Darts results: Luke Humphries comes from behind to win World Grand Prix opener but Luke Littler crashes out

Luke Humphries found his range in the nick of time to deny Stephen Bunting at the World Grand Prix but debutant Luke Littler crashed out to Rob Cross.
Bunting stole the first leg in a race to two sets and went on to win five legs in a row, with just one more needed to whitewash the defending champion.
Throwing for the match, Bunting got up and running quickly and had three darts in hand with 67 left, but one dart at double 16 went astray and that would be as close as he came.
Humphries still had work to do in the deciding leg of set two but threw a maximum to leave 50 before taking that out in two darts after Bunting had fallen well short in his attempt to hit 140 for the win.
Taking the lead for the first time in the match by bossing the opening leg of the deciding set, Humphries was kept honest by Bunting but by now had things under control as the pressure returned to Bunting, throwing to survive.
Both men wasted their first three darts but after Bunting made the same mistake twice, Humphries opened with 152, followed it with 120, and needed just two darts to take out 70 in clinical fashion for the comeback win.
“These are the games you live for,” said Humphries, who will play Ricardo Pietreczko for a place in the quarter-finals after the German defeated Raymond van Barneveld 2-1.
“Stephen was very unlucky there. He was the better player overall, but I never gave in, and that is a true champion’s attitude. As soon as I won the first leg, I knew the opportunity was there, and I worked incredibly hard to get myself back into the game.”
Tournament favourite Littler was beaten on his double-start debut by a clinical Cross, who converted eight of his ten attempts at a finishing double to come through a high-quality affair.
Cross is yet to advance beyond the second round in seven previous World Grand Prix appearances, but he turned on the style against the teenage sensation, who crashed in six 180s in defeat.
“My record in this tournament isn’t great, so I’m delighted to get over that winning line,” reflected Cross, who wrapped up victory with an 88 finish on the bull. I struggled in the first set, but then I started to find my rhythm and I felt very solid on my own throw, which gives me confidence for the next few days.”
The 2022 runner-up Nathan Aspinall marked his big stage return with a 2-1 victory over Ryan Searle, after coming through a last-leg epic at the Mattioli Arena.
Aspinall – who had been sidelined with a wrist injury - defied a stirring fightback from Searle to prevail in a thrilling final set, sealing his progress with a 12-dart break in the decider.
“I’m just so happy to win after everything I’ve been through over the last few months,” claimed Aspinall, making his first televised appearance since July. “I had a very tough game against Ryan tonight and that last set proved it, but I’m really happy with the way I performed.”
Ross Smith produced the performance of Monday’s opening night in his straight-sets demolition of Gian van Veen, averaging 101.79 to cap off an outstanding display.
Van Veen’s solitary leg came courtesy of a 170 checkout, but Smith was undeterred, sweeping aside the Dutch debutant to set up a second round showdown against Jonny Clayton.
The 2021 champion was also one of Monday’s stand-out performers, kicking off his bid for a second double-start title with victory over Ritchie Edhouse.
Clayton converted 130 and 102 checkouts to clinch the opening set with a 102 average, before fending off a spirited rally from Edhouse to make a winning start on his return to the East Midlands.
Martin Schindler – a quarter-finalist in 2023 – opened his challenge with a 2-0 victory over 2011 runner-up Brendan Dolan, landing three 180s and converting six of his 12 attempts at a finishing double.
Schindler was joined in the last 16 by his compatriot Pietreczko, who accounted for two-time finalist Raymond van Barneveld in a third and decisive set.
Elsewhere, Ryan Joyce progressed in straight sets on his first World Grand Prix appearance since 2020, winning five straight legs to overcome Josh Rock in the tournament’s curtain-raiser.
Monday October 7 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
Tuesday October 8 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
Wednesday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Thursday October 10 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Friday October 11 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)
Saturday October 12 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
Sunday October 13 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)