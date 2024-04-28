Darts results: Luke Littler wins his fourth title of the season at the Austrian Open

Luke Littler maintained his blistering form with victory over Joe Cullen to win the Austrian Open title in Graz.

The 17-year-old Premier League leader produced another top-drawer display as he swept past ‘The Rockstar’ 8-4 in the final, hitting four 180s with a match average of just over 102. It was a second PDC European Tour title for ‘The Nuke’, who won the Belgian Open in March on what was his event debut. Sunday’s final at the Steiermarkhalle had stayed on throw until the eighth leg, when Littler took out 65 on double top to move 5-3 ahead.

Although Cullen immediately broke back, Littler put the hammer down again to take the 10th leg against the throw and regain control. Littler held the next leg to move one away from victory – which he delivered with another break after a clinical 71 checkout on the bullseye. Cullen had earlier held off Masters champion Stephen Bunting to win their semi-final 7-5 while Littler built on two breaks of throw to coast past Ross Smith 7-2 with a match average over 105.