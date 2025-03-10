Darts results: Luke Littler wins Belgian Darts Open before being drenched by Mike de Decker in the trophy ceremony

Luke Littler lifted his second PDC title in a week at the Lecot Belgian Darts Open in Wieze on Sunday, defeating home favourite Mike De Decker 8-5 in the final.
The 18-year-old global sensation continued a remarkable winning run which saw him crowned UK Open champion just seven days ago, while he also clinched Premier League Night Five in Brighton on Thursday.
Littler fought off a fightback from De Decker to retain the title he won on his European Tour debut in 2024 at a raucous Oktoberhallen, although he opted against attempting a roof raising 170 checkout to win the title after landing a pair of treble 20s.
"I'm very happy to retain this title in front of these amazing fans," said World Champion Littler, who was drenched by de Decker with a bottle of water. "Mike was very strong on his throw but I managed to get the lead and then see it out.
"I said at the start of the year if I don't win anything all year, I'm still a World Champion.
"I'm happy to win the UK Open and come back here and go back-to-back; now it's straight onto the Players Championship events and then back to the Premier League."
Littler averaged over 100 in all four of his wins on Finals Day, defeating Luke Woodhouse in the last 16 before seeing off Dave Chisnall and James Wade in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.
Meanwhile, World Grand Prix champion De Decker produced a memorable fightback to beat Ross Smith in the semi-finals, having beaten Martin Schindler and Gerwyn Price earlier in the day.
"This crowd has been amazing, everyone wants to play in Belgium and they proved it again this weekend," said De Decker.
"I'm a little bit sad that the final didn't go my way but Luke is a phenomenal player; what he's doing in the sport is incredible.
"It's a runner-up trophy this time but it's another final so I'm on the right path."
2025 Lecot Belgian Darts Open: Results
First Round
- Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Cedric Waegemans
- Matt Campbell 6-5 Cameron Menzies
- Gian van Veen 6-4 James Hurrell
- Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 Owen Bates
- Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Matthew Dennant
- Wessel Nijman 6-5 Francois Schweyen
- Daryl Gurney 6-1 Thibault Tricole
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Darius Labanauskas
- Ross Smith 6-5 Sybren Gijbels
- Ryan Searle 6-2 Darryl Pilgrim
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Patrick De Backer
- Boris Krcmar 6-3 Josh Rock
- Michael Smith 6-5 Ryan Joyce
- Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Cam Crabtree
- Mike De Decker 6-5 Thomas Lovely
- Martin Schindler 6-3 Jim Long
Second Round
- Daryl Gurney 6-2 Danny Noppert
- Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Gary Anderson
- Dave Chisnall 6-3 Ricardo Pietreczko
- Jonny Clayton 6-5 Wessel Nijman
- Ross Smith 6-2 Rob Cross
- Damon Heta 6-0 Michael Smith
- Stephen Bunting 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena
- Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Nathan Aspinall
- James Wade 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
- Matt Campbell 6-2 Peter Wright
- Gerwyn Price 6-2 Gian van Veen
- Martin Schindler 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Mike De Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
- Luke Littler 6-3 Ryan Searle
- Boris Krcmar 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Chris Dobey
Third Round
- Mike De Decker 6-3 Martin Schindler
- Gerwyn Price 6-3 Damon Heta
- Ross Smith 6-4 Matt Campbell
- Stephen Bunting 6-2 Daryl Gurney
- Luke Littler 6-4 Luke Woodhouse
- Dave Chisnall 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse
- James Wade 6-4 Boris Krcmar
- Jonny Clayton 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Quarter-Finals
- Mike De Decker 6-4 Gerwyn Price
- Ross Smith 6-5 Stephen Bunting
- Luke Littler 6-4 Dave Chisnall
- James Wade 6-4 Jonny Clayton
Semi-Finals
- Mike De Decker 7-6 Ross Smith
- Luke Littler 7-3 James Wade
Final
- Luke Littler 8-5 Mike De Decker