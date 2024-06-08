Darts results: Gerwyn Price wins Nordic Darts Masters

Price was largely untroubled during the second and final day of the event, which he began with a stunning performance to thrash Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1.

The Welshman was unable to reach the same scoring heights against a wasteful Michael Smith in the semi-finals, but impressed when bossing the final to beat Cross 8-5 and gain revenge for last week's defeat in New York.

Price had been 5-1 up against Cross only to lose 8-7 but having won the opening four legs here, this time he was always in control despite an attempted rally by his opponent.

"I'm just struggling to get over the winning line, I wanted to win a trophy just to give me a little boost of confidence," Price told ITV. "Chuffed to bits."