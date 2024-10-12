World Grand Prix: Luke Humphries to face Mike De Decker in World Grand Prix final

World champion Humphries won 15 legs and lost only three at the Mattioli Arena and on Sunday will face Mike De Decker, who became the first Belgian to reach a World Grand Prix final by beating compatriot Dimitri Van Den Bergh.

Newcastle’s Joyce, who beat fourth seed Rob Cross 3-2 in his quarter-final, did little wrong throughout the match, but lost the first three legs and soon trailed 2-0 after Humphries took the second set 3-2.

Joyce won his first leg to trail 2-1 in the third set, but Humphries made a 144 checkout in the next to forge into a 3-0 lead and then hit a 146-finish at the start of the fourth set before making it 4-0.

A 110 checkout followed for Humphries in the fifth set – his fourth of the match – and he quickly closed out the match with a 60 per cent checkout success and a 100.30 average.

Humphries said: “It was a performance that was needed. Ryan was brilliant there.”

When asked if it was one of his best-ever performances, the world number one added: “It felt that way. Ryan played very well, but I am capable of these big performances.

“I know these big performances can happen in big moments and I believe in myself to produce them.”

Earlier in the evening, De Decker upset fellow Belgian Van Den Bergh in a convincing 5-2 win.

De Decker, who beat Damon Heta, Gary Anderson and James Wade in the previous rounds, will now climb into the world’s top 30.

He overcame his nerves after failing to win a leg in the opening set to lead 3-1 and 4-2 and went on to make 120 and 150 checkouts, while throwing nine 180s.

Van Den Bergh produced a 170 checkout in the fourth set, but struggled with the double start and his fellow countryman made him pay.

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Monday October 7 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Josh Rock 0-2 Ryan Joyce

Brendan Dolan 0-2 Martin Schindler

Jonny Clayton 2-0 Ritchie Edhouse

Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Ryan Searle

Raymond van Barneveld 1-2 Ricardo Pietreczko

Luke Humphries 2-1 Stephen Bunting

Rob Cross 2-1 Luke Littler

Gian van Veen 0-2 Ross Smith

Tuesday October 8 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Dave Chisnall 2-0 Cameron Menzies

Luke Woodhouse 1-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Mike De Decker 2-1 Damon Heta

Peter Wright 1-2 James Wade

Gerwyn Price 2-1 Danny Noppert

Michael Smith 1-2 Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey 1-2 Joe Cullen

Wednesday October 9 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Nathan Aspinall 2-3 Ryan Joyce

Rob Cross 3-1 Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries 3-1 Ricardo Pietreczko

Jonny Clayton 3-1 Ross Smith

Thursday October 10 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Gary Anderson 0-3 Mike De Decker

Gerwyn Price 0-3 James Wade

Daryl Gurney 2-3 Joe Cullen

Dave Chisnall 1-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Friday October 11 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

Mike De Decker 3-0 James Wade

Rob Cross 2-3 Ryan Joyce

Luke Humphries 3-1 Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen 1-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Saturday October 12 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Mike De Decker 5-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Luke Humphries 5-0 Ryan Joyce

Sunday October 13 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of nine sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

