What’s Included:

Weekly updates from Richard Fahey and the team on their training, development and potential race targets.

Enter the ballot for Owners’ Badges when our horses are running.

Meet the horses with regular stable visits throughout the season, getting to know our stars and the team that supports them

Join our Owners’ Group and get the latest news from the yard. (COMING SOON)

Ticket giveaways for race days throughout the Flat season

Access to preview livestreams with Oisin Murphy and Richard Fahey before some major meetings.

Four horses will be running in our name and colours for trainer Richard Fahey and members will have exclusive and regular updates on their string.

There’s also the chance to name the two unraced two-year-olds, attend regular stable visits, the first of which is on Sunday May 18, apply for tickets to attend as an owner when the horses run, and much more.

The horses are leased from their owners so there’ll be no prize-money distribution or proceeds from any sale, but we want to take you into the heart of the sport and enjoy the sort of access typically reserved for racehorse owners.

Here are details of the horses with comments from Richard himself:

MUSICAL TOUCH

4 b g Mehmas – Ray Of Light

Has only run six times and showed improved form to win his final start at Wolverhampton in October. Has a Timeform master rating of 85 and the comment from the report of that success read: “Still unexposed, he looks capable of following up.”

Richard update: “For a racing club you need a horse who is going to run plenty of times and - touch wood - he will. He’s done very well over the winter, really matured and strengthened up. We’re very pleased with him, know he can win and hopefully he can progress as the season goes on. He might get seven furlongs too.”

FAR AHEAD

3 b g Far Above – Sageness

Ran twice as a two-year-old, finishing fourth on debut at York in July and third at Beverley in August. Timeform master rating 67p.

Richard update: “He ran quite well in his two runs last season. He’s a backward horse; he grew and went a bit weak on us as a two-year-old and you’d imagine he’ll be easier to train this time around. It would be great if we could find a soft maiden and win that next time, but the handicap route is probably where we need to be. I think he’ll take after his dam and stay well and both he and Musical Touch should be ready to run by mid-April.”

UNNAMED

2 b c Sioux Nation – Mysterious Burg

40,000 euro purchase Tattersalls Ireland September Sale.

Half-brother to three winners, Oh Say, successful in UK and USA, Mysterious Soul, winner and placed five times in Italy, and Utilis, winner over a mile at Thirsk in August.

Richard update: “He’s taken everything really well and has had a couple of spins on the grass already. He’s quite a tall horse and has surprised me a little bit but you train them as you find them. It’s very hard to put a timeframe on two-year-olds but looking at him you’d imagine he will be one for the mid-season, but he is taking everything we’ve thrown at him and taken it well, so we’ll monitor him over the next three or four weeks and see how he goes.”

UNNAMED

2 b c Calyx – Chase The Light

40,000 euro purchase Goffs Orby Book 2. Half-brother to Chasing The Fact, placed five times in Saudi Arabia.

Richard update: “He had his first grass gallop last week and was fourth in his group. It’s a learning curve for us and them but he does look a sharper, earlier type of horse. We take each week as it comes with the two-year-olds and we’ll see how he responds as we step him up. At the moment, both two-year-olds are going forward and we are very pleased and very happy with them.”

