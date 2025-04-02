Darts results: Josh Rock wins Players Championship Ten title by defeating Cameron Menzies

Rock produced a string of dominant displays to secure his first title of 2025, averaging over 98 across his seven matches at the Mattioli Arena.

The world number 16’s remarkable consistency was maintained in the final, averaging over 95 to see off Menzies.

“I hit important checkouts at the right times today,” Rock said, reflecting on his victory.

“It was meant to be my day. At the UK Open I had a fantastic run, and a quarter-final run yesterday [at Players Championship Nine].

“It’s my fifth title in the PDC, but obviously I still want to prove it in the majors.”

Rock’s 6-3 opening-round win over Nathan Rafferty was followed by a ton-plus average in his 6-2 triumph over Dom Taylor.

The Northern Irish number one then defeated Stefan Bellmont and Ricardo Pietreczko, before blitzing third seed Martin Schindler 6-1 with an average north of 110 to reach the semi-finals.

A three leg burst from the 23-year-old then saw him recover from 5-4 down to defeat training partner Scott Williams 7-5, with a 143 checkout kicking off his late-game comeback.

Rock saw past Menzies 8-4 in the final, which began with both players scrambling on the outer-ring.

However, from 3-2 down, Rock won four legs on the spin, including a crushing 138 checkout to take a 6-3 lead.

Despite Menzies hitting a 170 checkout to break back 6-4, Rock would break again. He then took out double 16 to win his first title since October last year.

Menzies, playing in his fourth Players Championship final since August, was looking for his second PDC title, but fell at the final hurdle.

The Scot had survived an opening-round match dart against compatriot Alan Soutar in his 6-5 win, before dispatching the likes of Raymond van Barneveld and Michael Smith on his way to the final.

Elsewhere, Gary Anderson struck a 111.84 average in his 6-1 demolition of James Wade in the third round, the highest of the day.

Stephen Bunting also showed some class, recorded a 111.72 average in his 6-3 last 16 win over World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker. Bunting averaged over 103 in his four games, but crashed out 6-1 to Michael Smith in the quarter-finals.

There was disappointment for Event Nine winner Gerwyn Price and runner-up Ian White, with both suffering opening round defeats to Dylan Slevin and William O’Connor respectively.

2025 Players Championship Ten

Last 16

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Kevin Doets

Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Kevin Burness

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Mike De Decker

Michael Smith 6-4 Connor Scutt

Luke Littler 6-2 Justin Hood

Scott Williams 6-5 Matthew Dennant

Martin Schindler 6-5 Gary Anderson

Josh Rock 6-1 Ricardo Pietreczko

Quarter-Finals

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Michael Smith 6-1 Stephen Bunting

Scott Williams 6-4 Luke Littler

Josh Rock 6-1 Martin Schindler

Semi-Finals

Cameron Menzies 7-5 Michael Smith

Josh Rock 7-5 Scott Williams

Final

Josh Rock 8-4 Cameron Menzies

