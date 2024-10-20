Darts results: Luke Humphries defeats record-breaking Luke Littler on way to winning the Czech Darts Open title

Littler had set a tournament record average of 110.43 during his second-round match in Prague on Saturday but eclipsed that mark twice more on a sensational concluding day before bowing out to Humphries in a thrilling semi-final.

The Premier League champion reached a staggering 116 in a 6-3 triumph over Damon Heta in the third round and then demolished Michael van Gerwen 6-1 with a 110.6 in a clash which saw the Dutchman manage 112.2; the highest losing average in European Tour history.

However, an effort of 107 wasn't enough to overcome the world champion, who recently finished runner-up at the World Grand Prix, as Humphries averaged 108.6 in a 7-4 victory.

Cool Hand then brushed aside Kim Huybrechts 8-1 with an average of 105.8 in the final.