14:00 Plumpton

Kalkaroo is an obvious enough favourite here having rallied after a late blunder to win at Market Rasen in similar class last time.

He just scraped home there, but is up only 3lb and should go close if avoiding mistakes, but it can be argued that Reteti has a similar chance on form having pushed a long odds-on chance hard over C&D before Christmas. He, too, was left down by his jumping last time, but to a greater extent, making bad mistake at the fifth and a lesser one a couple of hurdles later when finishing fourth to Tennessee Tango here on his latest start.

Sheena West had a boost when Night Stalker won a handicap hurdle at Fontwell on Sunday and she has her horses ticking over nicely going into the spring.

Reteti needs to bounce back to win, but it’s encouraging that Night Stalker was taking a big step up when winning at Fontwell and her certainly looked to be going the right way here on his previous start.