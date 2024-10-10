Darts results: Gary Anderson and Gerwyn Price bow out of World Grand Prix

James Wade produced another vintage display to sweep past former champion Gerwyn Price and book his place in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix in Leicester.
Left-hander Wade, in his 20th year as a PDC professional, continued on from where he had left off after beating Peter Wright in the first round, coasting to a 3-0 win over Welshman Price to reach the last eight of the World Grand Prix for the first time in a decade.
‘The Machine’, who won the double-start tournament in both 2007 and 2010, edged a tense opening set in a last-leg decider – letting out his own version of a Price roar as he celebrated at the oche.
Wade then built on early breaks in each of the next to close out another impressive win, landing four maximums as he saw off last year’s runner-up.
Mike de Decker awaits Wade in the quarter-finals after the Belgian ended the hopes of Gary Anderson.
Double world champion Anderson had beaten world number two Michael Smith in last round, but could not conjure a repeat performance against De Decker, whose finishing proved decisive – including a 160 checkout – in his 3-0 win.
Joe Cullen showed great resilience to beat Daryl Gurney, winning six consecutive legs to complete a 3-2 comeback victory.
Gurney had whitewashed six-time champion Michael van Gerwen in the first round, but despite taking the opening set, ‘Superchin’ faded as Cullen finished strongly.
In the late match at the Mattioli Arena, UK Open champion Dimitri van den Bergh recovered from a slow start to close out an impressive 3-1 win over sixth seed Dave Chisnall, twice a runner-up, and will go on to play Cullen.
Monday October 7 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
Tuesday October 8 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
Wednesday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Thursday October 10 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Friday October 11 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)
Saturday October 12 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
Sunday October 13 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
The BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).