Darts results: Martin Schindler wins his second European Tour title of season in Switzerland

A dramatic final saw Schindler recover from 7-4 down as Searle missed seven match darts for what would have been his first European Tour success.

Schindler becomes the first German player to win two European Tour titles, having tasted victory at the International Darts Open in April.

"I'm so happy to win this title," said Schindler, who rises two places to 22nd on the PDC Order of Merit. "I always believed that I have the ability to come back but I was lucky to win this one.

"Ryan was the better player but that's darts sometimes. Ten years ago I was working as a steward on these events; I've worked very hard to get to where I am today and I'm proud of myself.

"I fancy myself to do well in the big TV events coming up, but today is just about winning this trophy; that's all that matters to me now."

The final started with Searle flying out of the traps, hitting a 124 checkout on his way to a 4-0 lead, before Schindler finally got his first leg on the board.

Searle restored his four-leg cushion before Schindler landed a 142 checkout as the diminutive German continued to battle his way into the match.

Searle moved within touching distance of the title as he took out 93 in two darts to go 7-4 up, but missed one dart at his favourite double top and two at double ten in the following leg.

At 7-6, Searle once again went low on double top before putting two darts outside the double ten wire.

Schindler took advantage with a 100 checkout to force a deciding leg in which he outscored a disconsolate Searle to seal the £30,000 winner's prize.

Schindler began Finals Day at St Jakobshalle with a win over Stephen Bunting, before victories over Raymond van Barneveld and Josh Rock saw him reach his second European Tour final.

Meanwhile, Searle reached his first European Tour final with wins over Madars Razma, Daryl Gurney and Callan Rydz.

"It's just one of those things, I bottled it a bit," admitted Searle.

"That's the way darts goes sometimes; for me it's a case of onto the next one.

"I've been in this position before where I've thrown games away and I've come back stronger, so I'll be looking to respond in the same way again."

The PDC European Tour continues with the Gambrinus Czech Darts Open (ET13) - the final European Tour event of 2024 - which will take place from October 18-20 at the PVA EXPO in Prague.

Live coverage will be streamed through Viaplay, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.

2024 Swiss Darts Trophy results

First Round

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Jim Williams

Wessel Nijman 6-0 Luke Woodhouse

Bruno Stöckli 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Mike De Decker 6-2 Graham Hall

Madars Razma 6-3 Alex Fehlmann

Andrew Gilding 6-0 Nandor Pres

Roger Hertig 6-5 Ryan Meikle

Callan Rydz 6-1 Brendan Dolan

Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse

Anton Östlund 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

James Wade 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 Joe Cullen

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Richard Veenstra 6-4 Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Marcel Walpen

Michael Smith 6-5 Ian White

Second Round (Seeds enter)

Callan Rydz 6-4 Gian van Veen

Ryan Searle 6-1 Roger Hertig

Rob Cross 6-2 Andrew Gilding

Josh Rock 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Madars Razma 6-5 Damon Heta

Ross Smith 6-4 Mike De Decker

Daryl Gurney 6-2 Karel Sedlacek

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Danny Noppert

Martin Schindler 6-1 Anton Östlund

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Michael Smith

James Wade 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Luke Littler 6-3 Bruno Stöckli

Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Chris Dobey

Third Round

Josh Rock 6-4 Rob Cross

Luke Humphries 6-3 Luke Littler

Martin Schindler 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Ross Smith

Callan Rydz 6-5 Cameron Menzies

James Wade 6-4 Wessel Nijman

Ryan Searle 6-2 Madars Razma

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Quarter-Finals

Josh Rock 6-1 Luke Humphries

Martin Schindler 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Callan Rydz 6-2 James Wade

Ryan Searle 6-2 Daryl Gurney

Semi-Finals

Martin Schindler 7-2 Josh Rock

Ryan Searle 7-1 Callan Rydz

Final

Martin Schindler 8-7 Ryan Searle

