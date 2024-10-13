Darts results: Mike De Decker stuns defending champion Luke Humphries to win his maiden major title at the World Grand Prix

Mike De Decker caused one of the biggest shocks in darts history by shocking defending champion Luke Humphries 6-4 in the World Grand Prix final.
The 28-year-old Belgian was a 200/1 shot with some bookies before the tournament began in Leicester this week but after surviving a match dart against Damon Heta in the opening round, he then upset the odds to thrash multiple major champions Gary Anderson (3-0), James Wade (3-0) and Dimitri Van den Bergh (5-2) before producing an incredible performance to overcome the world number one.
De Decker hadn't previously gone as far as a televised quarter-final while Humphries was bidding to win a sixth major title in a awesome spell of dominance since lifting his first at the World Grand Prix 12 months ago.
It was the biggest shock since Andrew Gilding also made a mockery of 200/1 prices at the 2023 UK Open where he shocked Michael van Gerwen but some will argue De Decker's triumph is even more remarkable given the lengthy set play format and the calibre of player he's had to defeat throughout the week.
The pair traded the opening two sets, which went to deciding legs, before De Decker surged into a commanding 4-1 lead which could easily have become 5-1 had Humphries not produced 149 and 152 checkouts from 2-0 down to get himself back into the contest.
Humphries built on this momentum to take the next two sets and level up the match only for De Decker to stop the rot in the ninth before completing the job in the 10th.
More to follow...
Luke Humphries 4-6 Mike de Decker: Match stats
- Set Scores: 2-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2
- Average
Humphries: 90.56
De Decker: 92.06
- 180s
Humphries: 14
De Decker: 16
- Checkout %
Humphries: 37.7%
De Decker: 42.4%
- 100+ checkouts & high checkout
Humphries: 3 & 152
De Decker: 2 & 156
Routes to the World Grand Prix final
LUKE HUMPHRIES
- R1: 2-1 v Stephen Bunting (0-3, 3-2, 3-1)
Average: 89.87
180s: 2
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 1 (118)
Checkout %: 33.33%
- R2: 3-1 v Ricardo Pietreczko (3-0, 1-3, 3-1, 3-1)
Average: 92.01
180s: 3
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (130)
Checkout %: 45.5%
- QF: 3-1 v Jonny Clayton (3-1, 1-3, 3-2, 3-2)
Average: 86.6
180s: 5
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 1 (146)
Checkout %: 29.4%
- SF: 5-0 v Ryan Joyce (3-0, 3-2, 3-1, 3-0, 3-0)
Average: 100.3
180s: 8
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 4 (146)
Checkout %: 60.0% (14/53)
MIKE DE DECKER
- R1: 2-1 v Damon Heta (3-2, 1-3, 3-2)
Average: 92.01
180s: 3
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (150)
Checkout %: 46.7%
- R2: 3-0 v Gary Anderson (3-0, 3-2, 3-2)
Average: 95.74
180s: 4
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (160)
Checkout %: 60.0%
- QF: 3-0 v James Wade (3-2, 3-2, 3-2)
Average: 91.64
180s: 2
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 1 (146)
Checkout %: 50.0%
- SF: 5-2 v Dimitri Van den Bergh (0-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 3-1)
Average: 86.32
180s: 9
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (150)
Checkout %: 38.1%
2024 World Grand Prix statistics
- Tournament Average
Humphries: 91.13
De Decker: 91.38
- Tournament 180s
Humphries: 32
De Decker: 34
- Checkout %
Humphries: 41.41%
De Decker: 45.56%
- Double-in %
Humphries: 43.75%
De Decker: 48.55%
- 100+ checkouts & high checkout
Humphries: 11 & 152
De Decker: 9 & 160
World Grand Prix: Round-by-round results
FINAL
- (1) Luke Humphries 4-6 Mike De Decker
SEMI-FINALS
- (1) Luke Humphries 5-0 Ryan Joyce
- Mike De Decker 5-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
QUARTER-FINALS
- (1) Luke Humphries 3-1 Jonny Clayton(8)
- (4) Rob Cross 2-3 Ryan Joyce
- Mike De Decker 3-0 James Wade
- Joe Cullen 1-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh
SECOND ROUND
- (1) Luke Humphries 3-1 Ricardo Pietreczko
- (8) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Ross Smith
- (4) Rob Cross 3-1 Martin Schindler
- (5) Nathan Aspinall 1-3 Ryan Joyce
- Gary Anderson 0-3 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 0-3 James Wade
- Daryl Gurney 2-3 Joe Cullen
- (6) Dave Chisnall 1-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh
FIRST ROUND
- (1) Luke Humphries 2-1 Stephen Bunting
- Raymond van Barneveld 1-2 Ricardo Pietreczko
- (8) Jonny Clayton 2-0 Ritchie Edhouse
- Gian van Veen 0-2 Ross Smith
- (4) Rob Cross 2-1 Luke Littler
- Brendan Dolan 0-2 Martin Schindler
- (5) Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Ryan Searle
- Josh Rock 0-2 Ryan Joyce
- (2) Michael Smith 1-2 Gary Anderson
- Mike De Decker 2-1 Damon Heta
- (7) Gerwyn Price 2-1 Danny Noppert
- Peter Wright 1-2 James Wade
- (3) Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- Chris Dobey 1-2 Joe Cullen
- (6) Dave Chisnall 2-0 Cameron Menzies
- Luke Woodhouse 1-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
World Grand Prix Past Finals
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Luke Humphries
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
