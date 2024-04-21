Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Gary Anderson beat Ross Smith
Gary Anderson beat Ross Smith

Darts results: Gary Anderson wins his first European Tour title for 10 years in Germany

By Sporting Life
23:16 · SUN April 21, 2024

Gary Anderson finally broke Ross Smith’s stubborn resistance to lift the the NEO.bet European Darts Grand Prix title in a thrilling final.

The 53-year-old Scot, who last tasted European Tour success more than a decade ago, secured an 8-6 victory over his English opponent at the Glaspalast in Sindelfingen, but not without being made to fight for it.

Anderson, ranked 24 in the world, landed a 121-finish to take a 7-6 lead against the throw before closing out victory in the next leg as Smith squandered a huge lead by repeatedly missing doubles to claim his first tour crown since February 2014.

Speaking on stage after the presentation, he said: “It's been a very long time [since winning a stage title].

"Many years ago when I played in the European Tour the crowd was just starting to grow and since then it's just got bigger and bigger.

"Wherever you go now, people want to play darts and watch darts; these crowds are incredible.

"I don't know how I've won it tonight; my last three games I've never been as lucky in darts."

For Smith, who led 4-3 and 6-5, it proved a disappointing conclusion to a remarkable day during which he survived 10 match darts, three of them in the final leg of his 7-6 semi-final victory over Michael van Gerwen.

With the match finely poised at 6-6 after the Dutchman had finished on 125, he bust on double four and then missed double 18 twice to hand his opponent, who had trailed 5-2, the opportunity to clinch a place in the final.

Anderson had dispensed with world number five Gerwyn Price 6-4 in the last 16 and then accounted for Josh Rock, who had hit a 170 check-out during his 6-5 win over number three Michael Smith, in the quarter-finals in the deciding leg before beating Rob Cross 6-5 to reach the final.

Smith reached the last eight by beating Ritchie Edhouse for the first time and then edged Damon Heta 6-5 to set up his showdown with Van Gerwen.

"I can't complain, I'm gutted but I'll be back on the practice board and keep working hard," said Smith.

"Congratulations to Gary, everyone knows how good he is; he's just Gary Anderson! I'll take getting to the final all day long and hopefully will go one better next time."

Earlier, world champion Luke Humphries succumbed 6-2 to reigning champion Cross in the quarter-finals.

European Darts Grand Prix: Day three results

Afternoon Session`
Round Three

  • Josh Rock 6-5 Michael Smith
  • Gary Anderson 6-4 Gerwyn Price
  • Rob Cross 6-1 Danny Noppert
  • Luke Humphries 6-5 Stephen Bunting
  • Ross Smith 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Damon Heta 6-2 Scott Williams
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Jonny Clayton
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Evening Session
Quarter-Finals

  • Gary Anderson 6-5 Josh Rock
  • Rob Cross 6-2 Luke Humphries
  • Ross Smith 6-5 Damon Heta
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Semi-Finals

  • Gary Anderson 7-5 Rob Cross
  • Ross Smith 7-6 Michael van Gerwen

Final

  • Gary Anderson 8-6 Gary Anderson

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo