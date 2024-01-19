Luke Littler hits nine-darter as he secures Bahrain Darts Masters title

Two 180s were followed by treble 20, treble 19, double 12, as the 16-year-old produced yet more fireworks. Phil Taylor is the only other player to have thrown a nine-dart finish in a World Series event.

Following Thursday's first round win over Man Lok Leung, Littler made an incredible start to Friday's final stages with a nine-darter in the opening leg of his quarter-final against Nathan Aspinall.

The World Youth Champion has stepped onto the global stage this week for the PDC's second visit to Bahrain - and he made history in memorable style.

On his World Series of Darts debut, Littler sealed a stunning triumph by beating Michael van Gerwen in the final.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?! Luke Littler has just hit a nine-darter at #BahrainDarts24 ! 🔥 @ITVX pic.twitter.com/iemDkJPrpZ

Littler went on to beat Aspinall 6-3, averaging 104.5 to set up a semi-final encounter with Gerwyn Price, who had earlier defeated Luke Humphries.

The 16-year-old went on to win that game 6-3 with an average of 104.50, before landing a majestic 170 checkout during his clinical 7-3 semi-final win over Price.

He then defeated world number two van Gerwen 8-5 in the final with another brilliant performance to delight the crowd inside The Dome at the Bahrain International Circuit.

After the final's opening six legs went with throw, Littler followed an 11-darter with a break of throw to move 5-3 up, only for Van Gerwen to fire back with a 12-darter as he levelled.

Littler, though, pinned double ten in the next two legs as another break of throw moved him to the brink of a win which he sealed on double top.

"I'm just very happy to win," said Littler, who turns 17 on Sunday. "I played well last night and I've played well again tonight - I've proven that I've got the ability to win.

"I've not picked a dart up since the World Championship final so I wasn't expecting anything, but I've won all my games, hit the nine-darter against Nathan and got over the line against a very good Michael van Gerwen.

"He is still one of the best if not the best, but I am just so happy to win on my debut.

"It has been unbelievable this week, the Asian qualifiers were great too but I am just happy to be the winner."

Van Gerwen had produced some superb darts himself during his run to the final, before eventually being denied a 21st World Series of Darts title.

The Dutchman had been the stand-out performer in Thursday's first round as he whitewashed Bahrain's Hasan Haji, and continued his strong return to action on day two.

He finished six doubles from seven attempts and averaged 106 in his 6-4 quarter-final win over Rob Cross, and then ended Michael Smith's reign as champion in a thrilling semi-final.

The pair could barely be separated as the tie went to a deciding leg, which Van Gerwen took with a 110 checkout, only to see Littler deny him the title.

"It has been a fantastic tournament - of course I am disappointed but that is how sports work; you win some, you lose some," said Van Gerwen.

"It is never going to be a good week when Michael is not winning, simple as that. He has had a fantastic tournament as well - everyone says he is a new kid, but everyone knows what he is capable of.

"I couldn't produce what I was doing in the early games [in the final]. You can only punish yourself for that. You have to make sure you get better for the next one."

P2024 Bahrain Darts Masters results

Friday January 19

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Luke Humphries

Michael Smith 6-1 Peter Wright

Luke Littler 6-3 Nathan Aspinall - Luke Littler hits nine-dart finish

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Rob Cross

Semi-Finals

Luke Littler 7-3 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 7-6 Michael Smith

Final