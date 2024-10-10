Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Gerwyn Price and James Wade
Gerwyn Price and James Wade

Darts results: Gary Anderson and Gerwyn Price bow out of World Grand Prix

By Sporting Life
00:16 · THU October 11, 2024

James Wade produced another vintage display to sweep past former champion Gerwyn Price and book his place in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix in Leicester.

Left-hander Wade, in his 20th year as a PDC professional, continued on from where he had left off after beating Peter Wright in the first round, coasting to a 3-0 win over Welshman Price to reach the last eight of the World Grand Prix for the first time in a decade.

‘The Machine’, who won the double-start tournament in both 2007 and 2010, edged a tense opening set in a last-leg decider – letting out his own version of a Price roar as he celebrated at the oche.

Wade then built on early breaks in each of the next to close out another impressive win, landing four maximums as he saw off last year’s runner-up.

Mike de Decker awaits Wade in the quarter-finals after the Belgian ended the hopes of Gary Anderson.

Double world champion Anderson had beaten world number two Michael Smith in last round, but could not conjure a repeat performance against De Decker, whose finishing proved decisive – including a 160 checkout – in his 3-0 win.

Joe Cullen showed great resilience to beat Daryl Gurney, winning six consecutive legs to complete a 3-2 comeback victory.

Gurney had whitewashed six-time champion Michael van Gerwen in the first round, but despite taking the opening set, ‘Superchin’ faded as Cullen finished strongly.

In the late match at the Mattioli Arena, UK Open champion Dimitri van den Bergh recovered from a slow start to close out an impressive 3-1 win over sixth seed Dave Chisnall, twice a runner-up, and will go on to play Cullen.

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Monday October 7 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Josh Rock 0-2 Ryan Joyce
  • Brendan Dolan 0-2 Martin Schindler
  • Jonny Clayton 2-0 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • Raymond van Barneveld 1-2 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Luke Humphries 2-1 Stephen Bunting
  • Rob Cross 2-1 Luke Littler
  • Gian van Veen 0-2 Ross Smith

Tuesday October 8 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Dave Chisnall 2-0 Cameron Menzies
  • Luke Woodhouse 1-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Mike De Decker 2-1 Damon Heta
  • Peter Wright 1-2 James Wade
  • Gerwyn Price 2-1 Danny Noppert
  • Michael Smith 1-2 Gary Anderson
  • Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Daryl Gurney
  • Chris Dobey 1-2 Joe Cullen

Wednesday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Nathan Aspinall 2-3 Ryan Joyce
  • Rob Cross 3-1 Martin Schindler
  • Luke Humphries 3-1 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Jonny Clayton 3-1 Ross Smith

Thursday October 10 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Gary Anderson 0-3 Mike De Decker
  • Gerwyn Price 0-3 James Wade
  • Daryl Gurney 2-3 Joe Cullen
  • Dave Chisnall 1-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Friday October 11 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

  • Luke Humphries v Jonny Clayton
  • Rob Cross v Ryan Joyce
  • Mike De Decker v James Wade
  • Joe Cullen v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Saturday October 12 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Two Matches

Sunday October 13 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....