Darts results: Michael van Gerwen ends long wait for a 37th European Tour title at the Hungarian Darts Trophy

It was also a second title in five days, having won a Players Championship on Wednesday.

It was a 37th European Tour win for three-time world champion Van Gerwen, 16 months on from his 36th at the Belgian Darts Trophy.

Van Gerwen emerged with an 8-7 victory at MVM Dome after Van Veen, 22, missed a match dart, falling just short of securing a maiden senior PDC title.

VAN GERWEN WINS IN BUDAPEST 🏆🇭🇺 It's a been a long long wait for Michael van Gerwen but the king of the European Tour does it again as he beats Gian van Veen to win the 2024 Hungarian Darts Trophy! Just look at that emotion 🙌 📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 | #ET11 pic.twitter.com/D07FgHm1Sx

The 35-year-old said in quotes on pdc.tv: “This was really important – I had to battle really hard.

“I was struggling in the final and Gian took advantage, but I was more battling with myself. The crowd gave me so much energy and to give them something back, I’m over the moon.

“I think I’m on the right way, especially with my new darts. I missed the winning feeling for a long time but now everything falls into place.

“I want to win more and my love for the game is still there. I need to make sure I keep this momentum going.”

After landing a nine-darter on Saturday, during his second-round win over Martin Lukeman, Van Gerwen on Sunday defeated Gabriel Clemens, Josh Rock and then Ross Smith en route to taking on Van Veen in the final.

Van Gerwen led 3-1 and 5-4 before his opponent moved ahead 6-5 and then 7-6.

But Van Veen then missed the bullseye for the match, and Van Gerwen took full advantage, going on to take the deciding leg with a 110 checkout.

"I think I played a really good tournament," said Van Veen. "I was just happy this weekend to get over the quarter-finals, and to beat Ryan in the semi-finals was an amazing bonus.

"But when you're in the final you want to win it. Even though Michael is a fantastic player I missed some chances, and Michael was the deserved winner.

"I'm only 22 years old, and to push Michael van Gerwen this far in the final is an amazing feeling. Of course I'm disappointed.

"I missed the match dart, the 118 on the bull, I think it was really close - but Michael's 110 finish shows his class. He's the deserved winner today and congratulations to him."

Hungarian Darts Trophy Results

FINAL

Michael van Gerwen 8-7 Gian van Veen

SEMI-FINALS

Gian van Veen 7-5 Ryan Searle

Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Ross Smith

QUARTER-FINALS

Ryan Searle 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Gian van Veen 6-2 Wessel Nijman

Ross Smith 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Josh Rock

ROUND THREE

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Dave Chisnall

Ryan Searle 6-1 Peter Wright

Wessel Nijman 6-1 Scott Williams

Gian van Veen 6-3 Danny Noppert

Ross Smith Bye (Ricardo Pietreczko withdrew)

Stephen Bunting 6-4 Martin Schindler

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Gabriel Clemens

Josh Rock 6-4 Rob Cross

ROUND TWO

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Niels Zonneveld

Gian van Veen 6-4 Keane Barry

Ryan Searle 6-1 Alberto Bezjian

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Florian Hempel

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Cor Dekker

Scott Williams 6-4 Chris Dobey

Martin Schindler 6-5 Jim Williams

Josh Rock 6-5 James Wade

Danny Noppert 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright 6-0 Damon Heta

Dave Chisnall 6-1 Jonny Clayton

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Ross Smith 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Gabriel Clemens 6-5 Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Martin Lukeman

Rob Cross 6-1 Andrew Gilding

ROUND ONE

Keane Barry 6-2 Darren Beveridge

Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Sebastian Bialecki

Wessel Nijman 6-0 Gyorgy Jehirszki

Florian Hempel 6-5 Callan Rydz

Cor Dekker 6-4 Janos Vegso

Martin Lukeman 6-4 Brendan Dolan

Alberto Bezjian 6-4 Andras Csoka

James Wade 6-4 Lukas Wenig

Jim Williams 6-1 Alan Soutar

Scott Williams 6-5 Luke Woodhouse

Gabriel Clemens 6-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Peter Wright 6-5 Joe Cullen

Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse

Andrew Gilding 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Michael Smith

