Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Nathan Aspinall won the Premier League night in Exeter
Nathan Aspinall won the Premier League night in Exeter

Darts results: Nathan Aspinall wins night five of the Premier League Darts season

By Sporting Life
00:09 · FRI March 01, 2024

Nathan Aspinall continued his resurgence with victory on Night Five of the BetMGM Premier League in Exeter, courtesy of an emphatic 6-2 success against Rob Cross.

Aspinall – who was without a point following Night Three – catapulted himself into the top four after backing up a run to the Night Four final with a five-point haul at the Westpoint Exeter.

The World Matchplay champion overcame Peter Wright, Luke Humphries and Cross to claim the £10,000 winner’s bonus in the south-west, as he became the third different nightly winner inside five weeks.

Aspinall recovered from 3-1 down to topple Wright in a hard-fought quarter-final tussle, winning five of the last six legs to inflict a fifth consecutive defeat on the Scot.

Michael van Gerwen leads the way
Michael van Gerwen leads the way

The 32-year-old then defied a stirring fightback from Humphries to triumph in an enthralling semi-final, converting a 160 checkout in the decider, having earlier missed a dart at bull for a 6-1 victory.

This set up a showdown against Cross for the Night Five title, and Aspinall defeated the 2018 World Champion for the second week in succession to put himself firmly in Play-Off contention.

The Stockport star kicked off proceedings with back-to-back 15-darters, before capitalising on a host of missed doubles from Cross to stretch his lead to 4-0.

Aspinall then moved to the cusp of victory with another sensational 160 checkout, fending off back-to-back 180s from Cross to close in on a potential whitewash victory.

Cross reduced the deficit with consecutive 80 and 121 finishes, although he paid the price for squandering three darts at double in leg eight, as Aspinall pinned tops to seal the deal in 13 darts.

“I was a bit down after the first three weeks, but I’ve dug deep over the last two nights,” reflected Aspinall, a Premier League runner-up in 2020.

“It was a slow start to the season, but last week was massive for myself. That win against Michael Smith has kick-started my season.

“I have been fighting with demons in my own head, but I love this game, and I love the opportunity I’ve been given.

“Everyone knows I’m a fighter, and I’m over the moon with the win tonight.

“I’ve not performed at the level I know I’m capable of, but I’m still finding a way to win.

“At the end of the day, we’re all in this competition for a reason. I think the standard we’re producing week-in, week-out is fantastic, and long may it continue!”

Cross fell short in his bid for a first nightly victory of his Premier League career, although he climbed to second spot after leaving Exeter with three points to his name.

The 33-year-old stormed through to the last four with a 6-1 demolition of Gerwyn Price, averaging 109.69 and pinning six of his ten attempts at double to cap off an imperious display.

The 2019 runner-up then sealed his spot in a first nightly final courtesy of a 6-3 victory against Luke Littler, punishing a profligate display from the teenager to leapfrog him in the table.

Littler had averaged 106.97 to demolish Night One winner Michael Smith in the quarter-finals, crashing in five 180s and producing a delightful 140 combination to cement his place in the top four.

Meanwhile, in the evening’s opener, Humphries ended Michael van Gerwen’s nine-match winning run with a 6-3 success, reeling off three consecutive 15-darters to deny the Dutchman.

The BetMGM Premier League continues in Brighton next Thursday, as league leader Van Gerwen takes on Night Five runner-up Cross in a battle of the former World Champions.

Aspinall faces Littler in another eye-catching showdown, Humphries meets Price in a repeat of last year's World Grand Prix final, while Smith plays Wright.

Premier League Night 5 Results

Quarter-Finals

  • Luke Humphries 6-3 Michael van Gerwen
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Peter Wright
  • Gerwyn Price 1-6 Rob Cross
  • Luke Littler 6-2 Michael Smith

Semi-Finals

  • Luke Humphries 5-6 Nathan Aspinall
  • Rob Cross 6-3 Luke Littler

Final

  • Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Rob Cross

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo