Real Madrid vs Arsenal tips, best bets, Champions League preview and BuildABet

0.25pts Jude Bellingham to be sent off at 50/1 (bet365)

1pt Jude Bellingham to be carded at 4/1 (bet365)

0.5pts Both teams to have a red card at 90/1 (William Hill)

1pt Red card in the match at 4/1 (bet365)

Three goals to the good at the halfway stage, Arsenal have one foot in the Champions League semi-final.

Declan Rice’s netted a stunning brace of three kicks at the Emirates before Mikel Merino scored the third but in truth, the scoreline flattered Mikel Arteta’s side a little bit.

That's not to say the hosts were not value for the win, they were. Arsenal generated 1.64 xG to Real Madrid’s 0.50, hitting the target 11 times to Los Blancos three.

It leaves Carlo Ancelotti’s side with an almost impossible task.

A historic turnaround is not out of the realms of possibility at the ‘factory of miracles’.

I won’t be backing it though, Real Madrid to qualify is 6/1, a painfully short price. For context, Aston Villa are 10/1 to overthrow a two goal deficit against PSG.

With a favourable referee appointment, the card markets look the best way in at the Bernabeu.