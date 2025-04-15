Willie Mullins Wednesday runners: Cheltenham team

Check out our star columnist on his runners across the two days of Cheltenham's meeting.
13:30 Dr Eggman
I think he’s a horse who is coming right. He won at Limerick last time and this could be an opportunity for him on Wednesday if he keeps racing the way he is. I think he’ll improve a lot from the last day too.
13:30 Toad Hall
It could be a tougher assignment for him, but he did win at Downpatrick last time, is lightly raced and can improve again.
14:40 Classic Getaway
It was great to see him back to winning ways in the Red Mills Chase last time. Danny rode him there and is aboard again. He has his chance but a big weight too.
14:40 O'Moore Park
If he could just get his jumping together, he’d be right in the mix in this. The form of his run behind Caldwell Potter at the Festival is working out well. With a clear round he’d have a great chance.
Thursday
13:35 Sainte Lucie
She’s improved a lot since her run here in the Triumph Hurdle last month and if her temperament doesn’t go against her then she’ll run a big race over there on that ground.
15:20 A Penny A Hundred
15:20 Judicieuse Allen
It’s going to be a tough ask for these two with the weights they have to carry but both have been running quite well this season and go there with a chance. I think dropping down in trip will help Judicieuse Allen while this is Penny A Hundred’s first handicap.
15:55 Sainte Tartare
The form of her win at Limerick has been boosted by runner-up Nastya winning since and this race looks to suit her. I think she’ll handle the ground alright and I’m looking forward to seeing her run with Danny on board again.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.