Darts results: Luke Humphries triumphs in Nottingham on a night where Luke Littler produced fireworks against Michael van Gerwen

The 17-year-old averaged 114 and crashed in eight 180s to inflict a third consecutive defeat on the Dutchman, missing double 12 for a nine-darter in a contest which also saw Van Gerwen average 110.94.

Having stormed to Night Six glory in Brighton last week, Humphries continued his blistering form to clinch the Night Seven spoils at the Motorpoint Arena - but the performance of the night came in Luke Littler's quarter-final victory against Michael van Gerwen.

LITTLER GOES SO CLOSE TO A NINE-DARTER!!! 🤯 Absolutely insane darts. No other words for it. The 17-year-old misses D12 for a nine-darter as he beats Michael van Gerwen 6-2 to reach the Semi-Finals. A special talent 🔥 📺 https://t.co/gbUt9q25Jh ⁰ #PLDarts pic.twitter.com/WYxULI8rgw

Luke Littler's latest epic with Michael van Gerwen was right up there with the highest quality Premier League matches ever. pic.twitter.com/Hb0PHVYh6D

However, Littler's wait for a nightly success goes on as he was later beaten 6-3 by home favourite Nathan Aspinall, who was Humphries final victim.

The World Champion also overcame Michael Smith and Peter Wright to scoop the £10,000 bonus and overhaul MVG at the Premier League summit.

Humphries defeated a resilient Smith in a repeat of the Night Six decider to book his place in the semi-finals, averaging 103 to seal a third straight win over the 2023 World Champion.

The 29-year-old then dispatched a much-improved Wright 6-1 in the semi-finals, averaging 106 to set up a showdown against Night Five winner Aspinall.

Humphries raced into an early 2-0 lead against the Stockport star, only for Aspinall to open his account with a clinical 120 checkout in leg three.

Aspinall later hit back from 4-1 down with back-to-back legs, but he paid the price for missing a dart at tops to level at four apiece, as Humphries responded with legs of 13 and 14 darts to wrap up a 6-3 success.

“I’m really proud to be top of the league,” insisted Humphries, who has registered ton-plus averages in 12 of his 15 matches this season.

“I think in my first two games I was close to my top level. Me and Nathan weren’t at our best in the final, but all that matters is winning.

“I’m still learning, and it’s tough. You’re playing the best players in the world week in week out, and every point matters now.”

Humphries will aim to secure a third consecutive nightly victory when the Premier League roadshow rolls into Dublin next Thursday, and he’s relishing his first visit to the Emerald Isle.