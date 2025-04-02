Darts results: Josh Rock wins Players Championship Ten title by defeating Cameron Menzies

Josh Rock won his fifth PDC title of his career after defeating Cameron Menzies 8-4 in the final of Players Championship Ten in Leicester on Tuesday.
Rock produced a string of dominant displays to secure his first title of 2025, averaging over 98 across his seven matches at the Mattioli Arena.
The world number 16’s remarkable consistency was maintained in the final, averaging over 95 to see off Menzies.
“I hit important checkouts at the right times today,” Rock said, reflecting on his victory.
“It was meant to be my day. At the UK Open I had a fantastic run, and a quarter-final run yesterday [at Players Championship Nine].
“It’s my fifth title in the PDC, but obviously I still want to prove it in the majors.”
Rock’s 6-3 opening-round win over Nathan Rafferty was followed by a ton-plus average in his 6-2 triumph over Dom Taylor.
The Northern Irish number one then defeated Stefan Bellmont and Ricardo Pietreczko, before blitzing third seed Martin Schindler 6-1 with an average north of 110 to reach the semi-finals.
A three leg burst from the 23-year-old then saw him recover from 5-4 down to defeat training partner Scott Williams 7-5, with a 143 checkout kicking off his late-game comeback.
Rock saw past Menzies 8-4 in the final, which began with both players scrambling on the outer-ring.
However, from 3-2 down, Rock won four legs on the spin, including a crushing 138 checkout to take a 6-3 lead.
Despite Menzies hitting a 170 checkout to break back 6-4, Rock would break again. He then took out double 16 to win his first title since October last year.
Menzies, playing in his fourth Players Championship final since August, was looking for his second PDC title, but fell at the final hurdle.
The Scot had survived an opening-round match dart against compatriot Alan Soutar in his 6-5 win, before dispatching the likes of Raymond van Barneveld and Michael Smith on his way to the final.
Elsewhere, Gary Anderson struck a 111.84 average in his 6-1 demolition of James Wade in the third round, the highest of the day.
Stephen Bunting also showed some class, recorded a 111.72 average in his 6-3 last 16 win over World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker. Bunting averaged over 103 in his four games, but crashed out 6-1 to Michael Smith in the quarter-finals.
There was disappointment for Event Nine winner Gerwyn Price and runner-up Ian White, with both suffering opening round defeats to Dylan Slevin and William O’Connor respectively.
2025 Players Championship Ten
Last 16
- Cameron Menzies 6-3 Kevin Doets
- Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Kevin Burness
- Stephen Bunting 6-3 Mike De Decker
- Michael Smith 6-4 Connor Scutt
- Luke Littler 6-2 Justin Hood
- Scott Williams 6-5 Matthew Dennant
- Martin Schindler 6-5 Gary Anderson
- Josh Rock 6-1 Ricardo Pietreczko
Quarter-Finals
- Cameron Menzies 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
- Michael Smith 6-1 Stephen Bunting
- Scott Williams 6-4 Luke Littler
- Josh Rock 6-1 Martin Schindler
Semi-Finals
- Cameron Menzies 7-5 Michael Smith
- Josh Rock 7-5 Scott Williams
Final
- Josh Rock 8-4 Cameron Menzies
Darts: Related content
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds