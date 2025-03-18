Darts results: Gary Anderson wins his 30th Players Championship title in Hildesheim

Anderson defeated Adam Lipscombe 8-3 in the final, denying Lipscombe a fairytale run to a title in just his eighth event since winning a Tour Card for the first time in January.

Anderson overcame World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker in the semi-finals, having produced a trio of ton-plus averages earlier in the day as he ended a six-month wait for a PDC title.

"The last few months has been hard for me," admitted the two-time World Champion. "I've been struggling since December so it's nice to win one.

"I'm still enjoying playing darts but sometimes my body doesn't play ball; I'll keep going. Fair play to Adam, I expect him to do well and put a hole in the rankings."

Anderson dropped just seven legs in his opening four matches in wins over Connor Scutt, Andy Boulton, Marvin van Velzen and Tavis Dudeney.

The Scot came through a last-leg decider with Krzysztof Ratajski in the quarter-finals, before comfortable wins over De Decker and Lipscombe saw him take the title.

Lipscombe - a surprise package at Qualifying School in January - took the scalps of Damon Heta, Dirk van Duijvenbode and William O'Connor in a sensational run to the final.

Monday's action also saw three nine-dart finishes hit in Hildesheim, with Ryan Searle hitting perfection in his first leg of the day against Joshua Richardson.

Dirk van Duijvenbode and William O'Connor also hit nine-darters against Thomas Lovely and Jimmy van Schie respecitvely.

2025 Players Championship 7 results

Last 16

William O'Connor 6-1 Jimmy van Schie

Adam Lipscombe 6-1 Karel Sedlacek

Kevin Doets 6-5 Martijn Dragt

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Niko Springer

Gary Anderson 6-2 Tavis Dudeney

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright 6-4 Danny van Trijp

Mike De Decker 6-5 Ricky Evans

Quarter-Finals

Adam Lipscombe 6-4 William O'Connor

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Kevin Doets

Gary Anderson 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski

Mike De Decker 6-3 Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

Adam Lipscombe 7-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Gary Anderson 7-3 Mike De Decker

Final

Gary Anderson 8-3 Adam Lipscombe

Nine-Darters

Ryan Searle hit nine-dart finish in opening leg of his first round game against Joshua Richardson.

Dirk van Duijvenbode hit nine-dart finish in fourth leg of his second round game against Thomas Lovely.

William O'Connor hit nine-dart finish in sixth leg of his fourth round game against Jimmy van Schie.

Darts: Related content