Darts results: Jonny Clayton fightback ends in final-leg defeat to Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries survived an incredible fightback from Jonny Clayton to be crowned the 2025 Winmau World Master in the first iteration of the rejuvenated classic competition at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena.

World number one Humphries was seemingly in cruise control as he charged into a 5-2 lead and on his way to the £100,000 top prize, before Clayton produced heroics to drag himself level at 5-5 to set up a tense deciding set in an scintillating final. In a nail-biting final stanza, Clayton took the advantage with a break of throw, only to see Humphries return the favour to set up a sudden-death leg. With the darts in hand, Humphries hit back-to-back 140s before eventually winning the title on tops to be crowned the first Winmau World Masters champion in the remastered tournament - which features the unique best-of three legs per set format.

“I am a lucky lucky boy,” admitted Humphries. "I think was very fortunate there. "I started to feel the nerves; when I was 5-2 up and I started to miss doubles I was trying too hard to close the game out. Jonny was coming back at me, and when he went five-all I thought the game was gone for me. "That was a really tough game, I thought I played well in patches but in the middle bit Jonny was so dominant that I feel fortunate that I have won the trophy. "That double top [to win], I must admit I was shaking, my heart was pounding but it went in so I am really really pleased. It is really nice to be the first name on the rejuvenated Winmau World Masters trophy." With over £1million in ranking money to defend in 2025, the triumph is a huge start to the year for Humphries - with the victory meaning he extends his position at the top of the Order of Merit to a record £1,904,250. The triumph was also a seventh career TV ranking title for Humphries in just 15 months since his maiden triumph in October 2023 at the World Grand Prix. “To win trophies like this is amazing," added a delighted Humphries. "That’s a seventh major title for me now, I am three away from the great James Wade and for me to be even close to someone like that - I can’t even believe it."

After wins over Joe Cullen and Josh Rock in the first two rounds, Humphries’ run to the title on Sunday saw him beat Australia’s Damon Heta 4-1 in the quarter-finals, before coming from 2-0 down to see off Danny Noppert 5-2 in the semi-finals. For Clayton, the weekend was a welcome return to top form as he reached a first final since the 2023 World Matchplay. The Welshman kicked off his tournament with a breath-taking 112 average in beating Martin Schindler on Thursday and he followed that with a tense 4-3 win over Ryan Searle in round two. He then thwarted world champion Luke Littler in the quarter-finals with a brilliant display, and followed that by ending the run of nine-dart hero Dimitri Van den Bergh in the last four. Sunday afternoon's quarter-finals also saw Noppert see off 2024 Masters champion Stephen Bunting, while Van den Bergh overcame Nathan Aspinall. The final started with the pair trading the opening four sets before Humphries hit the front in fifth, and charged into a seemingly unassailable lead at 5-2 ahead. Former Premier League champion Clayton had other ideas than to wilt, however, and won six of the next seven legs - including landing a match-high 120 checkout as he levelled at 5-5. He looked to be going all the way as he led the deciding set, but in a dramatic finale he was unable to take out 120 as Humphries pipped him to the title. “I had to dig in, he was running away with everything,“ said Clayton. “This guy is a class act; he gave me a few chances which I missed, but I also took a few. I didn’t give up, I wanted to give Luke a great game and I think it was a great game. "Games like that, you need a winner and one has to lose. All credit to Luke, a fantastic person and fantastic player.”