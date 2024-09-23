Sporting Life
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe)
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe)

Darts results: Michael van Gerwen ends long wait for a 37th European Tour title at the Hungarian Darts Trophy

By Sporting Life
10:47 · MON September 23, 2024

Michael van Gerwen saw off fellow Dutchman Gian van Veen in a thrilling final to claim the Hungarian Darts Trophy in Budapest.

Van Gerwen emerged with an 8-7 victory at MVM Dome after Van Veen, 22, missed a match dart, falling just short of securing a maiden senior PDC title.

It was a 37th European Tour win for three-time world champion Van Gerwen, 16 months on from his 36th at the Belgian Darts Trophy.

It was also a second title in five days, having won a Players Championship on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old said in quotes on pdc.tv: “This was really important – I had to battle really hard.

“I was struggling in the final and Gian took advantage, but I was more battling with myself. The crowd gave me so much energy and to give them something back, I’m over the moon.

“I think I’m on the right way, especially with my new darts. I missed the winning feeling for a long time but now everything falls into place.

“I want to win more and my love for the game is still there. I need to make sure I keep this momentum going.”

After landing a nine-darter on Saturday, during his second-round win over Martin Lukeman, Van Gerwen on Sunday defeated Gabriel Clemens, Josh Rock and then Ross Smith en route to taking on Van Veen in the final.

Van Gerwen led 3-1 and 5-4 before his opponent moved ahead 6-5 and then 7-6.

But Van Veen then missed the bullseye for the match, and Van Gerwen took full advantage, going on to take the deciding leg with a 110 checkout.

"I think I played a really good tournament," said Van Veen. "I was just happy this weekend to get over the quarter-finals, and to beat Ryan in the semi-finals was an amazing bonus.

"But when you're in the final you want to win it. Even though Michael is a fantastic player I missed some chances, and Michael was the deserved winner.

"I'm only 22 years old, and to push Michael van Gerwen this far in the final is an amazing feeling. Of course I'm disappointed.

"I missed the match dart, the 118 on the bull, I think it was really close - but Michael's 110 finish shows his class. He's the deserved winner today and congratulations to him."

Hungarian Darts Trophy Results

FINAL

  • Michael van Gerwen 8-7 Gian van Veen

SEMI-FINALS

  • Gian van Veen 7-5 Ryan Searle
  • Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Ross Smith

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Ryan Searle 6-3 Daryl Gurney
  • Gian van Veen 6-2 Wessel Nijman
  • Ross Smith 6-5 Stephen Bunting
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Josh Rock

ROUND THREE

  • Daryl Gurney 6-5 Dave Chisnall
  • Ryan Searle 6-1 Peter Wright
  • Wessel Nijman 6-1 Scott Williams
  • Gian van Veen 6-3 Danny Noppert
  • Ross Smith Bye (Ricardo Pietreczko withdrew)
  • Stephen Bunting 6-4 Martin Schindler
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Gabriel Clemens
  • Josh Rock 6-4 Rob Cross

ROUND TWO

  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Niels Zonneveld 
  • Gian van Veen 6-4 Keane Barry 
  • Ryan Searle 6-1 Alberto Bezjian 
  • Daryl Gurney 6-5 Florian Hempel
  • Stephen Bunting 6-2 Cor Dekker 
  • Scott Williams 6-4 Chris Dobey
  • Martin Schindler 6-5 Jim Williams 
  • Josh Rock 6-5 James Wade
  • Danny Noppert 6-4 Nathan Aspinall 
  • Peter Wright 6-0 Damon Heta
  • Dave Chisnall 6-1 Jonny Clayton
  • Wessel Nijman 6-5 Gerwyn Price
  • Ross Smith 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-5 Luke Humphries
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Martin Lukeman 
  • Rob Cross 6-1 Andrew Gilding

ROUND ONE

  • Keane Barry 6-2 Darren Beveridge
  • Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Sebastian Bialecki
  • Wessel Nijman 6-0 Gyorgy Jehirszki
  • Florian Hempel 6-5 Callan Rydz 
  • Cor Dekker 6-4 Janos Vegso
  • Martin Lukeman 6-4 Brendan Dolan
  • Alberto Bezjian 6-4 Andras Csoka 
  • James Wade 6-4 Lukas Wenig 
  • Jim Williams 6-1 Alan Soutar 
  • Scott Williams 6-5 Luke Woodhouse
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Peter Wright 6-5 Joe Cullen 
  • Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse 
  • Andrew Gilding 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Jonny Clayton 6-3 Michael Smith

