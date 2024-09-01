Sporting Life
Luke Littler was stunned by Peter Wright
Luke Littler was stunned by Peter Wright

Darts results: Peter Wright defies Luke Littler's average of 107 to win the German Darts Championship final

By Chris Hammer
22:23 · SUN September 01, 2024

Peter Wright came from 5-2 down and defied an average of 107 from Luke Littler to win the German Darts Championship final 8-5 in Hildesheim.

Snakebite had endured a terrible trophyless season while Littler's debut campaign could hardly have been more spectacular having picked up seven titles, including the Premier League, as well firing in four nine-dart finishes.

The 17-year-old sensation looked set to take his tally to eight when opening up a 5-2 lead with an average of 112 - compared to Wright's 93 - but suddenly the tide turned when the two-time world champion took out 146 for a 12-darter.

Wright went on to take the next five legs in a row to stun Littler, whose average of 107 was 10 points higher than his opponent, and prove he still has the strength of character to compete at the highest level.

The 54-year-old had earlier claimed he was 'on my way back' during an emotional interview on stage following a quarter-final victory over Michael van Gerwen in which he averaged almost 109.

Wright, who began the day with a battling 6-4 win over Gian van Veen, then saw off Dave Chisnall in the semi-finals before upsetting the odds in dramatic fashion against Littler.

More to follow...

