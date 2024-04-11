Darts results: Michael van Gerwen defeats Luke Littler to win the Premier League night in Birmingham

The Dutchman had only managed one match win in this tournament since completing a hat-trick of successes back in week four due to a combination of injury and loss of form, but he bounced back to get his campaign back on track.

Littler still leads the standings ahead of Luke Humphries, who he beat for a sixth time in a row in the semi-finals with an average of 107, while MVG is hot on their heels ahead of next week's trip to Amsterdam.

Prior to a scrappy final, in which MVG averaged just 90 compared to the 17-year-old's lowly 88, the defending champion overcame Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith by 6-4 scorelines, with Littler's other win coming against Rob Cross in a deciding leg.

More to follow...