Darts results: History-making Luke Littler thrashes James Wade 11-2 in the UK Open final

Luke Littler stormed to his fifth PDC major title in emphatic fashion as he thrashed James Wade 11-2 in the Ladbrokes UK Open final.
It was the second widest margin of victory in UK Open final history behind the 2014 edition when Adrian Lewis annihilated Terry Jenkins with a 109 average, although 101 was enough for the world champion on this occasion.
It was the fifth time in six matches throughout the tournament that Littler had averaged over 100 having also managed 106.6 and 107.3 against Jonny Clayton and Gian van Veen earlier on the final day.
Wade was appearing in his fourth UK Open final having first got this far way back in 2008 but unlike the other three occasions, he had to settle for the runners-up trophy.
The Machine had been in vintage form earlier on Sunday, knocking out world number one Luke Humphries during the afternoon session before brushing aside Josh Rock 11-2 in the semi-finals.
Littler, though, also brought his top form to the final, building on an early break to take a commanding 5-0 lead into the first interval.
The 18-year-old never looked back, forging ahead as Wade struggled to find his range, winning another four consecutive legs before ‘The Machine’ – who appeared to stab himself in his throwing left hand with one of his own darts – finally got on the board at 9-1.
However, that was only delaying the inevitable and, after 41-year-old Wade picked up another score in the 12th leg, Littler eventually got the job done after twice missing at double 12 to claim yet another title and the £110,000 top prize.
“It is one I have wanted to win,” Premier League champion Littler said on ITV4.
“It is my third time here. I came here two years ago as a 16-year-old, last year I was in the quarter-final and now I have gone two better this year to win it.
“I had a job to do, I just wanted to pick up the trophy and it is one I can tick off the list now.”
Littler, who dispatched Jonny Clayton 11-6 in the semi-finals, added: “I am looking at the Premier League, making sure I’m in the top four and making sure I go to the O2 (for the play-offs).”
“I have got the Pro Tour, the Players Championship and back to the Premier League, so it is going to be a long few weeks.”
Littler hit nine 180s and averaged 101.51 to Wade’s 88.06 in a one-sided final.
“I played well in the semis, in the final he just completely gassed me out,” said Wade.
“I’m the senior dart player, absolutely bashed me to bits. What can you do against that?
“He was the far superior player, as much as it kills me to admit it, but it is what it is. For me, it is a great step in the right direction.
“Fair play to Luke – at the moment, he’s probably the best or the second-best darts player in the world comfortably.”
Earlier, Littler had seen off Dutchman Gian van Veen 10-4, hitting seven 180s with a match average of just over 107 during his quarter-final in Sunday’s afternoon session.
World number one Humphries, though, was not able to follow on from his Premier League success over Littler in Exeter on Thursday night as he lost a last-leg decider to Wade, who landed 10 maximums.
Northern Irishman Rock beat Nathan Aspinall 10-7 to take his place in the evening semi-finals, while Welshman Clayton had edged out former world champion Michael Smith 10-8.
Quarter-final round-up
Luke Littler coasted into the semi-finals of the UK Open in Minehead, but world number one Luke Humphries was edged out by a vintage display from James Wade.
World champion Littler saw off Dutchman Gian van Veen 10-4, hitting seven 180s with a match average of just over 107 during Sunday’s afternoon session.
Humphries, though, was not able to follow on from his Premier League success in Exeter on Thursday night as he lost a last-leg decider to Wade.
Three-time former UK Open champion Wade rolled back the years as he landed 10 maximums, including two in the final leg to close out a memorable win on double top.
Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock beat Nathan Aspinall 10-7 to take his place in the evening semi-finals, while Welshman Jonny Clayton edged out former world champion Michael Smith 10-8.
In the semi-final draw, Littler will take on Clayton, while Wade faces Rock with the evening session set to be played out to a finish and the eventual champion taking the top prize of £110,000.
UK Open: Full tournament results
Final
- TBC v TBC
Semi-Finals
- Luke Littler v Jonny Clayton
- Josh Rock v James Wade
Quarter-Finals
- Gian van Veen v Luke Littler
- Josh Rock v Nathan Aspinall
- Jonny Clayton v Michael Smith
- James Wade v Luke Humphries
Sixth Round
- Michael Smith 10-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Luke Littler 10-8 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Luke Humphries 10-2 Ryan Joyce
- Josh Rock 10-6 Rob Cross
- Jonny Clayton 10-4 Martin Schindler
- James Wade 10-8 Rob Owen
- Gian van Veen 10-9 Damon Heta
- Nathan Aspinall 10-8 William O'Connor
Fifth Round
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-9 Chris Dobey
- Luke Littler 10-4 Jermaine Wattimena
- Luke Humphries 10-0 Ryan Searle
- Rob Owen 10-8 Michael van Gerwen
- Josh Rock 10-9 Ross Smith
- Jonny Clayton 10-7 Alan Soutar
- Nathan Aspinall 10-2 Jurjen van der Velde
- Rob Cross 10-9 Danny Noppert
- Krzysztof Ratajski 10-8 Dave Chisnall
- William O'Connor 10-3 Mensur Suljovic
- Michael Smith 10-7 Madars Razma
- Gian van Veen 10-7 Stephen Burton
- Martin Schindler 10-9 Dylan Slevin
- Ryan Joyce 10-3 Danny Lauby
- James Wade 10-9 Cameron Menzies
- Damon Heta 10-7 Connor Scutt
Fourth Round
- Jonny Clayton 10-3 Gary Anderson
- Luke Littler 10-9 Peter Wright
- Luke Humphries 10-7 Beau Greaves
- Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Dave Chisnall 10-9 Ricky Evans
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-6 Raymond van Barneveld
- Chris Dobey 10-6 Stephen Bunting
- Connor Scutt 10-9 Gerwyn Price
- Stephen Burton 10-6 Radek Szaganski
- Ryan Searle 10-7 Adam Hunt
- Martin Schindler 10-7 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Michael Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets
- Danny Noppert 10-2 Daryl Gurney
- William O'Connor 10-7 Scott Williams
- Alan Soutar 10-7 Matt Campbell
- Cameron Menzies 10-4 Mike De Decker
- Krzysztof Ratajski 10-4 Joe Cullen
- Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Martin Lukeman
- Dylan Slevin 10-7 Haupai Puha
- James Wade 10-3 William Borland
- Mensur Suljovic 10-6 Luke Woodhouse
- Ross Smith 10-7 Jose de Sousa
- Jurjen van der Velde 10-6 Adam Lipscombe
- Josh Rock 10-5 Justin Hood
- Danny Lauby 10-9 Brendan Dolan
- Madars Razma 10-9 Ricardo Pietreczko
- Damon Heta 10-2 Kim Huybrechts
- Rob Cross 10-4 Thomas Lovely
- Jermaine Wattimena 10-6 Ritchie Edhouse
- Gian van Veen 10-4 Nick Kenny
- Ryan Joyce 10-8 Andrew Gilding
- Rob Owen 10-7 George Killington
Third Round
- Scott Williams 6-4 Wessel Nijman
- Ricky Evans 6-5 Gabriel Clemens
- Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Graham Usher
- Beau Greaves 6-2 Mickey Mansell
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Florian Hempel
- Madars Razma 6-1 Ryan Meikle
- Kim Huybrechts 6-4 Lukas Wenig
- Justin Hood 6-3 Darren Beveridge
- Alan Soutar 6-0 Callan Rydz
- William O'Connor 6-4 Tom Sykes
- Jose de Sousa 6-4 Jimmy van Schie
- Adam Lipscombe 6-4 Ian White
- Rob Owen 6-5 Niels Zonneveld
- Jurjen van der Velde 6-3 Keane Barry
- Kevin Doets 6-2 Greg Ritchie
- Haupai Puha 6-4 Christian Kist
- Martin Lukeman 6-5 Jim Williams
- Cameron Menzies 6-5 Dom Taylo
- Thomas Lovely 6-3 Matthew Dennant
- Danny Lauby 6-3 Darryl Pilgrim
- Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Sebastian Bialecki
- Matt Campbell 6-5 Nathan Girvan
- Radek Szaganski 6-4 Cam Crabtree
- Nick Kenny 6-3 Dominik Gruellich
- William Borland 6-5 Martijn Dragt
- Connor Scutt 6-3 Berry van Peer
- Mensur Suljovic 6-1 Nathan Rafferty
- Dylan Slevin 6-5 Niko Springer
- Stephen Burton 6-3 Tommy Lishman
- Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4 Richard Veenstra
- George Killington 6-4 Marvin van Velzen
Second Round
- William Borland 6-2 Brett Claydon
- Darren Beveridge 6-4 James Hurrell
- Tom Sykes 6-1 Thibault Tricole
- Adam Lipscombe 6-4 Jelle Klaasen
- Radek Szaganski 6-5 Benjamin Reus
- Haupai Puha 6-2 Aden Kirk
- Christian Kist 6-1 Chris Landman
- George Killington 6-5 Owen Bates
- Nathan Girvan 6-3 Alexander Merkx
- Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-5 Darius Labanauskas
- Marvin van Velzen 6-5 Joshua Richardson
- Dom Taylor 6-5 Steve Lennon
- Martijn Dragt 6-4 Graham Hall
- Justin Hood 6-3 Shaun Fox
- Berry van Peer 6-3 Danny van Trijp
- Lukas Wenig 6-5 Paul Rowley
- Dominik Gruellich 6-2 Andreas Harrysson
- Graham Usher 6-2 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
- Cam Crabtree 6-1 Andy Baetens`
- Tommy Lishman 6-5 Michele Turetta
- Adam Hunt 6-4 Maik Kuivenhoven
- Jurjen van der Velde 6-2 Bradley Brooks
- Nathan Rafferty 6-4 Jim Long
- Niko Springer 6-5 Patrick Geeraets
- Matthew Dennant 6-3 Andy Boulton
- Thomas Lovely 6-4 Stefaan Henderyck
- Beau Greaves 6-1 Rhys Griffin
- Darryl Pilgrim 6-2 Jitse van der Wal
- Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Robert Grundy
- Jimmy van Schie 6-5 Simon Stevenson
- Greg Ritchie 6-1 Tommy Morris
First Round
- Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 6-2 Mike Gillet
- Beau Greaves 6-1 Stefan Bellmont
- Niko Springer 6-2 Cor Dekker
- Cam Crabtree 6-1 Wesley Plaisier
- Sebastian Bialecki 6-2 Viktor Tingstrom
- Shaun Fox 6-0 Max Hopp
- Darryl Pilgrim 6-3 Chris Hartrey
- Paul Rowley 6-1 Karel Sedlacek
- Adam Lipscombe 6-0 Marc Dewsbury
- Greg Ritchie 6-3 Jamie Kelling
- Danny van Trijp 6-5 Henry Coates
- Simon Stevenson 6-0 Jules van Dongen
- Andy Boulton 6-2 Dennie Olde Kalter
- Nathan Girvan 6-3 Christopher Wickenden
- Thomas Lovely 6-1 Oskar Lukasiak
- Marvin van Velzen 6-3 Tom Bissell
- Tommy Lishman 6-4 Kai Gotthardt
- Christian Kist 6-4 Daniel Perry
- Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Maximilian Czerwinski
- Jimmy van Schie 6-4 Adam Paxton
- Graham Hall 6-0 Tavis Dudeney
- Graham Usher 6-3 John Henderson
- Dominik Gruellich 6-3 Danny Jansen
- Darius Labanauskas 6-4 Derek Coulson
- Alexander Merkx 6-1 Leon Weber
- Tommy Morris 6-1 Adam Warner
- Jurjen van der Velde 6-2 Tytus Kanik
- Stefaan Henderyck 6-1 Lee Cocks
- Andreas Harrysson 6-3 Scott Baker
- Tom Sykes 6-5 Owen Roelofs
- Aden Kirk 6-4 Charlie Manby
- Jim Long 6-4 Pero Ljubic
Prize Fund
- Winner: £110,000
- Runner-up: £50,000
- Semi-finalists: £30,000
- Quarter-finalists: £15,000
- Last 16: £10,000
- Last 32: £5,000
- Last 64: £2,500
- Last 96: £1,500
- Last 128: £1,000
- Total: £600,000
