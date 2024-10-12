Darts results: Luke Humphries marches on at the World Grand Prix as Mike De Decker reaches his first major semi-final

Luke Humphries continued the defence of his World Grand Prix title with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Jonny Clayton in his quarter-final.
The world champion needed to dig deep after being pegged back to 1-1, with 2021 winner Clayton then taking a two-leg lead in the third set.
Humphries turned the tide with a 146 checkout and then claimed the next two legs to open up a lead he did not relinquish, securing victory in a fourth-leg decider.
The world number one will now face Ryan Joyce in the last four after the Newcastle thrower edged out fourth seed Rob Cross 3-2.
Mike De Decker coasted into his first major semi-final with a 3-0 victory over James Wade.
The 28-year-old held his nerve to take the first set, in which he averaged 102, with a checkout of 66 in the fifth leg before doubling his advantage with a brilliant 122 in the deciding leg of the second.
The third set also went the distance, and in favour of De Decker, as he sealed his spot in the last four.
“I’m buzzing, I’m ecstatic and I’m really, really happy I’m in the semi-finals of a major,” the Belgian said.
“I’ve been doing it on the floor tournaments regularly, I’ve beaten top-10 players before so I know what I can do. I’m doing the right things at the right moments.
“I’m not thinking about it (winning it) – no chance. Tomorrow is another game and we will see from there, but I’m not dreaming about anything.”
There will be a guaranteed Belgian presence in the final after Dimitri van den Bergh defeated Joe Cullen 3-1 to set up an encounter with compatriot De Decker.
