Luke Littler can't stop winning titles
Darts results: Luke Littler wins his eighth title of his debut season at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam

By Chris Hammer
21:38 · SUN September 15, 2024

Luke Littler cruised to eighth title of his debut season in emphatic fashion at the World Series of Darts Finals by thrashing Michael Smith 11-4 in Amsterdam.

Since taking the sporting world by storm with his run to the World Championship final back in January, the 17-year-old has already proved why he was dubbed a 'generational talent' by picking up eight titles in just nine months as a PDC pro including the lucrative Premier League with victory over Luke Humphries.

Of his astonishing trophy haul - which is more than many professionals earn in their entire career - four have been on the televised stages and this latest triumph in front of a packed crowd at the AFAS Live in Amsterdam sends out another ominous warning to his rivals ahead of the busy winter of majors.

Incredibly, Littler has managed to pick up a title in every month of the season except August, when he still reached one of his 10 finals overall in 2024, while it was also the fourth time he'd marked a tournament debut with success.

To land the £80,000 winners' cheque, Littler beat Ross Smith 6-5 (103.3 average), Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 (102.24), Chris Dobey 10-7 (102.91) in a match that he hit 10 of the 19 180s and Michael van Gerwen 11-4 (107.95) before dismantling Smith 11-4 (102.85).

Overall he averaged around 103.79 for the tournament and hit an astonishing 34 maximums in 68 legs (0.50 per leg) and 40% on his doubles.

Littler, who also enjoyed Smith's 170 checkout in the penultimate leg, said: "I'm just happy to be stood here with the trophy at the end of a long day. I felt relaxed tonight and I played really well across the whole weekend.

"This time last year I was playing on the Development Tour; my name was getting mentioned but at the World Championship every knew who I was.

"I'm going to keep building on this and winning more; it's a busy schedule coming up and I'm ready for it."

"I just didn't do anything in the final," Smith admitted. "It never happened for me, but I was lucky to be in the final.

"It's another runner-up trophy, which I've collected quite a few of over the years. But this weekend puts me in good stead; I've had a bit of time off and now I'm ready to get back practicing hard for the rest of the year."

Luke Littler's titles in 2024

* denotes televised

World Series of Darts Finals 2024: Tournament results

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Luke Littler 6-5 Ross Smith
  • Johan Engstrom 0-6 Raymond van Barneveld
  • (8) Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-6 Chris Dobey
  • Boris Krcmar 6-4 Stephen Bunting
  • (4) Luke Humphries 6-3 Haupai Puha
  • Gabriel Clemens 5-6 Damon Heta
  • (5) Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Jonny Clayton
  • Danny Noppert 6-3 Gian van Veen
  • (2) Gerwyn Price 6-2 Cameron Menzies
  • Daryl Gurney 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • (7) Peter Wright 6-1 Dave Chisnall
  • Rhys Griffin 4-6 Jeff Smith
  • (3) Rob Cross 6-2 Simon Whitlock
  • Keane Barry 0-6 Kevin Doets
  • (6) Michael Smith 6-5 Jose de Sousa
  • Wessel Nijman 6-1 Andrew Gilding

ROUND TWO

  • (1) Luke Littler 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Chris Dobey 6-4 Boris Krcmar
  • (4) Luke Humphries 6-5 Damon Heta
  • (5) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Danny Noppert
  • (2) Gerwyn Price 3-6 Daryl Gurney
  • (7) Peter Wright 6-2 Jeff Smith
  • (3) Rob Cross 6-5 Kevin Doets
  • (6) Michael Smith 6-5 Wessel Nijman

QUARTER-FINALS

  • (1) Luke Littler 10-7 Chris Dobey
  • (4) Luke Humphries 9-10 Michael van Gerwen (5)
  • Daryl Gurney 4-10 Peter Wright (7)
  • (3) Rob Cross 9-10 Michael Smith (6)

SEMI-FINALS

  • (1) Luke Littler 11-4 Michael van Gerwen (5)
  • (7) Peter Wright 6-11 Michael Smith (6)

FINAL

  • (1) Luke Littler 11-4 Michael Smith (6)

