David Massey looks ahead to Monday's racing and he's got a recommended bet on the card at Plumpton.
- Punting Pointers goes out every weekday from 9-10.30am, but is no longer published during weekends as of February 2026.
Racing betting tips: Monday February 23
1pt win Known Warrior in 15:15 Plumpton at 13/2 (General) - min 6/1
14:00 Plumpton
Kalkaroo is an obvious enough favourite here having rallied after a late blunder to win at Market Rasen in similar class last time.
He just scraped home there, but is up only 3lb and should go close if avoiding mistakes, but it can be argued that Reteti has a similar chance on form having pushed a long odds-on chance hard over C&D before Christmas. He, too, was left down by his jumping last time, but to a greater extent, making bad mistake at the fifth and a lesser one a couple of hurdles later when finishing fourth to Tennessee Tango here on his latest start.
Sheena West had a boost when Night Stalker won a handicap hurdle at Fontwell on Sunday and she has her horses ticking over nicely going into the spring.
Reteti needs to bounce back to win, but it’s encouraging that Night Stalker was taking a big step up when winning at Fontwell and her certainly looked to be going the right way here on his previous start.
15:15 Plumpton
KNOWN WARRIOR was three parts of a length behind Sanitiser when only fourth to Sea Thrift over C&D last time, but that was his first run back after wind surgery and he shaped a fair bit better than the bare result before weakening late.
It’s often more profitable to follow horses on their second start after wind surgery rather than first time back, and I’d fancy Known Warrior can reverse form with Sanitiser with the benefit of that comeback effort.
He made one early error but his jumping warmed up as the race progressed on what was his first start over fences, and this former pointer is fancied to improve enough to defy a fair mark.
Preview posted at 09:08 GMT on 23/02/26
Want to know more about horse welfare within our sport?
2025 successes
- Ferret Jeeter 4/1
- Magical Maggie 10/1
- Rodney 5/2
- Java Point 33/1
- Jacques Clouseau 8/1
- Gogo Yubari 7/2
- Ali Star Bert 100/30
- Rossbridge 9/2
- Kala Conti 5/2
- Found A Fifty 100/30
- Hold Up La Colmine 9/2
- Ben Solo 9/2
- Eldorado Allen 17/2
- French Emperor 15/2
- Lud'or 9/2
- Iddy Wood 9/2
- Jager Time 11/2
- Susie Sioux 3/1
- Smooth Silesie 13/2
- Sticktotheplan 6/1
- Daryz 11/1
- Expressionless 9/1
- Blue Jay Way 11/1
- Revival Power 13/2
- Yanifer 10/1
- Saddadd 5/2
- Dark Cloud Rising 11/2
- Forglen 13/2
- Brazilian Belle 11/4
- Red Panda 17/2
- Bearwith 7/2
- Nogo’s Dream 2/1
- Alpha Magic 20/1
- Minnie Hauk 5/1
- Gore Point 17/2
- Molten Sea 6/1
- Pay Attention 5/1
- Laser Focus 13/2
- Phaedra 2/1
- Eldrickjones 8/1
- Straight F/C Cosmic Year/Marvelman 28/1
- Pink Eyed Pancho 12/1
- Pep Talking 7/2
- Ultra Beat 7/2
- Les's Legacy 13/2
- Coniston George 9/2
- Fairlawn Flyer 12/1
- Finn Lough 9/2
- Magma Sam 9/1
- Hawajes 9/2
- Trouble Man 3/1
- Royal Jewel 11/4
- Mr Vango 5/1
- Jack Sprat 11/4
- Ormolulu 100/30
- Khangai 9/2
- Jimmy Knocker 6/1
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.