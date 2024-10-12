Darts results: Luke Humphries marches on at the World Grand Prix as Mike De Decker reaches his first major semi-final

The world champion needed to dig deep after being pegged back to 1-1, with 2021 winner Clayton then taking a two-leg lead in the third set.

Humphries turned the tide with a 146 checkout and then claimed the next two legs to open up a lead he did not relinquish, securing victory in a fourth-leg decider.

The world number one will now face Ryan Joyce in the last four after the Newcastle thrower edged out fourth seed Rob Cross 3-2.

Mike De Decker coasted into his first major semi-final with a 3-0 victory over James Wade.

The 28-year-old held his nerve to take the first set, in which he averaged 102, with a checkout of 66 in the fifth leg before doubling his advantage with a brilliant 122 in the deciding leg of the second.

The third set also went the distance, and in favour of De Decker, as he sealed his spot in the last four.

“I’m buzzing, I’m ecstatic and I’m really, really happy I’m in the semi-finals of a major,” the Belgian said.

“I’ve been doing it on the floor tournaments regularly, I’ve beaten top-10 players before so I know what I can do. I’m doing the right things at the right moments.

“I’m not thinking about it (winning it) – no chance. Tomorrow is another game and we will see from there, but I’m not dreaming about anything.”

There will be a guaranteed Belgian presence in the final after Dimitri van den Bergh defeated Joe Cullen 3-1 to set up an encounter with compatriot De Decker.

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Monday October 7 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Josh Rock 0-2 Ryan Joyce

Brendan Dolan 0-2 Martin Schindler

Jonny Clayton 2-0 Ritchie Edhouse

Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Ryan Searle

Raymond van Barneveld 1-2 Ricardo Pietreczko

Luke Humphries 2-1 Stephen Bunting

Rob Cross 2-1 Luke Littler

Gian van Veen 0-2 Ross Smith

Tuesday October 8 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Dave Chisnall 2-0 Cameron Menzies

Luke Woodhouse 1-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Mike De Decker 2-1 Damon Heta

Peter Wright 1-2 James Wade

Gerwyn Price 2-1 Danny Noppert

Michael Smith 1-2 Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey 1-2 Joe Cullen

Wednesday October 9 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Nathan Aspinall 2-3 Ryan Joyce

Rob Cross 3-1 Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries 3-1 Ricardo Pietreczko

Jonny Clayton 3-1 Ross Smith

Thursday October 10 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Gary Anderson 0-3 Mike De Decker

Gerwyn Price 0-3 James Wade

Daryl Gurney 2-3 Joe Cullen

Dave Chisnall 1-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Friday October 11 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

Mike De Decker 3-0 James Wade

Rob Cross 2-3 Ryan Joyce

Luke Humphries 3-1 Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen 1-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Saturday October 12 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Two Matches

Sunday October 13 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of nine sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

