Kai Gotthardt
Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0
- (25) Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-3 Madars Razma
Set scores: 3–0, 2–3, 0–3, 2–3
- (9) Damon Heta (97.96) 3-1 (98.47) Connor Scutt
Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-0
- (24) Mike de Decker (87.38) 1-3 (88.38) Luke Woodhouse
Set scores: 0-3, 1-3, 3-0, 1-3
- (4) Luke Littler (100.85) 3-1 (91.93) Ryan Meikle
Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
- (29) Ritchie Edhouse (84.19) 1-3 (88.86) Ian White
Set scores: 3–1, 1–3, 1–3, 1–3
- (13) Danny Noppert (93.91) 1-3 (93.88) Ryan Joyce
Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3
- (20) Ryan Searle (99.38) 3-0 (90.66) Matt Campbell
Set scores: 3–1, 3–0, 3–0
- (5) Rob Cross (88.64) 1-3 (87.90) Scott Williams
Set scores: 3–2, 2–3, 1–3, 2–3
- (28) Gian van Veen (91.99) 1-3 (91.64) Ricardo Pietreczko
Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 0-3, 1-3
- (12) Nathan Aspinall (88.03) 3-1 (83.41) Leonard Gates
Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2
- (21) Andrew Gilding (92.65) 3-1 (91.28) Martin Lukeman
Set scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-2, 3-2
- (2) Michael Smith (96.93) 2-3 (96.90) Kevin Doets
Set scores: 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 0-3, 4-6
- (31) Krysztof Ratajski (95.32) 3-1 (96.39) Alexis Toylo
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1
- (15) Chris Dobey (95.62) 3-1 (90.54) Alexander Merkx
Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 3-1
- (18) Josh Rock (87.13) 3-0 (85.99) Rhys Griffin
Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-0
- (7) Jonny Clayton (92.45) 3-2 (84.26) Mickey Mansell
Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-0, 1-3, 6-5
- (26) Daryl Gurney (98.31) 3-2 (96.44) Florian Hempel
Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 0-3, 3-2, 3-1
- (10) Gerwyn Price (91.32) 3-0 (86.81) Keane Barry
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1
- (23) Joe Cullen (98.18) 3-0 (98.01) Wessel Nijman
Set scores: 3–1, 3–2, 3–1
- (3) Michael van Gerwen (94.85) 3-0 (89.32) James Hurrell
Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
- (30) Brendan Dolan (92.02) 3-0 (83.20) Lok Yin Lee
Set Scores: 3-2, 3-0, 3-1
- (14) Gary Anderson (92.51) 0-3 (95.56) Jeffrey de Graaf
Set scores: 1–3, 0–3, 2–3
- (19) Ross Smith (89.79) 0-3 (91.07) Paolo Nebrida
Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 2-3
- (6) Dave Chisnall (95.54) 2-3 (94.30) Ricky Evans
Set scores: 3-1, 2-3, 1-3, 3-0, 5-6
- (27) Gabriel Clemens (92.39) 1-3 (98.97) Robert Owen
Set scores: 2-3, 0-3, 3-1, 1-3
- (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh (96) 3-0 (95.02) Dylan Slevin
Set scores: 3–2, 3–2, 3–2
- (22) Martin Schindler (89.37) 0-3 (91.05) Callan Rydz
Set scores: 2-3, 1-3, 0-3
ROUND ONE
- Thibault Tricole (80.61) 3-1 (81.25) Joe Comito
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
- Nick Kenny (87.66) 3-0 (87.26) Stowe Buntz
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-1
- Jermaine Wattimena (98.54) 3-0 (92.95) Stefan Bellmont
Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
- Wesley Plaisier (82.56) v (79.23) Ryusei Azemoto
Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0
- Alan Soutar (84.19) 1-3 (89.10) Kai Gotthardt
Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 0-3, 2-3
- Madars Razma (90.65) 3-1 (94.9) Christian Kist
Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
- Connor Scutt (101.92) 3-0 (82.64) Ben Robb
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
- Luke Woodhouse (94.38) 3-0 (81.11) Lourence Ilagan
Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-2
- Ryan Meikle (83.53) 3-2 (81.81) Fallon Sherrock
Set scores: 0-3, 3-0, 3-0, 2-3, 3-1
- Ian White W/O v Sandro Eric Sosing
- Ryan Joyce (92.97) 3-1 (89.62) Darius Labanauskas
Set scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1
- Mensur Suljovic (88.44) 2-3 (93.31) Matt Campbell
Set scores: 2-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-2, 0-3
- Scott Williams (96.24) v (98.92) Niko Springer
Set scores: 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
- Ricardo Pietreczko (88.68) 3-0 (84.03) Zong Xiao Chen
Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-1
- Cameron Menzies (83.77) 1-3 (82.96) Leonard Gates
Set scores: 0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3
- Martin Lukeman (86.66) 3-1 (85.77) Nitin Kumar
Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-1
- Kevin Doets (88.13) 3-1 (87.02) Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-2
- Richard Veenstra (86.00) 0-3 (86.03) Alexis Toylo
Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 2-3
- Stephen Burton (75.63) 0-3 (78.41) Alexander Merkx
Set scores: 1-3, 1-3, 2-3
- Karel Sedlacek (82.58) 0-3 (91.10) Rhys Griffin
Set scores: 2-3, 2-3, 0-3
- Mickey Mansell (81.34) 3-1 (82.22) Tomoya Goto
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2
- Florian Hempel (92.73) 3-1 (94.36) Jeffrey De Zwaan
Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-1
- Kim Huybrechts (96.92) 1-3 (94.97) Keane Barry
Set scores: 3-2, 2-3, 1-3, 1-3
- Wessel Nijman (94.83) 3-2 (95.90) Cameron Carolissen
Set scores: 3-0, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3, 3-2
- James Hurrell (88.75) 3-0 (79.17) Jim Long
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
- Chris Landman (80.71) 1-3 (84.40) Lok Yin Lee
Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 0-3, 0-3
- Jeffrey de Graaf (92.30) 3-1 (82.88) Rashad Sweeting
Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-1
- Jim Williams (94.10) 2-3 (86.63) Paolo Nebrida
Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-0, 2-3
- Ricky Evans (86.23) 3-2 (87.57) Gordon Mathews
Set scores: 3-1, 0-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1
- Niels Zonneveld (93.19) 1-3 (91.64) Robert Owen
Set scores: 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3
- William O'Connor (85.92) 1-3 (86.35) Dylan Slevin
Set scores: 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2
- Callan Rydz (107.06) 3-0 (97.92) Romeo Grbavac
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-1
PDC World Darts Championship Finals
Final scores in sets
- 1994 - Dennis Priestley 6-1 Phil Taylor
- 1995 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Rod Harrington
- 1996 - Phil Taylor 6-4 Dennis Priestley
- 1997 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Dennis Priestley
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dennis Priestley
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Peter Manley
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 7-3 Dennis Priestley
- 2001 - Phil Taylor 7-0 John Part
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-0 Peter Manley
- 2003 - John Part 7-6 Phil Taylor
- 2004 - Phil Taylor 7-6 Kevin Painter
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Mark Dudbridge
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-0 Peter Manley
- 2007 - Raymond van Barneveld 7-6 Phil Taylor
- 2008 - John Part 7-2 Kirk Shepherd
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - Phil Taylor 7-3 Simon Whitlock
- 2011 - Adrian Lewis 7-5 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Adrian Lewis 7-3 Andy Hamilton
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 7-4 Peter Wright
- 2015 - Gary Anderson 7-6 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Gary Anderson 7-5 Adrian Lewis
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Gary Anderson
- 2018 - Rob Cross 7-2 Phil Taylor
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Michael Smith
- 2020 - Peter Wright 7-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 7-3 Gary Anderson
- 2022 - Peter Wright 7-5 Michael Smith
- 2023 - Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 7-4 Luke Littler
PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 14
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Peter Wright - 2
- John Part - 2
- Adrian Lewis - 2
- Gary Anderson - 2
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Rob Cross - 1
- Dennis Priestly - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
