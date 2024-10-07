Darts results: Luke Humphries comes from behind to win World Grand Prix opener but Luke Littler crashes out

Luke Humphries found his range in the nick of time to deny Stephen Bunting at the World Grand Prix but debutant Luke Littler crashed out to Rob Cross.

Bunting stole the first leg in a race to two sets and went on to win five legs in a row, with just one more needed to whitewash the defending champion. Throwing for the match, Bunting got up and running quickly and had three darts in hand with 67 left, but one dart at double 16 went astray and that would be as close as he came. Humphries still had work to do in the deciding leg of set two but threw a maximum to leave 50 before taking that out in two darts after Bunting had fallen well short in his attempt to hit 140 for the win. Taking the lead for the first time in the match by bossing the opening leg of the deciding set, Humphries was kept honest by Bunting but by now had things under control as the pressure returned to Bunting, throwing to survive. Both men wasted their first three darts but after Bunting made the same mistake twice, Humphries opened with 152, followed it with 120, and needed just two darts to take out 70 in clinical fashion for the comeback win.

“These are the games you live for,” said Humphries, who will play Ricardo Pietreczko for a place in the quarter-finals after the German defeated Raymond van Barneveld 2-1. “Stephen was very unlucky there. He was the better player overall, but I never gave in, and that is a true champion’s attitude. As soon as I won the first leg, I knew the opportunity was there, and I worked incredibly hard to get myself back into the game.” Tournament favourite Littler was beaten on his double-start debut by a clinical Cross, who converted eight of his ten attempts at a finishing double to come through a high-quality affair. Cross is yet to advance beyond the second round in seven previous World Grand Prix appearances, but he turned on the style against the teenage sensation, who crashed in six 180s in defeat.