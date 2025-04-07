Scottish Grand National tips: Full guide to the 2025 Scottish Grand National

Nic Doggett has a horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's 2025 Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase.

2025 Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase When: 3.35, Saturday April 12 Where: Ayr Racecourse First prize: £112,540 Going: Good To Soft TV: ITV1 & Racing TV

SCOTTISH GRAND NATIONAL HORSE-BY-HORSE GUIDE

MR INCREDIBLE Former Willie Mullins inmate who was the last to pull out of last weekend’s Grand National, which was no surprise given he was pulled up at Kelso last month. Sent off at just 7/1 for last year’s renewal when still with Mullins but refused to race that day and has repeated the trick since, too. Impossible to fancy at present. HIGH CLASS HERO Prominent-racing novice who confirmed the promise of his chasing debut when winning a maiden at Punchestown (by 2¾ lengths from stablemate Loughglynn) in February. Shaped as if in need of a stiffer stamina test when an expensive failure in a Thurles Grade 3 last time and gets that now back up in trip here. Respected. HENRY’S FRIEND Likeable sort who won at Newbury (by 6 lengths from Hymac) in December and wasn't disgraced after 11 weeks off when 27¾ lengths eighth to Myretown in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last time, weakening before the last having made a big move into contention. Best form on flat tracks like this and looks likely to bounce back with a big run. LOUGHGLYNN Wins last term included a Grade 2 novice at Limerick (by length from Stellar Story) and, though winless since, did shape well when 2¾ lengths second to High Class Hero at Punchestown last time, rallying late on. Has a 5 lb pull with that rival and is open to further improvement over fences, particularly now switched to handicaps. Has only raced on soft/heavy going to date, though. OUR POWER Placed on all three outings this season, though was a whopping 26 lengths behind easy winner Katate Dori when third in a premier 3m handicap at Kempton last time. Race of this nature should suit, though doesn’t look to have much in hand from this BHA mark of 143. OLYMPIC MAN Not always the most fluent jumper in three starts over fences to date, though managed to rally late in the day when winning a 15-runner maiden at Naas last time by 1½ lengths from Foxy Girl. Has raced only on soft/heavy going so far and hard to see how this test won’t put too much pressure on his jumping technique. MACDERMOTT Broke the run of winners carrying more than 11st to victory when edging out Surrey Quest by a nose under 10st 7lb in last year’s renewal. Nowhere near that form in four starts this term, though did shape better than being pulled up suggests in a listed event won by Fortunedefortunata last time, making most and still close up two out. Could bounce back from 5 lb higher mark than last year.

Willie Mullins celebrates with Macdermott

FAMOUS BRIDGE First past the post in the Grand National Trial at Haydock (by 3 lengths from Apple Away but subsequently disqualified for presence of non-performance enhancing drug) in February and was creditable 16½ lengths sixth to Myretown in Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last time, shaping as if needing a stiffer test. Is suited by extreme distances and should run well again, though would ideally prefer some rain. CAPTAIN CODY Landed the Grade 2 Easter Festival Novices' Hurdle at Fairyhouse (by 6½ lengths from Mossy Fen Park) in 2023/24 and has shown similar form in chases whilst always looking something of a handicap project. Unseated his rider at the 13th in the National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap won by Haiti Couleurs at Cheltenham last time. Best form has come on heavy going. O’MOORE PARK Very lightly raced for his age, having been off for 20 months prior to his 2023/24 return. Fell on first two chase starts but ran well when 8½ lengths third of 19 to Caldwell Potter in the Golden Miller Novices' Chase at Cheltenham last time, sticking to the task having not always been fluent. Will need to improve plenty for this much longer trip if he is to break his duck over fences at the fifth attempt, though. SURREY QUEST Won at Huntingdon (novice event) and Newbury in 2023/24 but produced his best effort when a nose second of 26 to Macdermott in this race last season. Creditable 10¼ lengths third of 14 to Magna Sam in the Edinburgh National Handicap Chase at Musselburgh last time, staying on late in the day, and should run very well here off the same mark following a 69-day break. APPLE AWAY Peak effort last season came when landing a listed 3m mares’ event at Perth in April and has looked a long-term project for this race ever since, for all she was pulled up in the Midlands Grand National won by Mr Vango at Uttoxeter last time having made mistakes. Front-runner who can bounce back with a big run now back on better ground. CHOSEN WITNESS Won a novice handicap hurdle at this meeting (by a nose from Major Fortune) 12 months ago and has caught the eye in three (winless) starts over fences this term, still going well back up in trip when exiting four out in a Navan Grade 2 when last seen in February. Clearly thought to be better than his BHA mark of 137 judging by the weight of support this week. SPANISH HARLEM Strong-staying maiden chaser who was sixth in this last year from 4 lb higher despite not jumping well, and whose best effort this season came when 17¼ lengths fourth of 17 to Fortunedefortunata in a listed handicap at Punchestown last time. Looks overpriced. WHISTLE STOP TOUR Added to novices’ hurdle win here when landing novice handicap chase at Kelso in December and handicap chase back here (by 3¾ lengths from Wasdell Dundalk) in January. Run best excused when pulled up behind stablemate Myretown in the Ultima at Cheltenham last time (badly hampered at the first). Well talked up that day, and looks the type who will stay long distances, so expected to bounce back with big performance here.

A PENNY A HUNDRED Mare who has a patchy record over fences since landing a 3m mares’ maiden at Ballinrobe (by 6 lengths from She's A Fine Wine) in September. Should be suited by stepping back up in trip, though this extreme distance is a leap into the unknown. Looks one of the lesser ones from the sizable Closutton team. HASTHING Progressive sort who produced back-to-back wins when scoring at Windsor in December and January (by 3½ lengths from Tyre Kicker, leading late on after still having plenty to do at the last). In a tired third when falling at the last in the National Hunt Chase won by Haiti Couleurs at Cheltenham last time, a bad mistake at the 18th taking its toll. Should go well here if none the worse for that experience. ROCK MY WAY Won a novice handicap at Doncaster (by a length from Ioupy Collonges) in November but bettered that form in first-time blinkers with a good 4½ lengths second to Haiti Couleurs in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last time. Respected despite stepping into open company for the first time. JUDICIEUSE ALLEN Won a mares’ maiden at Sligo in October and novice at Fairyhouse (by neck from Kinturk Kalanisi) in December but not so good the last twice including when 13¼ lengths last of 5 to Spindleberry in a listed mares’ novice at Fairyhouse last time. Lots to prove up significantly in trip here. GUARD YOUR DREAMS Latecomer to chasing who has already squeezed seven runs over fences into his novice campaign, landing a novice handicap at Warwick (by a nose from Roccovango) at the first attempt in October. Unable to add to that tally since and fell at the first in the Ultima last time, so has plenty to prove here now up significantly in trip. SAIL AWAY Rangy sort who has had multiple breathing operations but confirmed himself back in good heart when a neck second of 6 to The Doyen Chief at Warwick on his latest start. Last win came in the 3m novice handicap chase at this meeting two years ago, but he's very much knocking on the door again now and is respected if staying sound (has bled). WISEGUY Won over 22f at Newbury (by 1¾ lengths from Imperil) in November but has struggled off higher marks in two outings since, including when 19 lengths seventh to Daily Present in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last time. Worth a try at extreme distances but his best performances have tended to come when fresh. FLASH DE TOUZAINE 2023 third who bounced back to form when winning a seven-runner veterans’ event at Limerick last time by 6½ lengths from Pakens Rock, leading soon after two out having been denied a clear run early in the straight. No back number on the back of that confidence booster. WALKING ON AIR Former Nicky Henderson inmate who revived all of a sudden at Doncaster in January, appearing to be in control when falling at the last. Well-fancied but only made some late headway having been short of room before three out when 22½ lengths eleventh to Daily Present in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last time. Bit to prove now.

THEFORMISMIGHTY Won a handicap at Southwell (by 10 lengths from Kaituna River) in December but bettered that effort when a head second of 8 to New Order in a novice handicap at Wetherby in February. Not so good at Sandown last month, however, and has lots to prove now upped significantly in trip here. THE KNIPHAND Won novice events at Southwell in October and Doncaster (by 18 lengths from A Definite Getaway) in December and bounced back from a poor run on heavy going when a good 2¾ lengths second of 12 to Moroder in the Grimthorpe Chase back at Doncaster last time, keeping on well. Looks the type who will stay long distances and looks to have ideal conditions here. Respected. YOUR OWN STORY Ran well in first-time cheekpieces when second in the Borders National at Kelso in December and shaped well in a first-time visor when a ½-length second of 5 to Cadell back there last time, rallying on the flat. Likeable front-runner who is a thorough stayer and could run well from his light weight. GROZNI Has mixed hurdling and chasing to good effect this term, winning over hurdles at Wetherby (by a neck from North Parade) in December before a respectable 15¾ lengths sixth to Daily Present in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last time. Place chance at best, you’d think, though. DOM OF MARY Has finished eighth in each of the last two renewals of the Kim Muir, most recently when 19½ lengths behind Daily Present. Looks up against it once more. SNIPE Not the biggest but again shaped as if still in good form when 6¾ lengths third to The Doyen Chief at Warwick last time, needing a stiffer test. Should be suited by long distances but is usually dropped out and will need plenty of luck as a result. KLARC KENT Last year’s 50/1 fourth who has been sent off at similarly big prices on all five starts this season but took a step back in the right direction when 17¼ lengths eighth to Haiti Couleurs in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last time. Hard to fancy strongly unless the weights rise significantly (7 lb out of the handicap as things stand). MAGNA SAM Won the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh in 2023 before finishing a fine fifth in this race two months later, and looked rejuvenated in first-time cheekpieces when again successful in the Edinburgh National last time by 9½ lengths from Bodhisattva, travelling well. Thorough stayer who commands respect if the weights rise, though 2015 was the last time this race was won by an 11-year-old. BRANDT Consistent hold-up performer who backed up a pair of runner-up finishes when landing a 3½m handicap at Leopardstown last time by 2¾ lengths from Union Station, staying on to lead in the final furlong. Appears to have an impossible task from this inflated mark, but trainer struck with his only runner at the Cheltenham Festival, so a bold show from off the pace is not totally out of the question.

VERDICT The potentially well-treated novice Chosen Witness has been the best-backed of the Willie Mullins entries, and it’s worth remembering that novices filled the first two positions in a pulsating photo-finish last season. One of those – Macdermott – is respected a year on despite an underwhelming campaign so far, however it’s stablemate HIGH CLASS HERO who gets the nod. He is 5 lb worse off than Loughglynn but beat him by two and three quarter lengths at Punchestown in February and this extreme test of stamina should suit him down to the ground. Last year’s runner-up Surrey Quest again looks the pick of the British challenge, with Whistle Stop Tour, Hasthing and Apple Away all capable of bouncing back from failing to finish last time out.