Darts results: Rob Cross beats nine-dart Luke Humphries to win NEO.bet Baltic Sea Darts Open final

Humphries had shown his class with a sensational nine-darter as he moved 5-3 up in the final, only for Cross to take five of the next six legs for glory at Kiel's Wunderino Arena.

Cross had only claimed the title once in nine previous European Tour finals, but scooped the £30,000 top prize with a gutsy 8-6 win over the World Champion.

NINE-DARTER FROM HUMPHRIES 🔥🔥 It's magic. It's ridiculous. It's Luke Humphries. 🤯 The World Champion at his flowing best as he strikes perfection against Rob Cross in the final of the 2024 https://t.co/xAz7XUSd2K Baltic Sea Darts Open 🚨 📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 pic.twitter.com/rB8jUpY6xU

This time, though, it was Cross who would emerge victorious following a high-quality final where the Hastings ace averaged 105.56 to Humphries' 104.38 to win his first ranking title in 50 weeks.

He then took out 156 and 126 during his 7-4 semi-final win over Madars Razma, booking a spot in a second European Tour final of 2024 - having seen Luke Littler land a nine-darter on his way to the Belgian Darts Open title in March.

Cross had edged out Masters champion Stephen Bunting 6-5 in a high-quality third round tie on Sunday afternoon, and needed a deciding leg to seal his comeback win over Ritchie Edhouse in the quarter-finals.

CROSS IS THE CHAMPION IN KIEL 🏆 Rob Cross defies nine-dart hero Luke Humphries 8-6 to win the 2024 https://t.co/Nw9IKxvF5P Baltic Sea Darts Open. What a final 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1HPZU9J4UV

"To hit back-to-back 12-darters to win was great and I'm happy that I've won something - it's been a while!" said Cross, who defeated Humphries in the European Darts Grand Prix final last May.

"It's an amazing experience to come up and win something again. I've got a new regime at the minute and it's working. I feel much better, much fresher in the longer days and long may it continue."

Cross and Humphries have now contested four European Tour finals, with the latter taking two wins in 2022 before the Hastings star claimed glory in Sindelfingen last year.

"Me and Luke always have good games and I really enjoyed it," added Cross. "He's number one for a reason - he's the best player on the planet.

"I like playing Luke and he likes playing me - he's probably got the upper hand of late. He's got the world at his feet and we have a great friendship."

Humphries opened the final with a 13-darter, but Cross remained level after four legs after he posted legs of 14 and 13 darts, before breaking for the first time to punish two missed doubles from the world number one.

Humphries broke back immediately by finishing 68 before an 11-darter moved him 4-3 up.

Humphries had missed double 12 for a nine-darter in Saturday's second round win over Sebastian Bialecki, but the final's eighth leg saw him achieve perfection - to the delight of the packed Kiel crowd.

Cross, though, responded superbly with an 11-darter and then levelled on double five, with Humphries taking out 78 for a 6-5 cushion only to see two further doubles punished as his rival squared the game on double eight.

Cross then broke with a 12-darter on double eight to move 7-6 up, and then sealed victory with another four-visit leg as he took out 100 for the title.

NEO.bet Baltic Sea Darts Open results

Friday May 10

Round One

Sebastian Bialecki 6-5 Jose de Sousa

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-0 Christopher Toonders

Andrew Gilding 6-1 Thibault Tricole

Franz Roetzsch 6-4 Haupai Puha

Moritz Hilger 6-2 Matthew Dennant

Jermaine Wattimena 6-1 Brendan Dolan

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Ryan Joyce

James Wade 6-2 Niels Zonneveld

Madars Razma 6-5 Chris Dobey

Gian van Veen 6-4 Kevin Troppmann

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Daniel Larsson

Andy Baetens 6-5 Gabriel Clemens

Ritchie Edhouse 6-2 Nathan Aspinall

Mike De Decker 6-3 Martin Schindler

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Luke Littler

Saturday May 11

Round Two

Franz Roetzsch 6-3 Josh Rock

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Ryan Searle 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Ross Smith 6-4 Luke Woodhouse

Damon Heta 6-4 Gian van Veen

Joe Cullen 6-3 James Wade

Rob Cross 6-2 Maik Kuivenhoven

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-0 Moritz Hilger

Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Jonny Clayton

Danny Noppert 6-5 Raymond van Barneveld

Andrew Gilding 6-2 Peter Wright

Luke Humphries 6-1 Sebastian Bialecki

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Wessel Nijman

Mike De Decker 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Andy Baetens

Madars Razma 6-5 Dave Chisnall

Sunday May 12

Third Round

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Andrew Gilding

Luke Humphries 6-4 Ross Smith

Danny Noppert 6-2 Franz Roetzsch

Mike De Decker 6-2 Damon Heta

Ritchie Edhouse 6-3 Ricardo Pietreczko

Rob Cross 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Ryan Searle 6-5 Daryl Gurney

Madars Razma 6-5 Joe Cullen

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Danny Noppert 6-4 Mike De Decker

Rob Cross 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Madars Razma 6-3 Ryan Searle

Semi-Finals

Luke Humphries 7-4 Danny Noppert

Rob Cross 7-4 Madars Razma

Final

Rob Cross 8-6 Luke Humphries

