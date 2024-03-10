Sporting Life
Luke Littler celebrates his nine-dart finish
Luke Littler celebrates his nine-dart finish

Darts results: Luke Littler hits nine-darter in Belgian Darts Open final and goes on to win title on his European Tour debut

By Chris Hammer
22:46 · SUN March 10, 2024

Luke Littler-mania is taking the world by storm yet again after the teenage prodigy hit a nine-dart finish in the Belgian Darts Open final against Rob Cross before going on to win the title.

Competing in his debut European Tour event just days after sharing the limelight with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Liam Gallagher and John Squire on the Jonathan Ross show, Littler underlined why he's helped darts transcend popular culture like never before with another moment of magic.

Widely described as a "generational talent", the 17-year-old completed his third nine-darter in the space of just three months having also achieved perfection en route to Bahrain Darts Masters glory in January. and also in his debut Players Championship event which he also went on to win.

However, this time it occurred in a far more important ranking event against an explosive Rob Cross, who was producing fireworks of his own in a terrific final which was level at 5-5 before before Littler fired in back-to-back 180s and a 144 checkout that sparked wild scenes of celebration in Wieze.

To his credit, Voltage bounced back to take the next two legs and when the score was later tied at 6-6, he landed a superb 121 finish to edge 7-6 ahead only for Littler to force a decider.

The World Championship runner-up held his nerve better than his Premier League rival and clinched the title on double 10 to round off an unforgettable weekend in which he averaged over 100 in five of his six matches - including 103.76 in the final compared to Cross' 108 - and also hit a record number of 180s in a European Tour event with 30.

Littler scoops the £30,000 top prize which sees him move into a provisional qualification place for July's Betfred World Matchplay.

"I'm just glad to get over the line," reflected Littler. "I lost the two legs after I hit the nine so I'm relieved to get the win.

"It's always good to be involved in a good game; me and Rob have battles and we bring the best out of each other.

HOW MUCH MONEY DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN AND CAN TOP PROS BECOME MILLIONAIRES?

"I'm really happy to hit a nine-darter, I prefer 144 to 141 to finish a nine because when the first treble 20 goes in I'm confident of following it with another.

"I know the spotlight is on me because I've done so well but I just play my darts and get on with it. I just do what I do."

Littler's day began with a 6-3 win over Damon Heta, reversing the outcome of last Sunday's UK Open quarter-final, before defeating Jermaine Wattimena and Ricardo Pietreczko in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Do we need more variety in darts? Five new tournament ideas including Royal Rumble and Ryder Cup!

Finals Day saw Cross claim wins over Danny Noppert, Ryan Searle and Gerwyn Price to reach his first European Tour final since his victory in Sindelfingen last May.

"I wanted a big display and I got a big display," said Cross, who averaged 108 in the final.

"I missed a few chances but I can't be bitter about them.

"Luke is special, he has such a bright future in front of him; the nine was amazing.

"I've loved playing in front of this crowd, I've really enjoyed my weekend here."

Belgian Darts Open: Tournament results

FINAL

  • Luke Littler 8-7 Rob Cross (7)

SEMI FINALS

  • (16) Ricardo Pietreczko 3-7 Luke Littler
  • (7) Rob Cross 7-3 Gerwyn Price (3)

QUARTER FINALS

  • (16) Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2 Jonny Clayton (9)
  • Luke Littler 6-2 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (15) Ryan Searle 2-6 Rob Cross (7)
  • (3) Gerwyn Price 6-4 Stephen Bunting

ROUND THREE

  • Ryan Joyce 4-6 Ricardo Pietreczko (16)
  • Peter Wright 4-6 Jonny Clayton (9)
  • (4) Damon Heta 3-6 Luke Littler
  • Joe Cullen 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (2) Luke Humphries 3-6 Ryan Searle (15)
  • (7) Rob Cross 6-1 Danny Noppert (10)
  • (3) Gerwyn Price 6-4 Gary Anderson (14)
  • Stephen Bunting 6-3 Mike De Decker

ROUND TWO

Seeded players enter on Saturday

  • (1) Dave Chisnall 5-6 Ryan Joyce
  • (16) Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Luke Woodhouse
  • (8) Michael van Gerwen 4-6 Peter Wright
  • (9) Jonny Clayton 6-4 Berry van Peer
  • (4) Damon Heta 6-1 Brendan Dolan
  • (13) Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Luke Littler
  • (5) Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-6 Joe Cullen
  • (12) Ross Smith 2-6 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (2) Luke Humphries 6-1 James Wade
  • (15) Ryan Searle 6-5 Richard Veenstra
  • (7) Rob Cross 6-5 Lukas Wenig
  • (10) Danny Noppert 6-5 Chris Dobey
  • (3) Gerwyn Price 6-4 Gabriel Clemens
  • (14) Gary Anderson 6-5 Andreas Harrysson
  • (6) Josh Rock 5-6 Stephen Bunting
  • (11) Michael Smith 2-6 Mike De Decker

ROUND ONE

  • Berry van Peer 6-3 Daniel Klose
  • Ryan Joyce 6-3 Andrew Gilding
  • Lukas Wenig 6-3 Born Van Put
  • Jermaine Wattimena 6-0 Daryl Gurney
  • Luke Woodhouse 6-3 James Hurrell
  • Brendan Dolan 6-2 Steven Strobbe
  • Chris Dobey 6-3 Romeo Grbavac
  • Andreas Harrysson 6-1 Gian van Veen
  • Mike De Decker 6-5 Chris Landman
  • Joe Cullen 6-1 Martin Schindler
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-0 Jeroen Caron
  • Luke Littler 6-5 Jose de Sousa
  • Peter Wright 6-2 Geert De Vos
  • James Wade 6-5 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Stephen Bunting 6-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Richard Veenstra 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

