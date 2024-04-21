Darts results: Gary Anderson wins his first European Tour title for 10 years in Germany

"Many years ago when I played in the European Tour the crowd was just starting to grow and since then it's just got bigger and bigger.

Speaking on stage after the presentation, he said: “It's been a very long time [since winning a stage title].

Anderson, ranked 24 in the world, landed a 121-finish to take a 7-6 lead against the throw before closing out victory in the next leg as Smith squandered a huge lead by repeatedly missing doubles to claim his first tour crown since February 2014.

The 53-year-old Scot, who last tasted European Tour success more than a decade ago, secured an 8-6 victory over his English opponent at the Glaspalast in Sindelfingen, but not without being made to fight for it.

"Wherever you go now, people want to play darts and watch darts; these crowds are incredible.

"I don't know how I've won it tonight; my last three games I've never been as lucky in darts."

For Smith, who led 4-3 and 6-5, it proved a disappointing conclusion to a remarkable day during which he survived 10 match darts, three of them in the final leg of his 7-6 semi-final victory over Michael van Gerwen.

With the match finely poised at 6-6 after the Dutchman had finished on 125, he bust on double four and then missed double 18 twice to hand his opponent, who had trailed 5-2, the opportunity to clinch a place in the final.

Anderson had dispensed with world number five Gerwyn Price 6-4 in the last 16 and then accounted for Josh Rock, who had hit a 170 check-out during his 6-5 win over number three Michael Smith, in the quarter-finals in the deciding leg before beating Rob Cross 6-5 to reach the final.

Smith reached the last eight by beating Ritchie Edhouse for the first time and then edged Damon Heta 6-5 to set up his showdown with Van Gerwen.

"I can't complain, I'm gutted but I'll be back on the practice board and keep working hard," said Smith.

"Congratulations to Gary, everyone knows how good he is; he's just Gary Anderson! I'll take getting to the final all day long and hopefully will go one better next time."

Earlier, world champion Luke Humphries succumbed 6-2 to reigning champion Cross in the quarter-finals.

European Darts Grand Prix: Day three results

Afternoon Session`

Round Three

Josh Rock 6-5 Michael Smith

Gary Anderson 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross 6-1 Danny Noppert

Luke Humphries 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Ross Smith 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Damon Heta 6-2 Scott Williams

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Gary Anderson 6-5 Josh Rock

Rob Cross 6-2 Luke Humphries

Ross Smith 6-5 Damon Heta

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Gabriel Clemens



Semi-Finals

Gary Anderson 7-5 Rob Cross

Ross Smith 7-6 Michael van Gerwen

Final

