Darts results: Martin Schindler wins his second European Tour title of season in Switzerland

Martin Schindler produced a remarkable comeback against Ryan Searle in the Swiss Darts Trophy final, as the German claimed his second European Tour title in Basel on Sunday.
A dramatic final saw Schindler recover from 7-4 down as Searle missed seven match darts for what would have been his first European Tour success.
Schindler becomes the first German player to win two European Tour titles, having tasted victory at the International Darts Open in April.
"I'm so happy to win this title," said Schindler, who rises two places to 22nd on the PDC Order of Merit. "I always believed that I have the ability to come back but I was lucky to win this one.
"Ryan was the better player but that's darts sometimes. Ten years ago I was working as a steward on these events; I've worked very hard to get to where I am today and I'm proud of myself.
"I fancy myself to do well in the big TV events coming up, but today is just about winning this trophy; that's all that matters to me now."
The final started with Searle flying out of the traps, hitting a 124 checkout on his way to a 4-0 lead, before Schindler finally got his first leg on the board.
Searle restored his four-leg cushion before Schindler landed a 142 checkout as the diminutive German continued to battle his way into the match.
Searle moved within touching distance of the title as he took out 93 in two darts to go 7-4 up, but missed one dart at his favourite double top and two at double ten in the following leg.
At 7-6, Searle once again went low on double top before putting two darts outside the double ten wire.
Schindler took advantage with a 100 checkout to force a deciding leg in which he outscored a disconsolate Searle to seal the £30,000 winner's prize.
Schindler began Finals Day at St Jakobshalle with a win over Stephen Bunting, before victories over Raymond van Barneveld and Josh Rock saw him reach his second European Tour final.
Meanwhile, Searle reached his first European Tour final with wins over Madars Razma, Daryl Gurney and Callan Rydz.
"It's just one of those things, I bottled it a bit," admitted Searle.
"That's the way darts goes sometimes; for me it's a case of onto the next one.
"I've been in this position before where I've thrown games away and I've come back stronger, so I'll be looking to respond in the same way again."
The PDC European Tour continues with the Gambrinus Czech Darts Open (ET13) - the final European Tour event of 2024 - which will take place from October 18-20 at the PVA EXPO in Prague.
Live coverage will be streamed through Viaplay, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.
