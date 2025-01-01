Sporting Life
Luke Littler with his Didier Drogba celebration
Luke Littler with his Didier Drogba celebration

Darts results: Luke Littler powers into World Championship semi-finals as Chris Dobey overcomes 'Box Office' Gerwyn Price in an epic showdown

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Thu January 02, 2025 · 4h ago

Luke Littler will meet Stephen Bunting in the Paddy Power World Darts Championship semi-finals after they both recorded convincing victories on New Year's Day.

Littler hadn't been at his sparkling best so far despite averaging over 100+ twice and dropping just five sets but on this occasion he dominated his close friend Nathan Aspinall to run out a 5-2 winner.

The 17-year-old even threatened a nine-darter during an explosive leg of darts that also saw his opponent hit four perfect darts only for a fit of laughter to break his rhythm!

Littler's average of 101.54 was the eighth time he'd exceeded three figures on the Ally Pally stage since making his remarkable debut back in December 2023 and only seven players have ever done it more.

Afterwards Littler revealed his Didier Drogba-inspired celebration during the contest was at the request of a close friend, who'd been "pestering him to do it for months".

“I think we both played very well there,” said Littler, whose 15 180s in the contest took his tally for the tournament to 51. “I’m so glad to win. The crowd were chanting for Nathan, they wanted the comeback, but I had to finish it…

“The Ryan Meikle game (in the second round) was very tough but ever since it has felt like last year. I’m just playing with absolute confidence.

“When they’re going in I’m playing with freedom, but now I’m looking on to the semi-finals.”

Bunting Mental

Littler will face Stephen Bunting, who easily brushed aside Peter Wright 5-2 to reach the semi-finals for the first time in four years.

“In the back room, I felt real nervous, on edge,” said Bunting, who stormed into a 4-0 lead before Snakebite mounted a mini recovery. “Peter Wright is a fan favourite and he is my son’s favourite player.

“I felt sorry for my son but I knew the crowd was going to turn pivotal in the middle of the game. And listen (to the crowd) in the first four sets you were unreal but you have got to do better.”

Hollywood finish

Chris Dobey will meet Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals after they both came through epic showdowns on New Year's Day.

Dobey fought back from 2-0 down against Gerwyn Price to win four sets on the trot but then spurned five match darts as the Iceman revelled in clawing his way back into the contest.

Price was clearly enjoying himself up on the stage like the pantomime villain of old and the crowd responded to him well, especially when he broke out in a dance when snatching the seventh set.

While many fans on social media were quick to hail him as 'Box Office' once again following a tough period in his career in which he's struggled to produce the blockbusting performances that shot him to stardom, others were unhappy with his 'unsportsmanlike' reactions.

Dobey suffered a demoralising collapse on the Ally Pally stage this time last year when leading Rob Cross 4-0 only to slump to a 5-4 defeat, and now those memories came flooding back during the brief interval.

However, Hollywood showed tremendous character to bounce straight back and win the eighth set 3-1 and earn a semi-final spot for the first time in a career that promises so much.

“I’ve never been so nervous throwing at a winning double than I have today,” Dobey said.

“I was thinking about last year and kept thinking, ‘keep going, you will get another chance’. Luckily I found a way over the line. I’m overwhelmed.”

Dobey also gave his response to Price's polarising actions towards the end of the match but was keen to stress how much respect he has for the Iceman and how his showman-like ways are great for the sport.

MVG ends Rydz dream

The second thrilling quarter-final of the afternoon saw Michael Van Gerwen defy a barrage of 180s from Callan Rydz to run out a 5-3 winner and set up a clash with Dobey.

Rydz came into the tournament completely off the radar but he won the hearts of the darting world over the past couple of weeks with a string of thrilling displays that got the crowd off their feet - and singing about his hair.

The Geordie ace fired in 14 of the 31 maximums in a pulsating affair which was only three short of the record for a best-of-nine set match.

They both averaged over 103 and converted over 43% of their doubles but ultimately it was MVG who came out on top.

“He gave me everything,” said Van Gerwen, who is seeking a fourth world title. “He didn’t stop hitting trebles. When I was 4-2 up, I thought I broke him but he never gave up.

“I was getting annoyed at a point! But I did it when I had to and I’m really happy with my performance. My game is in a good place. We are only in the semis, so it doesn’t mean anything yet.

“The game had everything, it had drama, 180s and to be part of games like this gives you a lot of joy. It’s one of the best performances I have done in a long time. I’m over the moon.”

New Year's Day results and remaining schedule

Wednesday January 1
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • (15) Chris Dobey (95.38) 5-3 (92.74) Gerwyn Price (10)
    Set scores: 2–3, 1–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–0, 2–3, 3–1
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen (103.10) 5-3 (103.88) Callan Rydz
    Set scores: 3–2, 0–3, 3–2, 1–3, 3–2, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • (17) Peter Wright (92.41) 2-5 (95.55) Stephen Bunting (8)
    Set scores: 1–3, 1–3, 2–3, 0–3, 3–0, 3–1, 0–3
  • (4) Luke Littler (101.54) 5-2 (96.31) Nathan Aspinall (12)
    Set scores: 3–0, 3–1, 2–3, 3–2, 3–1, 2–3, 3–0

Thursday January 2
Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • (15) Chris Dobey v Michael van Gerwen (3)
  • (8) Stephen Bunting v Luke Littler (4)

Friday January 3 (8pm GMT)
Final (Best of 13 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

