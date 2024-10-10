Darts results: Gary Anderson and Gerwyn Price bow out of World Grand Prix

Left-hander Wade, in his 20th year as a PDC professional, continued on from where he had left off after beating Peter Wright in the first round, coasting to a 3-0 win over Welshman Price to reach the last eight of the World Grand Prix for the first time in a decade.

‘The Machine’, who won the double-start tournament in both 2007 and 2010, edged a tense opening set in a last-leg decider – letting out his own version of a Price roar as he celebrated at the oche.

Wade then built on early breaks in each of the next to close out another impressive win, landing four maximums as he saw off last year’s runner-up.

Mike de Decker awaits Wade in the quarter-finals after the Belgian ended the hopes of Gary Anderson.

Double world champion Anderson had beaten world number two Michael Smith in last round, but could not conjure a repeat performance against De Decker, whose finishing proved decisive – including a 160 checkout – in his 3-0 win.

Joe Cullen showed great resilience to beat Daryl Gurney, winning six consecutive legs to complete a 3-2 comeback victory.

Gurney had whitewashed six-time champion Michael van Gerwen in the first round, but despite taking the opening set, ‘Superchin’ faded as Cullen finished strongly.

In the late match at the Mattioli Arena, UK Open champion Dimitri van den Bergh recovered from a slow start to close out an impressive 3-1 win over sixth seed Dave Chisnall, twice a runner-up, and will go on to play Cullen.

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Monday October 7 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Josh Rock 0-2 Ryan Joyce

Brendan Dolan 0-2 Martin Schindler

Jonny Clayton 2-0 Ritchie Edhouse

Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Ryan Searle

Raymond van Barneveld 1-2 Ricardo Pietreczko

Luke Humphries 2-1 Stephen Bunting

Rob Cross 2-1 Luke Littler

Gian van Veen 0-2 Ross Smith

Tuesday October 8 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Dave Chisnall 2-0 Cameron Menzies

Luke Woodhouse 1-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Mike De Decker 2-1 Damon Heta

Peter Wright 1-2 James Wade

Gerwyn Price 2-1 Danny Noppert

Michael Smith 1-2 Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey 1-2 Joe Cullen

Wednesday October 9 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Nathan Aspinall 2-3 Ryan Joyce

Rob Cross 3-1 Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries 3-1 Ricardo Pietreczko

Jonny Clayton 3-1 Ross Smith

Thursday October 10 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Gary Anderson 0-3 Mike De Decker

Gerwyn Price 0-3 James Wade

Daryl Gurney 2-3 Joe Cullen

Dave Chisnall 1-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Friday October 11 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

Luke Humphries v Jonny Clayton

Rob Cross v Ryan Joyce

Mike De Decker v James Wade

Joe Cullen v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Saturday October 12 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Two Matches

Sunday October 13 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of nine sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

Darts: Related content