Darts results: Luke Littler hits a nine-darter and averages 122 on a day that Joe Cullen wins the Players Championship 5 title

Luke Littler hit a nine-darter and also achieved a personal best match average of 122 but it was Joe Cullen who ended the day as Players Championship 5 winner.
The world champion had booked his place in the semi-finals of Tuesday's event with a brutal 6-1 demolition of Damon Heta, reeling off six straight legs in 12, 12, 11, 13, 13 and 11 darts to prevail with a staggering 122.93 average.
Littler also recorded a hat-trick of 6-5 victories against Niko Springer, Adam Hunt and Dirk van Duijvenbode, overturning 3-0 and 4-0 deficits against Springer and Van Duijvenbode, while landing a nine-dart finish in his win over Hunt.
However, the 18-year-old's 19-match winning run in all competitions was ended by Gian van Veen, who followed up 110 and 127 checkouts with a match-winning 121 on the bull in the decider.
The World Youth Champion had earlier stormed through to the last 16 with a trio of 6-1 wins against Stefan Bellmont, Greg Ritchie and Adam Lipscombe, averaging 106, 101 and 98 in each contest.
Following his 6-3 win over Dom Taylor in round four, Van Veen also averaged 108 to win through a compelling all-Dutch quarter-final against Van Gerwen, registering five 180s in the process.
After seeing off Littler, Van Veen looked well on course for a maiden title when leading Cullen 7-4 in the final, only for the Rockstar to produce a stirring fightback at the Mattioli Arena.
Cullen averaged 104.18 and landing nine maximums to clinch his first Players Championship crown since February 2022.
The former Masters champion was a finalist in the year’s opening ProTour event last month, and he continued his resurgence in the East Midlands to secure his first PDC title for over two years.
“I think this is the best win of my career, because of the adversity I have had to endure over the last year,” reflected an emotional Cullen. “When you’re slipping down the rankings and you’re doubting yourself, there is nothing worse in darts.
“I had all-sorts going on away from darts and I wasn’t practising. There was no motivation there and that’s why I slid down the rankings, but ultimately the buck stops with me.
“I think I’m down to number 22 in the world. There’s not 21 players that are better than me in the world, but the rankings don’t lie. I’m there for a reason, but I am doing everything I can to get myself back up those rankings!”
Cullen kicked off his campaign with a scrappy 6-3 success against Richard Veenstra, but he soon found his range, crashing in a ton-plus average in his second round win over James Hurrell.
He then reeled off four straight legs from 4-2 down to stun world number one Luke Humphries, before accounting for Dutch duo Christian Kist and Kevin Doets to seal his spot in the semi-finals.
There, he fired in a sensational ten-dart leg to complete a 7-5 victory over World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker, which set up his showdown against Van Veen.
The pair were flawless on the outer ring for the first nine legs of Tuesday’s final, with Van Veen leading 5-4 at that stage.
The Dutchman then won back-to-back legs to move to the brink of victory at 7-4, but Cullen’s third 11-darter of the contest in leg 12 sparked an improbable turnaround.
Cullen survived six match darts in the last three legs – including four in a dramatic last-leg shoot-out – converting a nerveless two-dart 67 outshot to complete the comeback.
2025 Players Championship 5 results
Last 16
- Gian van Veen 6-3 Dom Taylor
- Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Lukas Wenig
- Luke Littler 6-2 Scott Williams
- Damon Heta 6-3 Martin Lukeman
- Mike De Decker 6-3 Sebastian Bialecki
- Rob Owen 6-5 Gary Anderson
- Joe Cullen 6-2 Christian Kist
- Kevin Doets 6-5 James Wade
Quarter-Finals
- Gian van Veen 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler 6-1 Damon Heta
- Mike De Decker 6-2 Rob Owen
- Joe Cullen 6-3 Kevin Doets
Semi-Finals
- Gian van Veen 7-6 Luke Littler
- Joe Cullen 7-5 Mike De Decker
Final
Joe Cullen 8-7 Gian van Veen
Nine-Darters
Gary Anderson hit a nine-darter in his first round tie against Ryan Joyce.
Luke Littler hit a nine-darter in his second round tie against Adam Hunt.
