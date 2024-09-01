Snakebite had endured a terrible trophyless season while Littler's debut campaign could hardly have been more spectacular having picked up seven titles, including the Premier League, as well firing in four nine-dart finishes.

The 17-year-old sensation looked set to take his tally to eight when opening up a 5-2 lead with an average of 112 - compared to Wright's 93 - but suddenly the tide turned when the two-time world champion took out 146 for a 12-darter.

Wright went on to take the next five legs in a row to stun Littler, whose average of 107 was 10 points higher than his opponent, and prove he still has the strength of character to compete at the highest level.