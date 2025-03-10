Darts results: Luke Littler wins Belgian Darts Open before being drenched by Mike de Decker in the trophy ceremony

Littler fought off a fightback from De Decker to retain the title he won on his European Tour debut in 2024 at a raucous Oktoberhallen, although he opted against attempting a roof raising 170 checkout to win the title after landing a pair of treble 20s.

The 18-year-old global sensation continued a remarkable winning run which saw him crowned UK Open champion just seven days ago, while he also clinched Premier League Night Five in Brighton on Thursday.

"I'm very happy to retain this title in front of these amazing fans," said World Champion Littler, who was drenched by de Decker with a bottle of water. "Mike was very strong on his throw but I managed to get the lead and then see it out.

"I said at the start of the year if I don't win anything all year, I'm still a World Champion.

"I'm happy to win the UK Open and come back here and go back-to-back; now it's straight onto the Players Championship events and then back to the Premier League."

Littler averaged over 100 in all four of his wins on Finals Day, defeating Luke Woodhouse in the last 16 before seeing off Dave Chisnall and James Wade in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Meanwhile, World Grand Prix champion De Decker produced a memorable fightback to beat Ross Smith in the semi-finals, having beaten Martin Schindler and Gerwyn Price earlier in the day.

"This crowd has been amazing, everyone wants to play in Belgium and they proved it again this weekend," said De Decker.

"I'm a little bit sad that the final didn't go my way but Luke is a phenomenal player; what he's doing in the sport is incredible.

"It's a runner-up trophy this time but it's another final so I'm on the right path."

2025 Lecot Belgian Darts Open: Results

First Round

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Cedric Waegemans

Matt Campbell 6-5 Cameron Menzies

Gian van Veen 6-4 James Hurrell

Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 Owen Bates

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Matthew Dennant

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Francois Schweyen

Daryl Gurney 6-1 Thibault Tricole

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Darius Labanauskas

Ross Smith 6-5 Sybren Gijbels

Ryan Searle 6-2 Darryl Pilgrim

Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Patrick De Backer

Boris Krcmar 6-3 Josh Rock

Michael Smith 6-5 Ryan Joyce

Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Cam Crabtree

Mike De Decker 6-5 Thomas Lovely

Martin Schindler 6-3 Jim Long

Second Round

Daryl Gurney 6-2 Danny Noppert

Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Gary Anderson

Dave Chisnall 6-3 Ricardo Pietreczko

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Wessel Nijman

Ross Smith 6-2 Rob Cross

Damon Heta 6-0 Michael Smith

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Nathan Aspinall

James Wade 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Matt Campbell 6-2 Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Gian van Veen

Martin Schindler 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Mike De Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries

Luke Littler 6-3 Ryan Searle

Boris Krcmar 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Chris Dobey

Third Round

Mike De Decker 6-3 Martin Schindler

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Damon Heta

Ross Smith 6-4 Matt Campbell

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Daryl Gurney

Luke Littler 6-4 Luke Woodhouse

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse

James Wade 6-4 Boris Krcmar

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Quarter-Finals

Mike De Decker 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Ross Smith 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Luke Littler 6-4 Dave Chisnall

James Wade 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Semi-Finals

Mike De Decker 7-6 Ross Smith

Luke Littler 7-3 James Wade

Final