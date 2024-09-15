Darts results: Luke Littler wins his eighth title of his debut season at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam

Luke Littler cruised to eighth title of his debut season in emphatic fashion at the World Series of Darts Finals by thrashing Michael Smith 11-4 in Amsterdam.

Since taking the sporting world by storm with his run to the World Championship final back in January, the 17-year-old has already proved why he was dubbed a 'generational talent' by picking up eight titles in just nine months as a PDC pro including the lucrative Premier League with victory over Luke Humphries. Of his astonishing trophy haul - which is more than many professionals earn in their entire career - four have been on the televised stages and this latest triumph in front of a packed crowd at the AFAS Live in Amsterdam sends out another ominous warning to his rivals ahead of the busy winter of majors.

Incredibly, Littler has managed to pick up a title in every month of the season except August, when he still reached one of his 10 finals overall in 2024, while it was also the fourth time he'd marked a tournament debut with success. To land the £80,000 winners' cheque, Littler beat Ross Smith 6-5 (103.3 average), Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 (102.24), Chris Dobey 10-7 (102.91) in a match that he hit 10 of the 19 180s and Michael van Gerwen 11-4 (107.95) before dismantling Smith 11-4 (102.85). Overall he averaged around 103.79 for the tournament and hit an astonishing 34 maximums in 68 legs (0.50 per leg) and 40% on his doubles.

Littler, who also enjoyed Smith's 170 checkout in the penultimate leg, said: "I'm just happy to be stood here with the trophy at the end of a long day. I felt relaxed tonight and I played really well across the whole weekend. "This time last year I was playing on the Development Tour; my name was getting mentioned but at the World Championship every knew who I was. "I'm going to keep building on this and winning more; it's a busy schedule coming up and I'm ready for it."

"I just didn't do anything in the final," Smith admitted. "It never happened for me, but I was lucky to be in the final. "It's another runner-up trophy, which I've collected quite a few of over the years. But this weekend puts me in good stead; I've had a bit of time off and now I'm ready to get back practicing hard for the rest of the year."

