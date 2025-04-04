Willie Mullins Grand Natioinal runners: Exclusive guide

Check out our star columnist's exclusive guide to his six runners in Saturday's Randox Grand National.

13:55 Funiculi Funicula

He never got into the race in the Supreme at Cheltenham and I’m hoping the step up in trip will help him be more competitive on Saturday. 13:55 Kappa Jy Pyke

He was possibly a little keen in the Turners last month and different tactics might be a big help to him in this. 15:05 Kitzbuhel

A horse we've been holding back for this race. I don't think he needs to make a lot of improvement to go in there with a big chance. I'm hoping he will improve again on Saturday too as I think trip, ground and track will all help.

16:00 Appreciate It

It might be a bit of an ask for him stamina-wise but on pedigree he should get the trip. However, his best recent form came over much shorter at Thurles. That said, the drying ground will be a big help to him, the warm, dry week has been very much in his favour. Anyone who is thinking of having a few pounds on him each-way, I can say he is getting his ground but we need to pray he gets the trip. 16:00 I Am Maximus

On paper he hasn’t had as good a preparation as last year. He won the Bobbyjo in 2024 but had to miss it this time around but on his homework he is definitely in the place I want him to be, and more importantly the place Paul Townend wants him to be. That’s why he’s elected to ride him again, and I think that says a lot. 16:00 Meetingofthewaters

Once I saw the weights, I thought he had a good chance, he has a lovely racing weight on Saturday. He appeared in the race really smoothly last year and I didn’t think he was mature enough to see it through from there. He’s a year older this time around and that puts him in with a lovely chance off this weight. 16:00 Minella Cocooner

We were lucky to get Johnny Burke to ride him. For a guide to his chance, look back to his win in the bet365 Gold Cup last year, he was terrific that day. He’s been plying his trade at a higher level this year but he’s now back in a handicap over a trip and on ground he’ll love. He’ll give Johnny a great ride. 16:00 Nick Rockett

I think it must have been a tough decision for Paul not to ride him. He’s a horse who comes here with the right credentials having won the Bobbyjo last time. Patrick takes over and was seen to good effect at Aintree on Thursday aboard Gaelic Warrior and had a great ride from Annamix in the Foxhunters too. This is a horse with a big chance.

16:00 Grangeclare West

We were heading to the Gold Cup with him until his great run behind Galopin Des Champs in the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown. He finished second there so we decided to change tack and go for the National because he had a lovely weight. You can put a line through his last run over too short at trip at Navan, but he had to run there to qualify for the National. Again, I feel he goes there with every chance. 17:35 Green Splendour