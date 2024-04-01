Sporting Life
Luke Humphries (Picture: Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe)
Luke Humphries (Picture: Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe)

Darts results: Luke Humphries produces magic in Munich to win the German Darts Grand Prix

By Chris Hammer
22:32 · MON April 01, 2024

Luke Humphries produced a string of spectacular displays to win the German Darts Grand Prix in Munich.

The world champion averaged 111.63 in a 6-1 thrashing of Michael van Gerwen 8-1 in the final, which included a 170 checkout in the eighth leg, to cap of a quite incredible weekend.

Humphries also demolished Gerwyn Price 7-3 (99.93) with the help of eight 180s while he'd earlier beaten Danny Noppert 6-3 (106.94) and Ryan Joyce 6-2 (111.63) on Sunday as well as a 6-3 triumph over Luke Woodhouse (108.68) on Saturday.

His tournament average was 107.51 across 44 legs while he also fired in 24 maximums and a pair of 170s to underline his status as world number one.

"I was just unbeatable there to be honest and I'm really, really proud of the way I've played this weekend," said Humphries. "That's the level you have to be at to win nowadays.

"I felt a little bit tired against Gezzy but I kept going and that final against Michael felt effortless, it felt good.

"To put in performances like that in finals is obviously really pleasing, but for me pick up another European Tour title two years on since my first is really special.

"The crowd have been absolutely amazing for me, it's something that I'm not used to but I really appreciate it - it meant a lot."

"I think the two best players in the world were fighting it out. I know 8-1 is a bit of a flattering score but me and Michael will have many finals in the future," added Humphries.

"The way I've played this weekend is the levels you have to be to win - that's how crazy the game's got and that's how good you have to be to beat the likes of Michael.

"He's been here for ten years consistently one of the best players in the world and I look up to him a lot, so to beat him in another final is fantastic.

"I just love playing him to be honest, he shows a lot of respect and it was a great final. That's elite sport - sometimes it's your day and today was my day."

Van Gerwen was also impressive during the weekend, whitewashing Joe Cullen with a 102 average in the last 16 and dropping only two legs apiece against Jermaine Wattimena and Martin Schindler in reaching the final.

"It's a good time for myself to [reach] the final," said Van Gerwen. "Of course there's a lot of negatives but also a lot of positives and my form I think has come from far - to reach the final I think is a big positive.

"I want to say thank you to the crowd, thanks for the organisation - I think it was a good tournament and I'm pleased.

"You need to perform really well if you want to beat Luke, we all know that. Early doors in the game I had a few chances but my scoring wasn't good enough and fair play to him.

"I think at this moment he is the best player and we all have to face it, we have to battle but he also knows this is not going to run forever. He's playing some cracking darts, I have to admit that."

German Darts Grand Prix: Results

  • Seedings in brackets

FINAL

  • (2) Luke Humphries 8-1 Michael van Gerwen (8)

SEMI-FINALS

  • (3) Gerwyn Price 3-7 Luke Humphries (2)
  • Martin Schindler 2-7 Michael van Gerwen (8)

QUARTER-FINAL

  • (6) Josh Rock 5-6 Gerwyn Price (3)
  • (10) Danny Noppert 2-6 Luke Humphries (2)
  • Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Martin Schindler
  • (8) Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Jermaine Wattimena

ROUND THREE

  • (6) Josh Rock 6-4 Michael Smith (11)
  • (3) Gerwyn Price 6-0 Ryan Searle (14)
  • (7) Rob Cross 2-6 Danny Noppert (10)
  • (2) Luke Humphries 6-2 Ryan Joyce
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Ross Smith
  • Martin Schindler 6-4 Chris Dobey
  • (8) Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Joe Cullen
  • (1) Dave Chisnall 5-6 Jermaine Wattimena

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Sunday

  • (6) Josh Rock 6-5 Richard Veenstra
  • (11) Michael Smith 6-4 Cameron Menzies
  • (3) Gerwyn Price 6-4 Peter Wright
  • (14) Ryan Searle 6-2 Steve Lennon
  • (7) Rob Cross 6-2 Daryl Gurney
  • (10) Danny Noppert 6-5 Gian van Veen
  • (2) Luke Humphries 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
  • (15) Ricardo Pietreczko 1-6 Ryan Joyce
  • (5) Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-6 Nathan Aspinall
  • (12) Ross Smith 6-1 Brendan Dolan
  • (4) Damon Heta 1-6 Martin Schindler
  • (13) Krzysztof Ratajski 4-6 Chris Dobey
  • (8) Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan
  • (9) Jonny Clayton 3-6 Joe Cullen
  • (1) Dave Chisnall 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • (16) Stephen Bunting 2-6 Jermaine Wattimena

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

  • Ryan Joyce 6-4 Kevin Doets
  • Brendan Dolan 6-2 Alan Soutar
  • Jermaine Wattimena 6-0 Franz Roetzsch
  • Cameron Menzies 6-4 Mike De Decker
  • Jeffrey De Zwaan 6-5 Matthias Ehlers
  • Richard Veenstra 6-3 Oliver Mueller
  • Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Niels Zonneveld
  • Chris Dobey 6-2 Viktor Tingstrom
  • Steve Lennon 6-3 Lukas Wenig
  • Daryl Gurney 6-3 James Wade
  • Joe Cullen 6-2 Andrew Gilding
  • Martin Schindler 6-1 Vitezslav Sedlak
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Michael Unterbuchner
  • Gian van Veen 6-5 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Peter Wright 6-3 Jose de Sousa
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-5 Gabriel Clemens

