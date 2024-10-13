Darts results: Mike De Decker stuns defending champion Luke Humphries to win his maiden major title at the World Grand Prix

The 28-year-old Belgian was a 200/1 shot with some bookies before the tournament began in Leicester this week but after surviving a match dart against Damon Heta in the opening round, he then upset the odds to thrash multiple major champions Gary Anderson (3-0), James Wade (3-0) and Dimitri Van den Bergh (5-2) before producing an incredible performance to overcome the world number one.

De Decker hadn't previously gone as far as a televised quarter-final while Humphries was bidding to win a sixth major title in a awesome spell of dominance since lifting his first at the World Grand Prix 12 months ago.

It was the biggest shock since Andrew Gilding also made a mockery of 200/1 prices at the 2023 UK Open where he shocked Michael van Gerwen but some will argue De Decker's triumph is even more remarkable given the lengthy set play format and the calibre of player he's had to defeat throughout the week.