Michael van Gerwen is 'not scared' of Luke Littler and insists the teenage prodigy is not unbeatable ahead of the World Championship

Michael van Gerwen doesn't feel that Luke Littler has an 'unbeatable' aura sounding him ahead of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 17-year-old sensation is favourite to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy following his astonishing maiden season as a professional and break MVG's record as the youngest player ever to do so. Littler, who began his ascent to stardom by finishing runner-up to Luke Humphries on debut back in January, heads to the Alexandra Palace as just the fourth different player in history after Phil Taylor, van Gerwen and Peter Wright to win 10 PDC titles in a single year and that tally includes both the prestigious Premier League in May and the Grand Slam of Darts last month.

'LITTLER IS NOT UNBEATABLE'

The Nuke almost made it back-to-back major titles at the Players Championship Finals only to lose to Humphries but despite that defeat he's averaged over 100 in each of his last 13 matches and producing formidable levels of performance that have led many pundits to claim he's the only player with 'fear factor' right now. Van Gerwen understands why some hold his opinion about Littler but is keen to stress that he's certainly not scared and feels anyone in this current darting landscape can come out on top if they play to their true potential.

Luke Littler is second fav to become the first darts player ever to win Sports Personality of the Year but Luke Humphries isn't regarded a contender despite all his achievements.



Humphries says he's been invited to SPOTY but feels he should be in the running too.... pic.twitter.com/8V36SoFfy7 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 27, 2024

After all, van Gerwen has a head-to-head record of 6-6 with Littler which includes a first-round victory at the World Matchplay in July and this in a season where he has failed to win a major title. MVG, who won the first of his three world titles at the age of 24, said: "Of course he's (Littler) a good player. Of course he has the media attention and everything goes his way at the moment because he's in the flow. "But still, I'm not playing my best and he still doesn't beat me more than I beat him. You know what I mean? So that might be an answer. "Am I scared of him? Not a chance." ALSO READ: HOW LUKE LITTLER WON £1MILLION IN ONE YEAR

Luke Littler has already won £1million in total prize money in his debut year with the PDC

Asked whether Littler and Humphries can dominate in the same way as he and Phil Taylor managed in previous years, the Dutchman added: "I don't know, they've been doing it for... not even a year. Humphries more than a year, but Littler not even a year. We did it for 10 years. "Littler has got the capability of doing it for a long time, but I think... when everyone's turning up, I think you're going to see more interesting games to watch."

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries on winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year!

On his own chances, MVG added: "I think my preparation is slightly different than previous years, but it is what it is. "You have to deal with the circumstances, of course I wish I'd been playing a little bit better in the last month or so. Before that I think I had some great results at the Pro Tour and the Euro Tour, but you have to deal with the circumstances at the moment.