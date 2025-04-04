Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Grand National IconGrand National
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
The latest from Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Grand Natioinal runners: Exclusive guide

By Willie Mullins
Sporting Life Plus
Fri April 04, 2025 · 1h ago

Check out our star columnist's exclusive guide to his six runners in Saturday's Randox Grand National.

13:55 Funiculi Funicula

He never got into the race in the Supreme at Cheltenham and I’m hoping the step up in trip will help him be more competitive on Saturday.

13:55 Kappa Jy Pyke

He was possibly a little keen in the Turners last month and different tactics might be a big help to him in this.

15:05 Kitzbuhel

A horse we’ve been holding back for this race. I don’t think he needs to make a lot of improvement to go in there with a big chance. I’m hoping he will improve again on Saturday too as I think trip, ground and track will all help.

Click here to place your bets on the Grand National with Sky Bet

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/aintree/handicap-chase-class-1-4m-2f-74y/35354950?aff=197321769&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING_RACECARDS

16:00 Appreciate It

It might be a bit of an ask for him stamina-wise but on pedigree he should get the trip. However, his best recent form came over much shorter at Thurles. That said, the drying ground will be a big help to him, the warm, dry week has been very much in his favour. Anyone who is thinking of having a few pounds on him each-way, I can say he is getting his ground but we need to pray he gets the trip.

16:00 I Am Maximus

On paper he hasn’t had as good a preparation as last year. He won the Bobbyjo in 2024 but had to miss it this time around but on his homework he is definitely in the place I want him to be, and more importantly the place Paul Townend wants him to be. That’s why he’s elected to ride him again, and I think that says a lot.

16:00 Meetingofthewaters

Once I saw the weights, I thought he had a good chance, he has a lovely racing weight on Saturday. He appeared in the race really smoothly last year and I didn’t think he was mature enough to see it through from there. He’s a year older this time around and that puts him in with a lovely chance off this weight.

16:00 Minella Cocooner

We were lucky to get Johnny Burke to ride him. For a guide to his chance, look back to his win in the bet365 Gold Cup last year, he was terrific that day. He’s been plying his trade at a higher level this year but he’s now back in a handicap over a trip and on ground he’ll love. He’ll give Johnny a great ride.

16:00 Nick Rockett

I think it must have been a tough decision for Paul not to ride him. He’s a horse who comes here with the right credentials having won the Bobbyjo last time. Patrick takes over and was seen to good effect at Aintree on Thursday aboard Gaelic Warrior and had a great ride from Annamix in the Foxhunters too. This is a horse with a big chance.

Nick Rockett lands the Bobbyjo
Nick Rockett lands the Bobbyjo

16:00 Grangeclare West

We were heading to the Gold Cup with him until his great run behind Galopin Des Champs in the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown. He finished second there so we decided to change tack and go for the National because he had a lovely weight. You can put a line through his last run over too short at trip at Navan, but he had to run there to qualify for the National. Again, I feel he goes there with every chance.

17:35 Green Splendour

Being by Mount Nelson, he’ll love this ground but probably has to step up on his last run to take the prize. He’s in great form though.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING