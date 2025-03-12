Darts results: Luke Littler hits a nine-darter and averages 122 on a day that Joe Cullen wins the Players Championship 5 title

Luke Littler hit a nine-darter and also achieved a personal best match average of 122 but it was Joe Cullen who ended the day as Players Championship 5 winner.

The world champion had booked his place in the semi-finals of Tuesday's event with a brutal 6-1 demolition of Damon Heta, reeling off six straight legs in 12, 12, 11, 13, 13 and 11 darts to prevail with a staggering 122.93 average.

Littler also recorded a hat-trick of 6-5 victories against Niko Springer, Adam Hunt and Dirk van Duijvenbode, overturning 3-0 and 4-0 deficits against Springer and Van Duijvenbode, while landing a nine-dart finish in his win over Hunt. However, the 18-year-old's 19-match winning run in all competitions was ended by Gian van Veen, who followed up 110 and 127 checkouts with a match-winning 121 on the bull in the decider.

The World Youth Champion had earlier stormed through to the last 16 with a trio of 6-1 wins against Stefan Bellmont, Greg Ritchie and Adam Lipscombe, averaging 106, 101 and 98 in each contest. Following his 6-3 win over Dom Taylor in round four, Van Veen also averaged 108 to win through a compelling all-Dutch quarter-final against Van Gerwen, registering five 180s in the process. After seeing off Littler, Van Veen looked well on course for a maiden title when leading Cullen 7-4 in the final, only for the Rockstar to produce a stirring fightback at the Mattioli Arena. Cullen averaged 104.18 and landing nine maximums to clinch his first Players Championship crown since February 2022. The former Masters champion was a finalist in the year’s opening ProTour event last month, and he continued his resurgence in the East Midlands to secure his first PDC title for over two years.