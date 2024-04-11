Sporting Life
Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen (Picture: PDC)
Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen (Picture: PDC)

Darts results: Michael van Gerwen defeats Luke Littler to win the Premier League night in Birmingham

By Sporting Life
23:02 · THU April 11, 2024

Michael van Gerwen won his fourth Premier League night of the season as he prevented Luke Littler from picking up his third in a row in Birmingham.

The Dutchman had only managed one match win in this tournament since completing a hat-trick of successes back in week four due to a combination of injury and loss of form, but he bounced back to get his campaign back on track.

Littler still leads the standings ahead of Luke Humphries, who he beat for a sixth time in a row in the semi-finals with an average of 107, while MVG is hot on their heels ahead of next week's trip to Amsterdam.

Prior to a scrappy final, in which MVG averaged just 90 compared to the 17-year-old's lowly 88, the defending champion overcame Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith by 6-4 scorelines, with Littler's other win coming against Rob Cross in a deciding leg.

More to follow...

Luke Littler still leads the way
Luke Littler still leads the way

Premier League results: Night 11

Utilita Arena, Birmingham
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

  • Peter Wright 4-6 Luke Humphries
  • Rob Cross 5-6 Luke Littler
  • Gerwyn Price 3-6 Michael Smith
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Semi-Finals

  • Luke Humphries 5-6 Luke Littler
  • Michael Smith 4-6 Michael van Gerwen

Final

  • Luke Littler 3-6 Michael van Gerwen

