Darts results: Luke Humphries produces magic in Munich to win the German Darts Grand Prix

Luke Humphries produced a string of spectacular displays to win the German Darts Grand Prix in Munich.

The world champion averaged 111.63 in a 6-1 thrashing of Michael van Gerwen 8-1 in the final, which included a 170 checkout in the eighth leg, to cap of a quite incredible weekend. Humphries also demolished Gerwyn Price 7-3 (99.93) with the help of eight 180s while he'd earlier beaten Danny Noppert 6-3 (106.94) and Ryan Joyce 6-2 (111.63) on Sunday as well as a 6-3 triumph over Luke Woodhouse (108.68) on Saturday. His tournament average was 107.51 across 44 legs while he also fired in 24 maximums and a pair of 170s to underline his status as world number one.

Luke Humphries is outrageous at the moment! A tournament average of 107.51 across five matches and 44 legs plus a pair of 170 checkouts! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ja6CTj9Af1 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 1, 2024

"I was just unbeatable there to be honest and I'm really, really proud of the way I've played this weekend," said Humphries. "That's the level you have to be at to win nowadays. "I felt a little bit tired against Gezzy but I kept going and that final against Michael felt effortless, it felt good. "To put in performances like that in finals is obviously really pleasing, but for me pick up another European Tour title two years on since my first is really special. "The crowd have been absolutely amazing for me, it's something that I'm not used to but I really appreciate it - it meant a lot."

"I think the two best players in the world were fighting it out. I know 8-1 is a bit of a flattering score but me and Michael will have many finals in the future," added Humphries. "The way I've played this weekend is the levels you have to be to win - that's how crazy the game's got and that's how good you have to be to beat the likes of Michael. "He's been here for ten years consistently one of the best players in the world and I look up to him a lot, so to beat him in another final is fantastic. "I just love playing him to be honest, he shows a lot of respect and it was a great final. That's elite sport - sometimes it's your day and today was my day."