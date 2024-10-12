Sporting Life
Luke Humphries (Picture: Simon O'Connor/PDC)
Luke Humphries (Picture: Simon O'Connor/PDC)

World Grand Prix: Luke Humphries to face Mike De Decker in World Grand Prix final

By Sporting Life
12:24 · SUN October 13, 2024

Luke Humphries is on course to defend his World Grand Prix title after producing a masterclass to demolish Ryan Joyce 5-0 in their semi-final in Leicester.

World champion Humphries won 15 legs and lost only three at the Mattioli Arena and on Sunday will face Mike De Decker, who became the first Belgian to reach a World Grand Prix final by beating compatriot Dimitri Van Den Bergh.

Newcastle’s Joyce, who beat fourth seed Rob Cross 3-2 in his quarter-final, did little wrong throughout the match, but lost the first three legs and soon trailed 2-0 after Humphries took the second set 3-2.

Joyce won his first leg to trail 2-1 in the third set, but Humphries made a 144 checkout in the next to forge into a 3-0 lead and then hit a 146-finish at the start of the fourth set before making it 4-0.

A 110 checkout followed for Humphries in the fifth set – his fourth of the match – and he quickly closed out the match with a 60 per cent checkout success and a 100.30 average.

Humphries said: “It was a performance that was needed. Ryan was brilliant there.”

When asked if it was one of his best-ever performances, the world number one added: “It felt that way. Ryan played very well, but I am capable of these big performances.

“I know these big performances can happen in big moments and I believe in myself to produce them.”

Earlier in the evening, De Decker upset fellow Belgian Van Den Bergh in a convincing 5-2 win.

De Decker, who beat Damon Heta, Gary Anderson and James Wade in the previous rounds, will now climb into the world’s top 30.

He overcame his nerves after failing to win a leg in the opening set to lead 3-1 and 4-2 and went on to make 120 and 150 checkouts, while throwing nine 180s.

Van Den Bergh produced a 170 checkout in the fourth set, but struggled with the double start and his fellow countryman made him pay.

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Monday October 7 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Josh Rock 0-2 Ryan Joyce
  • Brendan Dolan 0-2 Martin Schindler
  • Jonny Clayton 2-0 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • Raymond van Barneveld 1-2 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Luke Humphries 2-1 Stephen Bunting
  • Rob Cross 2-1 Luke Littler
  • Gian van Veen 0-2 Ross Smith

Tuesday October 8 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Dave Chisnall 2-0 Cameron Menzies
  • Luke Woodhouse 1-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Mike De Decker 2-1 Damon Heta
  • Peter Wright 1-2 James Wade
  • Gerwyn Price 2-1 Danny Noppert
  • Michael Smith 1-2 Gary Anderson
  • Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Daryl Gurney
  • Chris Dobey 1-2 Joe Cullen

Wednesday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Nathan Aspinall 2-3 Ryan Joyce
  • Rob Cross 3-1 Martin Schindler
  • Luke Humphries 3-1 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Jonny Clayton 3-1 Ross Smith

Thursday October 10 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Gary Anderson 0-3 Mike De Decker
  • Gerwyn Price 0-3 James Wade
  • Daryl Gurney 2-3 Joe Cullen
  • Dave Chisnall 1-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Friday October 11 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

  • Mike De Decker 3-0 James Wade
  • Rob Cross 2-3 Ryan Joyce
  • Luke Humphries 3-1 Jonny Clayton
  • Joe Cullen 1-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Saturday October 12 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Mike De Decker 5-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Luke Humphries 5-0 Ryan Joyce

Sunday October 13 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

