Darts results: History-making Luke Littler thrashes James Wade 11-2 in the UK Open final

Luke Littler stormed to his fifth PDC major title in emphatic fashion as he thrashed James Wade 11-2 in the Ladbrokes UK Open final.

It was the second widest margin of victory in UK Open final history behind the 2014 edition when Adrian Lewis annihilated Terry Jenkins with a 109 average, although 101 was enough for the world champion on this occasion. It was the fifth time in six matches throughout the tournament that Littler had averaged over 100 having also managed 106.6 and 107.3 against Jonny Clayton and Gian van Veen earlier on the final day. Wade was appearing in his fourth UK Open final having first got this far way back in 2008 but unlike the other three occasions, he had to settle for the runners-up trophy.

Luke Littler 11-2 James Wade 🤯



It's the second widest margin of victory in a UK Open final ever after Adrian Lewis thrashed Terry Jenkins 11-1 with a 109 average in 2014! pic.twitter.com/ptE0eHPC8s — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) March 2, 2025

The Machine had been in vintage form earlier on Sunday, knocking out world number one Luke Humphries during the afternoon session before brushing aside Josh Rock 11-2 in the semi-finals.

Yet more insane tournament-winning statistics from Luke Littler as he wins the UK Open in emphatic fashion pic.twitter.com/aMmmV6U9HC — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) March 2, 2025

Littler, though, also brought his top form to the final, building on an early break to take a commanding 5-0 lead into the first interval. The 18-year-old never looked back, forging ahead as Wade struggled to find his range, winning another four consecutive legs before ‘The Machine’ – who appeared to stab himself in his throwing left hand with one of his own darts – finally got on the board at 9-1. However, that was only delaying the inevitable and, after 41-year-old Wade picked up another score in the 12th leg, Littler eventually got the job done after twice missing at double 12 to claim yet another title and the £110,000 top prize. “It is one I have wanted to win,” Premier League champion Littler said on ITV4. “It is my third time here. I came here two years ago as a 16-year-old, last year I was in the quarter-final and now I have gone two better this year to win it. “I had a job to do, I just wanted to pick up the trophy and it is one I can tick off the list now.” Littler, who dispatched Jonny Clayton 11-6 in the semi-finals, added: “I am looking at the Premier League, making sure I’m in the top four and making sure I go to the O2 (for the play-offs).”