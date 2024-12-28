Darts results: Luke Littler battles past Ian White to reach the fourth round of the PDC World Darts Championship

Of course, victory is all that matters to the Nuke, who also fired 12 180s in just 21 legs played, in his quest to become the youngest ever player to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy.

His explosive record-breaking final set average of 141 against Ryan Meikle in the previous round of his World Championship campaign helped him reach 100 for a 14th successive match but had to settle for a highly creditable 97.84 during this latest victory.

The 17-year-old has remarkably managed to surpass three figures in all seven of his matches at the Grand Slam of Darts, which he won, before doing it a further six times at the Players Championship Finals, where he finished runner-up to Luke Humphries.

Littler almost suffered an early shock when White missed a dart for the first set, before more uncharacteristically loose doubles let the 54-year-old level the match at 1-1.

Littler looked to have stirred when he rounded off a much more impressive third set with a shot at bull, but he gifted White another set dart in the fourth before crucially snatching the set and moving on to complete his victory.

He will face Ryan Joyce in the last 16 after Joyce edged a nail-biting 4-3 win over Ryan Searle in the final match of the afternoon session.

Littler told Sky Sports: “It was tough, Ian threw everything at me and I had to stay switched on.

“It was just a case of settling into it. I know what’s gone wrong tonight, the doubles, but most importantly, I’ve won.”

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen admitted he has plenty more to give after chiselling out a 4-2 win over last year’s quarter-finalist Brendan Dolan.

Van Gerwen, who is chasing his first title since 2019, charged through eight consecutive legs to seize control of the match at 3-1 but somewhat fell over the line after dropping a scrappy fifth set to the dogged Northern Irishman.

Van Gerwen told Sky Sports: “It was a really difficult game. Everyone knows Brendan doesn’t give up, and I tried to punish him at the right moments and wasn’t capable of doing that.

“After 1-1 I think I played some really good sets but I let it slip away with a few things. There’s still a lot of work to do, but I know I’m capable of doing it.”

Chris Dobey twice came from behind to beat Josh Rock 4-2 with a spectacular D19-D19 finish and move one win away from his third consecutive world quarter-final.