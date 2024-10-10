Darts results: Defending World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries marches on in Leicester

Pietreczko had accounted for two-time finalist Raymond van Barneveld in the previous round but the German was no match for the world number one and reigning world champion, who coasted to a 3-1 victory.

Humphries won the first set 3-0 and finished in style with a 112 and 139 in his final leg.

Rob Cross, who knocked out pre-tournament favourite Luke Littler, made it past the second round for the first time in eight appearances with a 3-1 win over Martin Schindler.

The German number one, a quarter-finalist last year, won five successive legs in taking a 2-1 lead but Cross levelled things up with the help of his first 180 of the match and was never behind from that point.

Nathan Aspinall, 2022 runner-up, missed three match darts to allow Ryan Joyce to win 3-2 in a last-leg shoot-out.

Jonny Clayton’s quest for a second World Grand Prix title continued with a 3-1 victory over Ross Smith.

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Monday October 7 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Josh Rock 0-2 Ryan Joyce

Brendan Dolan 0-2 Martin Schindler

Jonny Clayton 2-0 Ritchie Edhouse

Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Ryan Searle

Raymond van Barneveld 1-2 Ricardo Pietreczko

Luke Humphries 2-1 Stephen Bunting

Rob Cross 2-1 Luke Littler

Gian van Veen 0-2 Ross Smith

Tuesday October 8 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Dave Chisnall 2-0 Cameron Menzies

Luke Woodhouse 1-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Mike De Decker 2-1 Damon Heta

Peter Wright 1-2 James Wade

Gerwyn Price 2-1 Danny Noppert

Michael Smith 1-2 Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey 1-2 Joe Cullen

Wednesday October 9 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Nathan Aspinall 2-3 Ryan Joyce

Rob Cross 3-1 Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries 3-1 Ricardo Pietreczko

Jonny Clayton 3-1 Ross Smith

Thursday October 10 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Gary Anderson v Mike De Decker

Gerwyn Price v James Wade

Daryl Gurney v Joe Cullen

Dave Chisnall v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Friday October 11 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

Four Matches

Saturday October 12 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Two Matches

Sunday October 13 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of nine sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

