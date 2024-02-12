Darts results: Luke Littler hits nine-darter and wins title on his PDC Pro Tour debut in Wigan

Littler averaged 109.64 to win a pulsating final, beating Ryan Searle 8-7 with the latter managing a staggering 111.71 only to be outdone by the sport's new golden boy.

“I know my game is there, I know I can beat anyone, and I’m really happy to have won,” reflected Littler, who already has his sights set on World Matchplay qualification.

“Me and my manager know what I have to do to qualify for the World Matchplay and the World Grand Prix.

“I’ve got about 13 or 14 ProTours before the World Matchplay, but it’s always good to get off to a good start.

“I want to try and qualify for everything, and I’ve just got to play my game. I’m taking it in my stride.

“It takes huge pressure off me, and now hopefully I can settle and enjoy it.”