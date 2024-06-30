Darts results: England beat Austria to win World Cup of Darts

Following a thrilling four days of action at the Eissporthalle, World Cup debutant Humphries and 2023 World Champion Smith delivered the goods to secure England's first World Cup triumph since 2016.

Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis were the only players to have lifted the World Cup title for England since the tournament's inception in 2010, but Humphries and Smith created their own history with a 10-6 success on German soil.

The top seeds had kicked off their title bid with a resounding 8-3 win against France on Saturday, before closing out successive 8-4 victories against Northern Ireland and Scotland on Finals Day.

Humphries landed back-to-back 130 and 140 checkouts to catapult England to victory over Northern Ireland, and the English duo produced another clinical display to deny their old adversaries Scotland.

This set up a showdown against 2021 runners-up Austria for the coveted title, and Humphries took centre stage, averaging 113 in the final and converting four ton-plus checkouts to cap off a mesmerising display.