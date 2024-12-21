Darts results: Michael van Gerwen makes winning start to his PDC World Championship campaign

Van Gerwen kicked off his bid for a fourth World Championship crown with a convincing 3-0 win over James Hurrell, pinning nine of his 18 attempts at doubles to triumph.

The Dutch superstar has won more games at Alexandra Palace than any other player, and he reaffirmed his credentials with a professional display on Day Six in north London.

Van Gerwen landed his first five attempts at double to take control of the tie, while also converting a brace of ton-plus checkouts to confirm his place in the post-Christmas action.

“I think in patches I did well, but the tank is still full," declared the Dutchman, who lifted the World Championship title in 2013/14, 2016/17 and 2018/19.

“I think I did enough, and that’s the only thing that matters, especially knowing that I didn’t have the best 12 months of my career. I love to perform on stages like this. It gives me a lot of energy, and the atmosphere definitely gave me goosebumps.”

Brilliant Bunting

Van Gerwen was joined in the third round by Masters champion Stephen Bunting, who paid tribute to his legion of fans after surviving an early scare in his victory over Kai Gotthardt.

The German squandered three darts at double eight for a two-set lead, and Bunting duly profited, reeling off seven consecutive legs to clinch his spot in the last 32.

“When you’ve got that crowd behind you, it’s a special place to play,” insisted eighth seed Bunting, a World Championship semi-finalist four years ago.

“I felt at home towards the end of the game, and I’m so thankful for the support in the crowd. They were 100% behind me today, and I thank each and every one of them!

“I wasn’t at my best today, but I’m still in the tournament, I’m dangerous, and now I can have a great Christmas and look forward to the rest of the event!”

Friday’s double session also saw six further first round ties take place, with emerging Dutchman Wessel Nijman and popular German Florian Hempel among the players to progress.

Nijman survives scare

Nijman celebrated his first win on the iconic Alexandra Palace stage in dramatic fashion, defying a stirring fightback from South Africa’s Cameron Carolissen to prevail in a five-set thriller.

The Dutchman started strongly to establish a two-set buffer, although Carolissen came roaring back, winning six of the next eight legs to force a fifth and decisive set.

Nijman was staring down the barrel at 2-1 adrift in set five, but he delivered the goods in a thrilling finale, following up an 11-dart hold with a 14-darter to set up a second round tie against Joe Cullen.

“It is probably one of the craziest matches I have ever played in,” admitted Nijman, a winner on the Players Championship circuit in October.

“I think you saw by my celebration that this meant the world to me, and I think my experience helped me to get through.

“Joe Cullen is one of the best players in the world. We saw last year he missed match darts to beat Luke Humphries, so I think I probably won’t be the favourite there.”

Hempel continued his Alexandra Palace love affair to move through to a meeting with Daryl Gurney, courtesy of an impressive 3-1 success against Jeffrey de Zwaan.

The pair crashed in seven 180s apiece in an entertaining contest, but a clinical 120 checkout in the penultimate leg powered Hempel to a fourth consecutive first round win in the capital.

Dylan Slevin will face UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh on Sunday, after winning through his all-Irish clash against William O’Connor to seal a maiden win on the sport’s biggest stage.

Grand Slam of Darts semi-finalist Mickey Mansell marked his ninth World Championship appearance with a win, overcoming Japan Tour champion Tomoya Goto in a gruelling four-set tussle.

Challenge Tour star Alexander Merkx made a winning start on his World Championship debut, punishing an out-of-sorts Stephen Burton to celebrate his first televised win in the PDC.

Elsewhere, Ian White received a bye through to the second round after Sandro Eric Sosing withdrew from their match on medical grounds.

Sosing reported chest pains whilst practicing ahead of the game and following an on-site assessment by medical staff, he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues on Saturday, with last year's runner-up Luke Littler the star attraction on Day Seven as he takes on Ryan Meikle.

Dutch duo Raymond van Barneveld and Danny Noppert will also be in second round action alongside Australian number one Damon Heta, as well as two-time quarter-finalists Chris Dobey and Brendan Dolan.

Friday results & Saturday schedule

Friday December 20

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Stephen Burton 0-3 Alexander Merkx (R1)

Wessel Nijman 3-2 Cameron Carolissen (R1)

Ian White W/O v Sandro Eric Sosing (R1)

Stephen Bunting 3-1 Kai Gotthardt (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Mickey Mansell 3-1 Tomoya Goto (R1)

Florian Hempel 3-1 Jeffrey De Zwaan (R1)

William O’Connor 1-3 Dylan Slevin (R1)

Michael van Gerwen 3-0 James Hurrell (R2)

Saturday December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Karel Sedlacek v Rhys Griffin (R1)

Richard Veenstra v Alexis Toylo (R1)

Brendan Dolan v Lok Yin Lee (R2)

Chris Dobey v Alexander Merkx (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Danny Noppert v Ryan Joyce (R2)

Raymond van Barneveld v Nick Kenny (R2)

Luke Littler v Ryan Meikle (R2)

Damon Heta v Connor Scutt (R2)

Darts: Related content